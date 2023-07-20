Critical Care Equipment Market to Hit US$ 88.2 Billion by 2033 | Fact.MR Report

Rockville , July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global critical care equipment market is estimated to reach an impressive value of US$ 88.2 billion by the end of 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 10.8% over the next ten years. Growing prevalence of chronic life-threatening diseases and high incidence of fatal accidents are projected to be prime factors driving sales of critical care equipment over the next ten years.



Get Free Sample Copy of This Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7735

Increasing investments by governments of emerging economies to bolster their healthcare infrastructure are projected to promote sales of critical care equipment in the future. Growing hospitalization, high prevalence of cardiovascular disorders, growing need for neonatal monitoring, and expanding senescent population are other factors driving revenue generation for critical care equipment companies.

This detailed critical care equipment market research analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, sheds light on the current and future market trends to give a comprehensive understanding of the global market landscape. Leading companies such as Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Fresenius Kabi AG, General Electric Company, Koninklijke Philips NV, MAQUET Holding B.V. & Co. KG, Medtronic PLC, and others have been detailed in this report.



Report Attributes



Details Forecast Period 2023 - 2033 Projected Market Value US$ 88.2 Billion Growth Rate (2023-2033) 10.8% CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 84 Tables No. of Figures 112 Figures

Key Takeaways from Market Study

In 2023, the global critical care equipment market stands at a valuation of US$ 31.6 billion.

Demand for critical care equipment is projected to rise at a phenomenal CAGR of 10.8% from 2023 to 2033.

The global market is anticipated to reach of US$ 88.2 billion by 2033.

Surging geriatric population, growing incidence of fatal injuries, increasing healthcare expenditure, and rising availability of innovative critical care products are key market drivers.

High cost of critical care systems and dearth of medical professionals to use them are prime constraints for market expansion.

The global market is currently led by North America.

Patient monitors and ventilators are projected to account for a sizeable chunk of the global market revenue by 2033.



“Critical care equipment sales will drop substantially in the future if the popularity of refurbished medical equipment continues to rise in emerging economies,” says a Fact.MR analyst

Key Companies Profiled in This Report

AKAS Medical

Smiths Medical

Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

MAQUET Holding B.V. & Co. KG

Fresenius Kabi AG

B. Braun Melsungen AG

BPL Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips NV

Medtronic PLC

Nihon Kohden Corporation

General Electric Company

Skanray Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Winning Strategy

Critical care equipment manufacturers are trying to come up with ways to reduce the cost of their products to make them more affordable for all healthcare institutions. Companies are also trying to make critical care devices more effective and smart by the integration of advanced technologies to improve their functionality and help medical professionals save more lives than before.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global critical care equipment market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period (2023 to 2033).

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on product (patient monitors, ventilators, infusion pumps, sleep apnea devices, others), type (hemodynamic monitoring, vital signs monitoring, neurologic monitoring, brain function monitoring, others), and end user (hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, clinics, homecare settings, others), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

Explore More Trending Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:

Commercial Photography Market: Revenue from commercial photography is anticipated to reach US$ 6.4 billion by 2032.

Beauty Facial Mask Market: The global beauty facial masks market is anticipated to be valued at US$ 6.8 billion in 2022 and further expand at a CAGR of 5.1% to reach US$ 11.2 billion by the end of 2032.

Bottled Water Market: By 2032, the bottled water landscape is slated to reach a valuation of US$ 543.69 Billion.

Footwear Market: The global footwear market stands at a value of US$ 465.1 billion in 2023 and is forecasted to hit US$ 688.4 billion by 2033, rising at a steady CAGR of 4% from 2023 to 2033 (forecast period).

Home Improvement Market: The global market for home improvement is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 575.5 billion by 2030.

About Fact.MR

We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.

Contact:

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)

Connect to Author: Mr. Shambhu Nath Jha

Email: shambhu@factmr.com

Sales Team: sales@factmr.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube