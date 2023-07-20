Transplant Diagnostic Market to Exhibit Staggering Growth with a Valuation of USD 6.5 Bn by 2028, With North America Leading the Market As Adoption of Innovative Transplant Devices Rises, Projects Extrapolate

Dubai, UAE, July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the recent report published by Extrapolate, the global Transplant Diagnostic Market was valued at USD 4.4 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach USD 6.5 billion in 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.73% through the forecast period. This growth is likely to be driven by the increasing adoption of diagnostic transplants for people undergoing chronic dialysis and end-stage renal diseases. The rising number of organ transplant surgeries, chronic illness prevalence, technical developments, and prominent R&D activities are expected to further boost industry expansion.

Transplant diagnostics comprises an array of tests and procedures employed to evaluate and monitor the well-being of both transplant recipients and donors. The growing burden of infectious diseases, the rising number of transplant procedures, and technological advancements in the field of transplant diagnostics are among the main reasons why the demand for transplant diagnostic products is anticipated to rise.

Competitive Landscape

The global transplant diagnostic market is highly competitive, with key players concentrated across the globe. The limitations on the precision and quality of transplant diagnostic methods, such as PCR- and serology-based HLA typing, are raising the overall cost of products. To counter this, market participants are employing tactics like long-term agreements with laboratories and diagnostic centers, collaborations, and discounted pricing for large orders. For instance, in February 2019, Natera Inc. collaborated with Thermo Fisher to market its diagnostic surgery for kidney transplants.

Prominent players in the global transplant diagnostics market include:

Becton Dickinson and Company (US.)

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (U.S.)

Illumina Inc. (US.)

Immucor Transplant Diagnostics Inc. (US.)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US.)

CareDx (US.)

Affymetrix Inc. (US.)

Linkage Biosciences (US.)

Abbott Laboratories Inc. (US.)

bioMérieux S.A. (France)

QIAGEN NV (Netherlands)

Hoffman-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

GenDx (Netherlands)

Omixon Ltd. (UK.)

Global Transplant Diagnostic Market Segmentation:

By Application

Research

Diagnostic

Increasing Prevalence of Organ Failures to Boost Demand for Diagnostic Solutions

The diagnostic applications segment accounts for the largest market share due to the increasing uptake of transplant surgeries globally and the surging incidences of organ failures. The diagnostic segment is foreseen to experience an incremental growth of over USD 370 million during the projected period. At every stage of the procedure, it is critical for transplant patients to have access to high-quality diagnostic tests. These tests aid in determining the compatibility of donors and recipients, preventing and/or controlling infections, and prescribing the proper immunosuppressive medication. The care of transplant patients is highly challenging since patients are vulnerable to a variety of infections, which increases the need for cutting-edge diagnostic tools.

By Transplant Type

Soft tissue

Solid-organ

Stem cell

High Necessity for Solid Tissue Transplantation Augments Market Development

Solid tissue transplantation held the dominant market share in 2022 owing to the pressing demand for solid organ transplantation worldwide. The most popular transplant surgeries performed globally include kidney transplants. The growing prevalence of kidney failure is driving the expansion of solid organ transplantation despite the enormous demand and supply gap for solid organs.

An upsurge in kidney, liver, and heart transplant procedures being performed globally, an increase in the prevalence of end-stage renal diseases and cardiac problems, and soaring demand for new organs for cancer therapy are some of the key factors promoting segment dominance. Moreover, technological advancements in the field of stem cell transplantation and expanded application areas further support segmental growth.

Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Worldwide to Drive Transplant Diagnostic Market Growth

The prevalence of chronic diseases among the global population is fueling the growth of the transplant diagnostic market. This is a result of the rising incidence of chronic disorders, which cause organ failure. This is foreseen to bolster the demand for organ transplants. Additionally, the high significance of stem cell therapy and the expanding use of personalized medications are increasing the demand for transplant diagnostics. Moreover, the benefits of transplant surgeries and their increasing social acceptance are propelling global business growth.

High Expenses of Transplant Diagnostic Devices to Pose a Challenge

The market growth is being hindered by the elevated expenses associated with transplant diagnostics-related devices, such as Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) technology and Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR).

Adoption of Innovative Transplant Devices in North America to Propel Market Development

North America dominated the global transplant diagnostic market and is anticipated to continue to lead the market. The regional growth is backed by the presence of a well-equipped and adequately funded infrastructure, organizations, and government involvement, all of which focus on raising awareness and advocating for organ transplantation among patients.



In this region, industry players are organizing numerous awareness and initiative programs, with notable examples like Roche collaborating with multiple organizations and hospitals to enhance the rate of organ donors. The governments and businesses in Canada and the United States have readily embraced novel products that these companies are promoting for expedited diagnostics. In addition, the large patient pool in this region that requires transplant treatment is complementing market progress.

