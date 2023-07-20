Global Automated Border Control Market to Reach USD 5.52 Billion by 2033: A Booming Frontier in Secure Travel | Persistence Market Research

New York, July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market for Automated Border Control was valued at $814.9 million in 2022 and is expected to grow to $5.52 billion by the end of 2033. The market for automated border control is expected to be valued US$ 957.5 million in 2023 , growing at a 19.1% CAGR from 2023 to 2033.

Automated Border Control (ABC) refers to a set of cutting-edge technologies and systems deployed at international borders and airports to facilitate seamless, secure, and efficient border clearance for travelers. The rising global air traffic, coupled with heightened security concerns, has driven the demand for ABC solutions, revolutionizing the way travelers undergo border control processes.

The Automated Border Control Market has witnessed significant growth over the years, driven by the increasing need for efficient and secure border management solutions. Automated border control systems leverage advanced technologies such as biometrics, facial recognition, and e-gates to streamline border clearance processes, minimize wait times, and enhance security. This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Automated Border Control Market, including market size, key trends, growth drivers, challenges, and prominent players. It also presents a detailed forecast for the period 2023 to 2030, offering valuable insights to stakeholders and decision-makers in the global travel industry.

Research Methodology:

This research report is based on comprehensive primary and secondary data collection methods. Interviews with industry experts, government officials, and key stakeholders provided valuable insights into the market dynamics. Secondary data from reputable sources, including company reports, press releases, and industry journals, were used to validate and analyze the gathered information.

Key Factors Driving the Automated Border Control Market:

Rising Global Travel: The growth of international air travel has led to higher passenger volumes at border crossing points, necessitating faster and more efficient clearance processes to avoid congestion and delays.

Heightened Security Concerns: Governments worldwide are investing in advanced border control systems to strengthen security measures, prevent illegal immigration, and enhance national security.

Technological Advancements: Ongoing advancements in biometric technology, including facial recognition and fingerprint scanning, have significantly improved the accuracy and reliability of automated border control systems.

Cost and Time Savings: Automated border control solutions reduce the need for manual intervention, leading to cost savings for governments and shorter wait times for travelers, thereby improving the overall efficiency of border management.

Restraints:

High Initial Implementation Costs: The upfront investment required for installing ABC systems can be a deterrent for some governments and airports.

Data Privacy and Security Concerns: The use of biometric data raises privacy concerns and necessitates robust data protection measures to gain public acceptance.

Market Segmentation:

By Type:

Automated Border Control Kiosks

Automated Border Control eGates

By Application:

Airports

Seaports

Land Borders

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Regional Analysis:

The Automated Border Control Market is dominated by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. Although North America and Europe were among the first to implement modern border control systems, the Asia-Pacific region is rapidly expanding due to increased air traffic and infrastructure development.

Future Outlook (2023-2030):

The Automated Border Control Market is projected to witness robust growth during the forecast period. Technological advancements, coupled with increasing investments by governments and airport authorities, will drive market expansion. The growing emphasis on contactless and biometric-based solutions will be a key trend shaping the future of ABC systems.

Competitive Landscape:

The Automated Border Control (ABC) Market is very competitive, with numerous players vying for a major piece of this quickly increasing market. To strengthen their market position, these companies rely on innovative product offers, strategic collaborations, and growth into new areas.

The following summarises the competitive landscape in the Automated Border Control Market:

Gemalto N.V.

Indra Systemas, S.A.

Atos SE

SITA SA

IDEMIA Group (OT-Morpho)

Secunet Security Networks AG

Vision-Box

DERMALOG Identification Systems GmbH

Veridos GmbH

Gunnebo Group

Vancouver Airport Authority

Recent Developments

In February 2023, IDEMIA, a global leader in Augmented Identity, developed a facial recognition algorithm that ranked first in the National Institute of Standards and Technology's (NIST) current ranking for 1:N identification. The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) is a federal institution in the United States that undertakes scientific and technology research and development. It is in charge of creating standards and guidelines for a variety of technologies, including biometric identity systems.

