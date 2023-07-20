LiVDerm Officially Launches MOPD Foundations of Pediatric Dermatology Certificate Course

Boca Raton, FL, July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Saturday, July 15, LiVDerm went live with its brand-new and fully online training program, the MOPD Foundations of Pediatric Dermatology Certificate Course. Created by the founders of the Masters of Pediatric Dermatology (MOPD) Symposium, this self-paced program is designed to enhance clinicians’ foundational knowledge of pediatric dermatology and provide learners with the tools they need to better care for their young patients.

Participants can now access the first three modules of this interactive course by following the instructions provided to them upon registration. All the material included within those modules, including lectures and presentations, and downloadable resources will be available immediately, allowing them to start their training at their convenience. The final three modules will become available in August.

In addition to the six extensive topic areas, the MOPD Foundations Course provides participants with relevant downloadable resources, a ‘When to Refer Clinician Guide’, and exclusive access to the experts behind the course. This includes MOPD founding father, Lawrence A. Schachner, MD, Elaine C. Siegfried, MD, Brittany G. Craiglow, MD, Bernard A. Cohen, MD, Robert Sidbury, MD, MPH, Peter A. Lio, MD, Nanette B. Silverberg, MD, Karan Lal, DO, MS, James R. Treat, MD, Lisa Swanson, MD, and Elena Pope, MD.

This online course is an opportunity for pediatricians, physician assistants, nurse practitioners, residents, and other health care professionals to learn more about many of the pediatric skin conditions they come face-to-face with on a daily basis. Furthermore, it offers the essential knowledge to help diagnose, treat, and manage these common skin conditions, thereby guiding the need for referrals and giving them the skills to provide a more complete approach to care for their young patients.

Speaking of the course's incredible value, Dr. Schachner states, “As a pediatric dermatologist, I have worked with pediatricians in the field for the entirety of my career and there has never been a more necessary or comprehensive course for pediatricians, dermatologists, nurse practitioners, PAs, and any other pediatric health care provider who wants the most up-to-date pediatric and adolescent education.”

Anyone interested in developing their pediatric dermatology knowledge can register now on the course’s home page and gain immediate access to the first three modules.

Upon completion of all six modules, learners can gain up to six CME/CE credits. They will also receive a Certificate of Completion.

LiVDerm is excited to add this brand-new program to its realm of educational offerings and bring even more learning opportunities to dermatologists and other health care professionals.

###

Led by world-renowned medical, aesthetic, and pediatric dermatology experts, LiVDerm empowers providers to educate, collaborate, and engage. Our mission to boldly advance higher standards of dermatologic care is realized through an extensive catalog of in-person and virtual educational offerings, resources for providers, students, and patients, and much more. With a multipronged approach to mastering the myriad of subspecialties within the field, LiVDerm provides innovative and integrated education across the dermatology spectrum.