Hand Sanitizer Market to Surpass 11.62 Billion by 2030 Drives Due to the Prevalence of Diseases

Westford, USA, July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, hand sanitizing products have emerged as essential skin care solutions designed to effectively clean and protect palms and fingers from disease-causing germs and viruses. People worldwide have become increasingly aware of the importance of hand sanitization in preventing the spread of infections in the hand sanitizer market .

Consumers are increasingly aware of the critical importance of hand hygiene and its direct connection to overall health and hygiene. As a result, the demand for hand sanitizers is experiencing a significant upsurge, driving the hand sanitizer market growth. Hand sanitizers are essential in preventing transmitting transmissible diseases, as they effectively kill germs and bacteria on the hands.

Prominent Players in Hand Sanitizer Market

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc

Unilever Plc

Best Sanitizer Inc

The Procter & Gamble Company

3M Company

GOJO Industries, Inc.

Vi-Jon, Inc.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

SC Johnson & Son Inc.

Chattem Inc.

PDI Inc.

Deb Group Ltd.

Ecolab Inc.

Kutol Products Company Inc.

Purell (GOJO Industries, Inc.)

The Himalaya Drug Company

The Clorox Company

The Dow Chemical Company

Givaudan SA

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Gel/Liquid Segment is Expected to Grow the Market Due to the Rising Popularity of Gel/Liquid-Based Hand Sanitizers

The gel/liquid segment of the hand sanitizer market is expected to capture the most lucrative share, accounting for more than 30% of the market. This projection is mainly attributed to the widespread availability and popularity of gel/liquid-based hand sanitizers. These products have become a staple in daily hygiene routines, both in homes and public spaces due to their convenience and effectiveness in killing germs.

The markets in the North America are anticipated to lead the hand sanitizer market, holding the most substantial share. This projection is attributed to the growing concern for health and hygiene among the majority of the population in the region. There has been a significant surge in demand for hand sanitizers in North America with a heightened awareness of the importance of hand hygiene.

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market Due to the Advantages Offered to Consumers

The hypermarkets/supermarkets segment is expected to dominate the hand sanitizer market, holding a more than 30% lucrative share. This projection is primarily driven by the advantages offered to consumers when shopping for hand-washing products in these large retail establishments. Hypermarkets and supermarkets provide a wide array of hand sanitizers from numerous brands, all conveniently available under one roof.

Regional markets in the Asia-Pacific are expected to hold a significant share of the hand sanitizer market. This growth can be attributed to the region's increased awareness of the importance of hygiene among consumers.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the hand sanitizer market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in the Hand Sanitizer Market

In 2022, GOJO Industries, the manufacturer of Purell products, unveiled the Purell CS4 All-Weather Dispensing System, catering to commercial and municipal buyers. This innovative dispenser is designed to provide hand sanitizer and soap in outdoor or high-traffic areas, ensuring easy access to hand hygiene solutions in places with heavy footfall or limited indoor facilities.

Wet Ones, a well-known brand renowned for its antibacterial hand wipes, recently expanded its product range by introducing new liquid gel hand sanitizers and alcohol hand sanitizing wipes. With these new additions, Wet Ones aimed to cater to diverse consumer preferences, offering more options for hand sanitization.

Key Questions Answered in Hand Sanitizer Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

List the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence.

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how these differences shape the market's future growth?

