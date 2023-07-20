High-performance Liquid Chromatography Market to be Worth $7.9 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Redding, California, July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, ‘High-performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Market by Product (System, Column, Reagents, Syringe Filter, Tubing, Detector, Pump, Fraction Collector, Software) End User (Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverage, Academic & Research) - Global Forecast to 2030,’ published by Meticulous Research®, the high-performance liquid chromatography market is projected to reach $7.9 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 to 2030.

High-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) is a chromatographic technique used to analyze and quantify components in the mixture in analytical chemistry, biochemistry, and various industries. HPLC is mainly used for identifying, quantifying, and purifying the individual components of the mixture.

The growth of the HPLC is driven by the increasing R&D investments in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, technological advancements in HPLC, rising food safety concerns, and stringent policies and initiatives to reduce environmental pollution. However, the high costs of HPLC instruments restrain this market's growth.

Emerging economies and the development of bio-clusters to foster research offers opportunities for market growth. However, the shortage of skilled HPLC professionals and the adoption of refurbished HPLC instruments are the major challenges to market growth.

Key companies operating in the HPLC market are Waters Corporation (U.S.), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Bruker Corporation (U.S.), Merck KGaA (Germany), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), PerkinElmer, Inc. (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Sartorius AG (Germany), Gilson, Inc. (U.S.), Tosoh Corporation (Japan), Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan), and JASCO Corporation (Japan).

Need for Food Testing to Drive the High-performance Liquid Chromatography Market’s Growth

Foodborne diseases pose a significant public health concern globally, resulting in an increased demand for food testing. The growth of the food industry, driven by urbanization and population growth, has resulted in higher consumption of processed food products containing additives and preservatives. Understanding the composition of these products is crucial to ensure human safety. The globalization of the food industry has prompted the adoption of testing practices throughout the industry ecosystem, involving food traders, processing organizations, transporters, and distributors. HPLC is utilized to determine the composition of food additives, flavor and aroma components, as well as contaminants like pesticides and natural toxins. The growing emphasis on food safety testing is a key driver for the HPLC market. The increased use of HPLC products for various applications and continuous advancements in HPLC methodologies and technology have made HPLC a standard laboratory technique commonly used across sectors. Its versatility and relevance in analyzing scientific scenarios contribute to its widespread use and value across different industries.

The HPLC market is segmented by Product (HPLC Systems, Consumables {Columns [Pre-Packed Columns, Empty Columns], Reagents & Buffers, Vials, Fittings & Tubings, Syringe Filters, Well Plates, Other Consumables}, Components & Accessories {Detectors & Lamps, Pumps, Fraction Collectors, Other Components & Accessories} and Software & Service); End User (Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies, Academic & Research Institutes, Food & Beverage Companies, Environmental Testing Laboratories, Hospitals & Clinics, Oil & Gas Industries, Other End Users); and Geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the regional and country-level markets.

Based on product, the HPLC market is segmented into HPLC systems, consumables, components & accessories, and software & services. In 2023, the HPLC systems segment is expected to account for the largest share of the HPLC market. HPLC is a widely adopted analytical instrument for identifying and quantifying compounds of interest in drug discovery, development, and manufacturing. Many innovative, high-tech instruments with software and hardware reliability are available to make efficient HPLC equipment. Hence, an efficient and reliable HPLC system is used in analytical labs. Therefore, the increased adoption of instruments in various sectors due to the demand for efficient and accurate sample analysis contributes to this segment's large market share.

Based on end user, the HPLC market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies, academic & research institutes, food & beverage companies, hospitals & clinics, environmental testing laboratories, oil & gas industries, and other end users. In 2023, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment is expected to account for the largest share of the HPLC market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the diverse applications of HPLC in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors, along with the significant funding allocated to research and development for drug development. For instance, according to the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations (IFPMA), pharmaceutical R&D expenditure reached $189 billion in 2022 from $79 billion in 2020.

Based on geography, the HPLC market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2023, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the HPLC market. North America’s major market share is attributed to factors such as the rapid approval and adoption of biosimilars and generics, increased investment in pharmaceutical research and development, widespread adoption of advanced technologies, a well-developed healthcare system, and the presence of key market players in the region.

However, Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest growth rate over the forecast period. The growth of this regional market can be attributed to several factors, including advancements in research infrastructure, increased investments in the pharmaceuticals industry, and the emergence of biotechnology hotspots in countries such as South Korea and Singapore.

Scope of the Report:

High-performance Liquid Chromatography Market Assessment - by Product

HPLC Systems

Consumables Columns Pre-packed Columns Empty Columns Reagents & Buffers Vials Fittings & Tubing Syringe Filters Well Plates Other Consumables

Components & Accessories Detectors & Lamps Pumps Fraction Collectors Other Components & Accessories

Software & Services

Notes: 1. Other consumables include ferrules, fused silica adapters, seals, caps, septa, and membranes.

2. Other components & accessories include injectors, degassers, column ovens, mixers, plungers, reducers, valves, adapters, connectors, injection needles, valve seals, frits, plungers, and cartridges.

High-performance Liquid Chromatography Market Assessment - by End User

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Academic & Research Institutes

Food & Beverage Companies

Environmental Testing Laboratories

Hospitals & Clinics

Oil & Gas Industries

Other End Users

Note: Other end users include forensic laboratories and chemical and cosmetic industries.

High-performance Liquid Chromatography Market Assessment - by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

