Breathing System Filters Market Size Growing at 6.29% CAGR, Set to Reach USD 456.29 Million by 2030

NEW YORK, United States, July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Breathing System Filters Market - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database. According to the latest research study, the global breathing system filters market size was worth at around USD 279.64 million in 2022. The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 6.29% and is anticipated to reach over USD 456.29 million by 2030.

Breathing System Filters Market Overview:

A breathing system filter is a component of medical equipment that serves to reduce the transmission of particles, such as microorganisms, in breathing systems. Apparently, the product is connected to the laryngeal mask airway to deliver oxygen to the patient after the patient recovers from the effects of anesthesia. In addition, the respiratory system filter can control humidification and infection during the process of mechanical ventilation. They are used to reduce the risk of cross-infection among patients admitted to intensive care units and administered anesthesia. In addition, breathing system filters utilize hydrophobic membranes, synthetic media, and electrostatic filtration to remove pathogens and viruses from the air.

Key Insights from Primary Research

As per the analysis, the Breathing System Filters market share is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 6.29% between 2023 and 2030.

The Breathing System Filters market size was worth around USD 279.64 million in 2022 and is estimated to hit approximately USD 456.29 million by 2030.

and is estimated to hit approximately . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate. The global breathing system filters market is anticipated to record massive growth over the forecast period owing to an increase in the cases of infections in various healthcare units such as hospitals and clinics.

In terms of category, the adult type segment is slated to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

On the basis of product type, the pleated hydrophobic filters segment is slated to dominate the segmental surge over the forecast period.

Based on the application, the hospitals segment is predicted to lead the segmental surge over the forecast timeline.

Region-wise, the Asia-Pacific breathing system filters market is projected to register the highest CAGR during the assessment period.

Competitive Players:

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global Breathing System Filters market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors.

Some of the main players in the global Breathing System Filters market include;

Intersurgical Limited

PARKER HANNIFIN CORP

The 3M Company

Pharma Systems

MANN+HUMMEL

MayAir Group

Teleflex Inc.

Flexicare Limited

Camfil

Cummins Inc.

Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Resideo Technologies Inc.

Pall Corporation

GE Healthcare

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Medtronic Corporation

Donaldson

Wetzel Technologies

Breathing System Filters Market: Growth Factors

Air quality deterioration causing hospital infections will drive global market growth

The expansion of the global market will be driven by an increase in the incidence of infections in hospitals and other healthcare facilities. In addition, significant product penetration in intensive care units will drive global market trends for breathing system filters. In addition, massive demand for breathing system filters to safeguard anesthesia from contamination will drive the expansion of the global market. Launches of new products and the formation of new partnerships and strategic alliances are anticipated to drive the expansion of the global market in the coming years.

For instance, in February 2020, Swedish industrial equipment manufacturer Atlas Copco introduced a new type of respiratory air purifier known as BAP (+). In addition, the production of this innovative product is intended to reduce carbon footprints by about 30%. These actions will stimulate the expansion of the breathing system filters market in Europe. In addition, in July 2022, TruSens, a leading manufacturer of residential air purification systems, introduced the Z-7000 and Z-6000 performance series air purifiers, which are designed to eliminate 99.99% of airborne bacteria and viruses. The initiative will increase the global acceptance and utilization of breathing system filtration.

Breathing System Filters Market: Restraints

Blockages may reduce the demand for breathing system filters

The likelihood that these filters will become clogged while in use due to inhalants, secretions, and water is the most significant factor impeding the growth of the respiratory system filters market. In November 2022, for instance, Teleflex Inc., an American provider of specialized medical equipment, recalled a few respiratory circuit bacterial filters. These filters are reportedly coupled to breathing systems in ICUs and operating rooms. They provide protection against airborne contaminants.

In addition, these devices were recalled as a result of a recall notice issued by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) due to injury and desaturation complaints. Approximately 60,000 pieces of equipment manufactured between December 17, 2019 and March 26, 2022 were recalled. Such actions have hindered the demand for respiratory system filters in the United States and internationally.

Breathing System Filters Market: Segmentation

The global breathing system filters market is sectored into category, product type, application, and region.

In category terms, the global breathing system filters market is segregated into adult type, infantile type, and pediatric type segments. In addition to this, the adult type segment, which accrued more than one-third of the global market share in 2022, is predicted to record the fastest CAGR in the forecast timeline.

On the basis of the product type, the breathing system filters industry across the globe is sectored into mechanical filters, pleated hydrophobic filters, and electrostatic filters segments. Furthermore, the pleated hydrophobic filters segment, which accrued a huge chunk of the global industry share in 2022, is projected to lead the segmental expansion in the forecasting years.

Based on application, the global breathing systems filters market is divided into hospitals, clinics, and others. Moreover, hospital segment, which dominated the application space in 2022, is slated to contribute majorly towards the global market share in the upcoming years.

Regional Overview:

Europe region will dominate the global market during the forecast period

Europe, which accounted for more than 45% of the global market revenue for breathing system filtration in 2022, is anticipated to experience a substantial increase over the assessment period. The massive demand for respiratory system filters in nations such as Germany, the United Kingdom, France, and Spain may account for the region's market growth from 2023 to 2030. In addition, the presence of significant market participants in European nations will enhance regional market trends.

In addition, the Asia-Pacific market for respiratory system filters is anticipated to record the highest CAGR during the assessment period. A rise in the geriatric population in the region and an increase in the number of patients afflicted by pulmonary disorders resulting from poor air quality are expected to positively influence the expansion of the regional industry. In the future years, a significant increase in surgical as well as non-surgical procedures will further expand the regional industry.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Report Details Market Size in 2022 USD 279.64 Million Market Forecast in 2030 USD 456.29 Million Growth Rate CAGR of 6.29% Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023- 2030 Key Companies Covered Intersurgical Limited, PARKER HANNIFIN CORP, The 3M Company, Pharma Systems, MANN+HUMMEL, MayAir Group, Teleflex Inc., Flexicare Limited, Camfil, Cummins Inc., Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Resideo Technologies Inc., Pall Corporation, GE Healthcare, DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Medtronic Corporation, Donaldson, and Wetzel Technologies. Segments Covered By Category, By Product Type, By Application, and By Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.





The global Breathing System Filters market is segmented as follows:

By Category

Adult Type

Infantile Type

Pediatric Type

By Product Type

Mechanical Filters

Pleated Hydrophobic Filters

Electrostatic Filters

By Application

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Breathing System Filters industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Breathing System Filters Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Breathing System Filters Industry?

What segments does the Breathing System Filters Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Breathing System Filters Market sample report and company profiles?

What Reports Offers:

Full in-depth analysis of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Segmentation details of the market

Former, on-going, and projected market analysis in terms of volume and value

Assessment of niche industry developments

Market share analysis

Key strategies of major players

Emerging segments and regional markets

Testimonials to companies in order to fortify their foothold in the market

