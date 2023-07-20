Ahold Delhaize USA Names John Ruane as President, The GIANT Company

SALISBURY, N.C., July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ahold Delhaize USA today announced that John Ruane has been named president of The GIANT Company.



“We have been fortunate to have John lead The GIANT Company as interim president during a time of transition, and we are excited about this next step in his career,” said JJ Fleeman, chief executive officer, Ahold Delhaize USA. “He has led the team during a very important time in the company’s history as it celebrates its 100-year anniversary this fall. John is a leader who cares deeply about his team and serving customers. He will continue to drive strong performance and advance many of the hallmarks of The GIANT Company brand, including growth in its local markets, innovation in operations and a strong commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, as well as health and sustainability.”

Before serving as interim president, Ruane served as senior vice president and chief commercial officer for The GIANT Company, where he led the merchandising and marketing teams to develop and implement customer-centric strategies that support the continued growth of the brand, while also improving customers’ experience and the overall value proposition. Ruane started his career in the grocery industry at age 14 at Foodtown in New Jersey, where he worked through college. He later joined Pathmark and held positions of increasing responsibility at retail and in merchandising before joining Ahold Delhaize USA companies in 2011 and The GIANT Company in 2018.

“I’m honored and grateful for the opportunity to serve as president of The GIANT Company,” Ruane said. “Guided by our purpose of connecting families for a better future in all that we do, I’m looking forward to building on The GIANT Company’s incredible legacy and working with our entire team to do what we do best: ensuring we are always well-positioned to not only meet but exceed the needs of our customers and communities who’ve trusted us for the past century.”

An industry and community champion, Ruane serves as Chair of FMI’s Fresh Food Leadership Committee and on the Board of Directors at Philabundance, the largest hunger-relief organization serving the Philadelphia area. Ruane attended Rutgers College and has completed post-graduate programs at Cornell University and Harvard Business School.

The GIANT Company, headquartered in Carlisle, Pa., is an omnichannel retailer with more than 35,000 associates that proudly serves millions of neighbors across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia and New Jersey. It operates 193 stores, 132 pharmacies, 107 fuel stations and over 180 online pickup hubs and grocery delivery services in hundreds of zip codes.

About Ahold Delhaize USA

Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is the parent company of Ahold Delhaize’s U.S. companies, including its local brands – Food Lion, Giant Food, The GIANT Company, Hannaford and Stop & Shop – Retail Business Services, a U.S. support services company providing services to the brands; Peapod Digital Labs, its digital and e-commerce engine; and ADUSA Distribution & Transportation. When considered together, the local brands of Ahold Delhaize USA comprise the largest grocery retail group on the East Coast and the fourth largest grocery retail group in the nation, operating more than 2,000 stores and 20 distribution centers across more than 20 states and serving millions of omnichannel customers each week.