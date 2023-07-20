2D Barcode Reader Market to Reach USD 16.0 Billion, at an 8.80% CAGR By 2032 - Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, USA, July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the research report published by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ 2D Barcode Reader Market Information By Product Type, By Application, By Region – Market Forecast Till 2032”. The 2D Barcode Reader Market could thrive at a rate of 8.80% between 2023 and 2032. The market size will be reaching around USD 16.0 Billion by the end of the year 2032.



Market Analysis:

The market is being driven by the increasing adoption of 2D barcodes in various industries, such as retail, healthcare, manufacturing, and logistics. 2D barcodes are more versatile than 1D barcodes and can store more data. This makes them ideal for applications that require the tracking of multiple items or the exchange of large amounts of data.

2D Barcode Reader Industry Key Players:

Eminent market players profiled in the global 2D barcode reader market report include,

Casio Computer Co., Ltd.

Cognex Corp.

Datalogic SpA

Denso Wave Inc.

General Data Company, Inc.

Honeywell International, Inc.

JADAK - A Novanta Company

Juniper Systems Inc.

Keyence Corp.

Marson Technology Co., Ltd.

Omron Microscan Systems, Inc.

Sato Holdings Corp.

Scandit, Sick AG

Unitech Electronics Co., Ltd.

Wasp Barcode Technologies

Zebex Industries Inc.

Zebra Technologies Corp.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure -

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/11793

Scope of the Report - 2D Barcode Reader Market:

Report Metrics Details Market Size by 2032 USD 16.0 Billion CAGR during 2023-2032 8.80% Base Year 2022 Forecast 2023-2032 Key Market Opportunities Technological development. Key Market Dynamics The rising e-commerce industry worldwide is in line with the evolving developments in the warehousing and logistics industries and the increasing use of 2D barcodes across various industries.





Buy Now Premium Research Report - Get Comprehensive Market Insights.

Drivers:

Booming Logistics & E-Commerce Sector to Boost Market Growth

Consumers' lifestyles and spending habits have changed as disposable income has increased. Due to the broad selection of items and time and money savings compared to physical businesses, consumers prefer to purchase online. The industry for online shopping has also been helped by the growing use of cellphones and the internet. The e-commerce industry has expanded as a result of these causes. The transportation of products is also being boosted by the expanding e-commerce industry. This is favorably affecting warehouse operations and the flow of goods, which is accelerating the expansion of the logistics industry.

Opportunities:

Increasing Adoption in Healthcare to offer Robust Opportunities

The usage of 2D barcodes in the healthcare sector for patient identification, prescription monitoring, and equipment management makes this sector an important driver as well. The market for 2D barcode readers is also expanding as a result of technological developments such as increased scanning precision and quicker processing times.

Restraints and Challenges:

High Implementation Cost to act as Market Restraint

The high implementation cost and need for day to day software updates & maintenance may act as market restraints over the forecast period.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (128 Pages, Charts, Tables, Figures) on 2D Barcode Reader Market -

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/2d-barcode-reader-market-11793

Market Segmentation:

The global 2D barcode reader market is bifurcated based on product type and application.

By product, handheld will lead the market over the forecast period. A portable device can be used for a wide range of purposes. For instance, in the industrial sector, it is a crucial tool for monitoring shipping, receiving, & Work-In-Progress (WIP) stocks. It is used in the retail industry to satisfy configuration requirements at the checkout counter since it facilitates accurate inventory management and provides essential business knowledge for future planning & operational purposes.

By application, warehousing will dominate the market over the forecast period. Moving containers, bulk inventory, and individual goods between various separate places is an essential warehouse operating practice. Manual data collection for inventory counts can be time-consuming & error-prone.

COVID-19 Analysis:

The need for contactless solutions has expanded across several industries due to the necessity for social distance and hygienic practices. A contactless method of scanning barcodes is provided by 2D barcode readers, which lowers the danger of virus transmission. This has caused the demand for these devices to soar, especially in industries like retail, healthcare, & logistics. The trend towards e-commerce & online transactions has intensified dramatically as a result of the epidemic. The need for 2D barcode scanners has grown as more individuals use online shopping & digital payments for order fulfillment, inventory control, and payment processing. These tools make it possible to scan barcodes quickly and precisely, supporting effective e-commerce operations.

Global supply chains were disrupted by the epidemic, which had an impact on the production and delivery of many goods, including 2D barcode scanners . The availability of these devices was limited by limitations on global commerce, temporary shutdown of production facilities, and a lack of raw materials. Prices may have gone up and product availability may have been delayed as a result. The pandemic triggered a change in procedures in the healthcare industry, including a rise in the use of contactless patient identification, telemedicine, and inventory control. By reading medicine labels, tracking medical supply labels, and scanning patient identification bracelets, 2D barcode readers are essential in these applications. The epidemic has probably increased demand for these readers in healthcare settings.

The epidemic has brought to light the value of the barcode scanning technology within a number of industries beyond its typical uses. For instance, digital ticketing solutions at entertainment venues, self-checkout systems in retail stores, and contactless menu ordering & payment system in restaurants have all become more popular. To meet these changing demands, this has created new market possibilities for suppliers and producers of 2D barcode readers.

Ask for Customization - Get a customized version of the report by submitting a customization request.

Regional Analysis:

North America to Head 2D Barcode Reader Market

In 2022, this market was headed by the North American 2D barcode reader market (45.80%). Customers may now purchase and return items whenever it is the maximum convenient for them thanks to the rise of online shopping and the rising popularity of social media platforms, particularly in industrialized countries like the U.S. Additionally, the North American 2D barcode reader market in North America was led by the United States, which had the biggest market share, and Canada, which had the quickest growth.

Related Reports:

Task Management Software market - Task Management Software market End User is projected to grow USD 7.1 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 13.90% during the forecast period 2023-2032.

Media Gateway market - Media Gateway market industry is projected to grow USD 3.55 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 2.30% during the forecast period (2023 - 2032).

Custom Software Development market - Custom Software Development market End Use is projected to grow USD 185.1 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 23.90% during the forecast period 2023-2032.

Location-based Ambient Intelligence Market - Location-based Ambient Intelligence Market is projected to grow USD 1075.2 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 21.90% during the forecast period 2023-2032.

Browse through more Information And Communications Technology Research Reports.



About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Also, we are launching “ Wantstats ” the premier statistics portal for market data in comprehensive charts and stats format, providing forecasts, and regional and segment analysis. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with Wantstats.

Contact Us: