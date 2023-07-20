New York, July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Imaging Sensors Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031870/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Imaging Sensors Market to Reach $44.3 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Imaging Sensors estimated at US$26.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$44.3 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 6.7% over the period 2022-2030. CMOS, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.4% CAGR and reach US$24.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the CCD segment is readjusted to a revised 6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12% CAGR



The Imaging Sensors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$11 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.8% and 5.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.9% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured)

- AMS AG

- Canon, Inc.

- Galaxy Core, Inc.

- Hamamatsu Photonics K.K

- Infineon Technologies AG

- Omni Vision Technologies Inc.

- ON Semiconductor Corporation

- Panasonic Corporation

- Pixel plus

- PMD Technologies AG

- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

- Sharp Corporation

- SK Hynix, Inc.

- Sony Corporation

- STMicroelectronics N.V.;





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031870/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Imaging Sensors - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Imaging Sensors Market Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030



Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Imaging Sensors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 8-Year Perspective for Imaging Sensors by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for CMOS

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 5: World 8-Year Perspective for CMOS by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 6: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for CCD

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 7: World 8-Year Perspective for CCD by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other

Technologies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 8-Year Perspective for Other Technologies by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Commercial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 11: World 8-Year Perspective for Commercial by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 12: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical & Life Sciences by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 13: World 8-Year Perspective for Medical & Life Sciences

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Consumer Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 8-Year Perspective for Consumer Electronics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aerospace, Defense, & Law Enforcement by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 17: World 8-Year Perspective for Aerospace, Defense, &

Law Enforcement by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2023 & 2030



Table 18: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 19: World 8-Year Perspective for Automotive by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 8-Year Perspective for Industrial by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 2D

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 23: World 8-Year Perspective for 2D by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 24: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 3D

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 25: World 8-Year Perspective for 3D by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa for Years 2023 & 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Imaging Sensors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Imaging Sensors by Technology - CMOS, CCD and Other

Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 27: USA 8-Year Perspective for Imaging Sensors by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for CMOS, CCD

and Other Technologies for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 28: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Imaging Sensors by End-Use - Commercial, Medical & Life

Sciences, Consumer Electronics, Aerospace, Defense, & Law

Enforcement, Automotive and Industrial - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 29: USA 8-Year Perspective for Imaging Sensors by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial, Medical &

Life Sciences, Consumer Electronics, Aerospace, Defense, & Law

Enforcement, Automotive and Industrial for the Years 2023 &

2030



Table 30: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Imaging Sensors by Processing Technique - 2D and 3D -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 31: USA 8-Year Perspective for Imaging Sensors by

Processing Technique - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

2D and 3D for the Years 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Imaging Sensors by Technology - CMOS, CCD and Other

Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 33: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Imaging Sensors by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for CMOS, CCD

and Other Technologies for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 34: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Imaging Sensors by End-Use - Commercial, Medical & Life

Sciences, Consumer Electronics, Aerospace, Defense, & Law

Enforcement, Automotive and Industrial - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 35: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Imaging Sensors by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial,

Medical & Life Sciences, Consumer Electronics, Aerospace,

Defense, & Law Enforcement, Automotive and Industrial for the

Years 2023 & 2030



Table 36: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Imaging Sensors by Processing Technique - 2D and 3D -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 37: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Imaging Sensors by

Processing Technique - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

2D and 3D for the Years 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Imaging Sensors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 38: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Imaging Sensors by Technology - CMOS, CCD and Other

Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Imaging Sensors by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for CMOS, CCD

and Other Technologies for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 40: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Imaging Sensors by End-Use - Commercial, Medical & Life

Sciences, Consumer Electronics, Aerospace, Defense, & Law

Enforcement, Automotive and Industrial - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 41: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Imaging Sensors by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial,

Medical & Life Sciences, Consumer Electronics, Aerospace,

Defense, & Law Enforcement, Automotive and Industrial for the

Years 2023 & 2030



Table 42: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Imaging Sensors by Processing Technique - 2D and 3D -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 43: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Imaging Sensors by

Processing Technique - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

2D and 3D for the Years 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Imaging Sensors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 44: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Imaging Sensors by Technology - CMOS, CCD and Other

Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: China 8-Year Perspective for Imaging Sensors by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for CMOS, CCD

and Other Technologies for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 46: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Imaging Sensors by End-Use - Commercial, Medical & Life

Sciences, Consumer Electronics, Aerospace, Defense, & Law

Enforcement, Automotive and Industrial - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 47: China 8-Year Perspective for Imaging Sensors by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial,

Medical & Life Sciences, Consumer Electronics, Aerospace,

Defense, & Law Enforcement, Automotive and Industrial for the

Years 2023 & 2030



Table 48: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Imaging Sensors by Processing Technique - 2D and 3D -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 49: China 8-Year Perspective for Imaging Sensors by

Processing Technique - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

2D and 3D for the Years 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Imaging Sensors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Imaging Sensors by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Imaging Sensors by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 52: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Imaging Sensors by Technology - CMOS, CCD and Other

Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 53: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Imaging Sensors by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for CMOS, CCD

and Other Technologies for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 54: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Imaging Sensors by End-Use - Commercial, Medical & Life

Sciences, Consumer Electronics, Aerospace, Defense, & Law

Enforcement, Automotive and Industrial - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 55: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Imaging Sensors by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial,

Medical & Life Sciences, Consumer Electronics, Aerospace,

Defense, & Law Enforcement, Automotive and Industrial for the

Years 2023 & 2030



Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Imaging Sensors by Processing Technique - 2D and 3D -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Imaging Sensors by

Processing Technique - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

2D and 3D for the Years 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Imaging Sensors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 58: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Imaging Sensors by Technology - CMOS, CCD and Other

Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 59: France 8-Year Perspective for Imaging Sensors by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for CMOS, CCD

and Other Technologies for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 60: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Imaging Sensors by End-Use - Commercial, Medical & Life

Sciences, Consumer Electronics, Aerospace, Defense, & Law

Enforcement, Automotive and Industrial - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 61: France 8-Year Perspective for Imaging Sensors by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial,

Medical & Life Sciences, Consumer Electronics, Aerospace,

Defense, & Law Enforcement, Automotive and Industrial for the

Years 2023 & 2030



Table 62: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Imaging Sensors by Processing Technique - 2D and 3D -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: France 8-Year Perspective for Imaging Sensors by

Processing Technique - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

2D and 3D for the Years 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Imaging Sensors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 64: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Imaging Sensors by Technology - CMOS, CCD and Other

Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 65: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Imaging Sensors by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for CMOS, CCD

and Other Technologies for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 66: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Imaging Sensors by End-Use - Commercial, Medical & Life

Sciences, Consumer Electronics, Aerospace, Defense, & Law

Enforcement, Automotive and Industrial - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 67: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Imaging Sensors by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial,

Medical & Life Sciences, Consumer Electronics, Aerospace,

Defense, & Law Enforcement, Automotive and Industrial for the

Years 2023 & 2030



Table 68: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Imaging Sensors by Processing Technique - 2D and 3D -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Imaging Sensors by

Processing Technique - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

2D and 3D for the Years 2023 & 2030



ITALY

Table 70: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Imaging Sensors by Technology - CMOS, CCD and Other

Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 71: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Imaging Sensors by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for CMOS, CCD

and Other Technologies for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 72: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Imaging Sensors by End-Use - Commercial, Medical & Life

Sciences, Consumer Electronics, Aerospace, Defense, & Law

Enforcement, Automotive and Industrial - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 73: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Imaging Sensors by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial,

Medical & Life Sciences, Consumer Electronics, Aerospace,

Defense, & Law Enforcement, Automotive and Industrial for the

Years 2023 & 2030



Table 74: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Imaging Sensors by Processing Technique - 2D and 3D -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 75: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Imaging Sensors by

Processing Technique - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

2D and 3D for the Years 2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Imaging Sensors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)

Table 76: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Imaging

Sensors by Technology - CMOS, CCD and Other Technologies -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 77: UK 8-Year Perspective for Imaging Sensors by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for CMOS, CCD

and Other Technologies for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 78: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Imaging

Sensors by End-Use - Commercial, Medical & Life Sciences,

Consumer Electronics, Aerospace, Defense, & Law Enforcement,

Automotive and Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 79: UK 8-Year Perspective for Imaging Sensors by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial, Medical &

Life Sciences, Consumer Electronics, Aerospace, Defense, & Law

Enforcement, Automotive and Industrial for the Years 2023 &

2030



Table 80: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Imaging

Sensors by Processing Technique - 2D and 3D - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 81: UK 8-Year Perspective for Imaging Sensors by

Processing Technique - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

2D and 3D for the Years 2023 & 2030



SPAIN

Table 82: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Imaging Sensors by Technology - CMOS, CCD and Other

Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 83: Spain 8-Year Perspective for Imaging Sensors by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for CMOS, CCD

and Other Technologies for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 84: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Imaging Sensors by End-Use - Commercial, Medical & Life

Sciences, Consumer Electronics, Aerospace, Defense, & Law

Enforcement, Automotive and Industrial - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 85: Spain 8-Year Perspective for Imaging Sensors by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial,

Medical & Life Sciences, Consumer Electronics, Aerospace,

Defense, & Law Enforcement, Automotive and Industrial for the

Years 2023 & 2030



Table 86: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Imaging Sensors by Processing Technique - 2D and 3D -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 87: Spain 8-Year Perspective for Imaging Sensors by

Processing Technique - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

2D and 3D for the Years 2023 & 2030



RUSSIA

Table 88: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Imaging Sensors by Technology - CMOS, CCD and Other

Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 89: Russia 8-Year Perspective for Imaging Sensors by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for CMOS, CCD

and Other Technologies for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 90: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Imaging Sensors by End-Use - Commercial, Medical & Life

Sciences, Consumer Electronics, Aerospace, Defense, & Law

Enforcement, Automotive and Industrial - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 91: Russia 8-Year Perspective for Imaging Sensors by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial,

Medical & Life Sciences, Consumer Electronics, Aerospace,

Defense, & Law Enforcement, Automotive and Industrial for the

Years 2023 & 2030



Table 92: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Imaging Sensors by Processing Technique - 2D and 3D -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 93: Russia 8-Year Perspective for Imaging Sensors by

Processing Technique - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

2D and 3D for the Years 2023 & 2030



REST OF EUROPE

Table 94: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Imaging Sensors by Technology - CMOS, CCD and Other

Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 95: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Imaging Sensors

by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for CMOS,

CCD and Other Technologies for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 96: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Imaging Sensors by End-Use - Commercial, Medical & Life

Sciences, Consumer Electronics, Aerospace, Defense, & Law

Enforcement, Automotive and Industrial - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 97: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Imaging Sensors

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Commercial, Medical & Life Sciences, Consumer Electronics,

Aerospace, Defense, & Law Enforcement, Automotive and

Industrial for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 98: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Imaging Sensors by Processing Technique - 2D and 3D -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 99: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Imaging Sensors

by Processing Technique - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for 2D and 3D for the Years 2023 & 2030



ASIA-PACIFIC

Imaging Sensors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)

Table 100: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Imaging Sensors by Geographic Region - Australia, India,

South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 101: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Imaging Sensors

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets

for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 102: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Imaging Sensors by Technology - CMOS, CCD and Other

Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 103: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Imaging Sensors

by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for CMOS,

CCD and Other Technologies for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Imaging Sensors by End-Use - Commercial, Medical & Life

Sciences, Consumer Electronics, Aerospace, Defense, & Law

Enforcement, Automotive and Industrial - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 105: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Imaging Sensors

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Commercial, Medical & Life Sciences, Consumer Electronics,

Aerospace, Defense, & Law Enforcement, Automotive and

Industrial for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 106: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Imaging Sensors by Processing Technique - 2D and 3D -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 107: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Imaging Sensors

by Processing Technique - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for 2D and 3D for the Years 2023 & 2030



AUSTRALIA

Imaging Sensors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Australia for 2023 (E)

Table 108: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Imaging Sensors by Technology - CMOS, CCD and Other

Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 109: Australia 8-Year Perspective for Imaging Sensors by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for CMOS, CCD

and Other Technologies for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 110: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Imaging Sensors by End-Use - Commercial, Medical & Life

Sciences, Consumer Electronics, Aerospace, Defense, & Law

Enforcement, Automotive and Industrial - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 111: Australia 8-Year Perspective for Imaging Sensors by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial,

Medical & Life Sciences, Consumer Electronics, Aerospace,

Defense, & Law Enforcement, Automotive and Industrial for the

Years 2023 & 2030



Table 112: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Imaging Sensors by Processing Technique - 2D and 3D -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 113: Australia 8-Year Perspective for Imaging Sensors by

Processing Technique - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

2D and 3D for the Years 2023 & 2030



INDIA

Imaging Sensors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in India for 2023 (E)

Table 114: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Imaging Sensors by Technology - CMOS, CCD and Other

Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 115: India 8-Year Perspective for Imaging Sensors by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for CMOS, CCD

and Other Technologies for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 116: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Imaging Sensors by End-Use - Commercial, Medical & Life

Sciences, Consumer Electronics, Aerospace, Defense, & Law

Enforcement, Automotive and Industrial - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 117: India 8-Year Perspective for Imaging Sensors by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial,

Medical & Life Sciences, Consumer Electronics, Aerospace,

Defense, & Law Enforcement, Automotive and Industrial for the

Years 2023 & 2030



Table 118: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Imaging Sensors by Processing Technique - 2D and 3D -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 119: India 8-Year Perspective for Imaging Sensors by

Processing Technique - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

2D and 3D for the Years 2023 & 2030



SOUTH KOREA

Table 120: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Imaging Sensors by Technology - CMOS, CCD and Other

Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 121: South Korea 8-Year Perspective for Imaging Sensors

by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for CMOS,

CCD and Other Technologies for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 122: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Imaging Sensors by End-Use - Commercial, Medical & Life

Sciences, Consumer Electronics, Aerospace, Defense, & Law

Enforcement, Automotive and Industrial - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 123: South Korea 8-Year Perspective for Imaging Sensors

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Commercial, Medical & Life Sciences, Consumer Electronics,

Aerospace, Defense, & Law Enforcement, Automotive and

Industrial for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 124: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Imaging Sensors by Processing Technique - 2D and 3D -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 125: South Korea 8-Year Perspective for Imaging Sensors

by Processing Technique - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for 2D and 3D for the Years 2023 & 2030



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Imaging Sensors by Technology - CMOS, CCD and

Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Imaging

Sensors by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

CMOS, CCD and Other Technologies for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 128: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Imaging Sensors by End-Use - Commercial, Medical &

Life Sciences, Consumer Electronics, Aerospace, Defense, & Law

Enforcement, Automotive and Industrial - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Imaging

Sensors by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Commercial, Medical & Life Sciences, Consumer Electronics,

Aerospace, Defense, & Law Enforcement, Automotive and

Industrial for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Imaging Sensors by Processing Technique - 2D and

3D - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031870/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________