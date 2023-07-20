By 2031, the Global Market for Organic Sports Supplements is Anticipated to Reach US$ 3.7 billion, with a CAGR of 5.8%: TMR study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global market for organic sports supplement was estimated to have acquired a market valuation of around US$ 2.2 billion in 2022. The market is likely to garner a steady 5.8% CAGR from 2022 to 2031 and by 2031, the market is likely to gain US$ 3.7 billion.



The dynamics of the organic sports supplement market are being fueled by the increasing global emphasis on health and wellbeing. The prevalence of obesity is increasing consumer awareness of weight reduction, which is driving up demand for organic sports supplements.

Dietary supplements known as organic sports supplements are created specifically for fitness, athletes, and individual participation in sports or everyday activities. A wide range of goods, including protein powders, pre- and post-workout recovery dietary supplements, and energy snacks, may be included. Sports nutrition made from plants attempts to boost performance and encourage muscular development.

There is a strong demand for herbal and natural sports supplements via online sales channels due to the growth in e-commerce websites and the rapid usage of smartphones. The demand for organic sports supplements is anticipated to expand in the near future as consumer knowledge of natural goods and worries about the negative impacts of items made of chemicals rise.

Market Snapshot:

Key Findings of Market Report

The popularity of powder formulation is rising as a result of the rise in sports activities, and the opening of health and fitness facilities across the area is fostering market expansion.

Sports supplements represented the lion's share in 2022, owing to rising health and fitness consciousness and the market's wide availability of sports supplements.

Over the course of the forecast period, the sports food market is anticipated to expand quickly.



Market Trends for Organic Sports Supplements

Organic goods are becoming more and more popular among consumers over chemical-based alternatives. Producers of organic supplements provide goods free of artificial preservatives and additives. They are employing ingredients from plants. A greater emphasis on fitness and wellness as well as a desire for organic products are increasing sales of organic sports supplements.

Customers prefer "clean label" food and beverage goods, which are those that are organic and do not include any artificial ingredients. Athletes' performance (endurance, speed, focus, and strength) can be improved with the help of a range of liquids, powders, and tablets termed sports nutrition supplements. They also enhance general health, reduce body fat, and enhance muscular tone.

Global Organic Sports Supplement Regional Market Outlook

From 2023 to 2031, North America is anticipated to hold the greatest share. The number of sporting activities is increasing, and people are becoming more aware of the advantages of organic, protein-based sports supplements, which is driving up market data in the area. North American governments promote fitness and good health among its citizens through a variety of sporting events and wellness initiatives. This in turn is assisting with market growth in the area.



Global Organic Sports Supplement: Key Players

Major businesses are profiled in the organic sports supplement market study based on factors including financials, significant product offers, recent advancements, and strategies. Most businesses are spending heavily on new product research and development in order to diversify their product line.

Several significant businesses engaged in this sector include Iovate Health Sciences International Inc., Natural Alternatives International Europe SA, Natural Vitamins Laboratory, NutriSport Pharmacal Inc., Pharma Manufacture, Plantafood Medical GmbH, PureNSM, Sun-Pac Manufacturing, Inc., and VitaminLabs.

Some developments by the key players in the global market for organic sports supplements are:

EverGrain introduced FTA, a new range of nutritional supplements for athletes manufactured from recycled barley protein, in April 2023.

Protein Rebel introduced ‘Maple Ignite,’ a gel made with maple syrup that provides a prolonged energy boost to complement endurance sports, in July 2022.

Element Nutritional Sciences Inc. obtained the authorization to use the identical plant-based amino acid composition underpinning its flagship Rejuvenate muscular health products in September 2021 to create a new, higher dose product for the sports nutrition industry.



Global Organic Sports Supplement Market Segmentation

By Type

Pills

Powders

Drinks



By Ingredient

Gluten-free

No Artificial Colors

By Price

Low

Medium

High



By Consumer Group

Adults

Kids

By Application

Pre-workout

Post-workout

Others



By End-user

Professional

Beginner

By Distribution Channel

Online E-commerce Websites Company-owned Websites

Offline Hypermarkets & Supermarkets Specialty Stores Others





Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America



