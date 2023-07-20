American Oncology Network Welcomes Susan Sabo-Wagner as Vice President of Clinical Innovation

FORT MYERS, Fla., July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Oncology Network, LLC (AON), a fast-growing network of community oncology practices, is pleased to announce the appointment of Susan Sabo-Wagner, MSN, RN, OCN, NEA-BC, as the new vice president of clinical innovation, effective July 3.

With over 25 years of experience in healthcare, Susan brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to AON. Previously serving as the executive director of clinical strategy at Oncology Consultants in Houston, Texas, she has demonstrated exceptional leadership and a deep understanding of the industry.

“We are excited to welcome Susan to AON,” said AON Chief Executive Officer Todd Schonherz. “She brings the experience needed to further refine our clinical programming function so that we can continue to deliver quality patient care and services.”

Susan's extensive involvement in healthcare showcases her commitment to advancing the field of oncology. She currently sits on the COA Administrators Network Board (CAN), the COA Patient Advocacy Network (CPAN) Advisory Panel, and the Houston Cancer Health Equity Collaborative. Additionally, she serves as an advisor to the Health Equity & Access Committee for the Texas Society of Clinical Oncology (TxSCO) and is a member of the COA Health Equity Committee.

In her new role at AON, Susan will be responsible for overseeing the clinical programming function, including care plan design, care program implementation and monitoring, clinical integration with payers and providers, and supporting continued company growth. She will work alongside AON’s Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer Alti Rahman.

“The future is bright at AON, and I feel fortunate to be joining the company as they look to ensure the viability of community oncology,” said Sabo-Wagner. “I have been impressed with AON and not only their growth but the initiatives they are establishing for better patient care and services. I am eager to begin my work with the company.”

“We are confident that Susan's leadership and expertise will contribute significantly to the company's mission of providing exceptional care to cancer patients,” said Schonherz. “Her appointment reflects AON's commitment to innovation and continuous improvement in clinical programming.”

For more information about AON, visit aoncology.com/.

###

About American Oncology Network, LLC

The American Oncology Network, LLC (AON), an Inc. 5000-recognized company, is an alliance of physicians and seasoned healthcare leaders partnering to ensure the long-term success of community oncology. Launched in 2018, the rapidly expanding AON network represents 106 physicians and 86 nurse practitioners and physician assistants practicing across 19 states. The executive management team of AON encompasses more than three decades of oncology practice management experience, enabling physicians to focus on what matters most — providing the highest quality care for patients.

The organization provides unique and comprehensive protocols for managing administrative procedures and enhancing ancillary services for its affiliates. AON is able to aggregate volume and attain economies of scale, as it guides its member physicians and practices through the transition to value-based reimbursement models that improve the patient experience and help to reduce the per-capita cost of cancer care.

AON also provides a unique model of physician-led, community-based oncology management. With services such as a centralized specialty pharmacy, diagnostics, pathology, fully integrated electronic medical records, a care management team and a variety of financial assistance programs, an alliance with AON ensures that patients’ experiences are at the very pinnacle of cancer care today. Learn more at AONcology.com.

