The General Chemical Product Market Size Is Expected To Grow At A Rate Of More Than 5% With Growth In The Pharma Industry As Per The Business Research Company's General Chemical Product Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Business Research Company’s report on the general chemical product market identifies the expansion of the pharmaceutical industry to improve the overall growth of the chemical product market in the future. A business enterprise with a license to manufacture, market, and distribute medications is referred to as the pharmaceutical industry. Chemicals are used in the production of a wide range of pharmaceutical products, including medications, topical ointments, vaccines, dietary supplements, and unique newborn milk compositions; thus, the pharmaceutical sector's expansion is expected to boost the overall chemical products market.



The global general chemical product market size is expected to grow from $260.69 billion in 2022 to $309.93 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. The global general chemical product market is then expected to reach $389.82 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.9%. Asia-Pacific held the largest share in the general chemical market in 2022.

Major players in the general chemical product market are BASF SE, Borealis AG, Eastman Chemical Company, INEOS Group Limited, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., Solvay SA, Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., Bayer AG, China Petrochemical Corporation, Exxon Mobil Corporation, and Formosa Plastics Corporation.

Product innovation is a significant trend that is gaining traction in the general chemical products industry. Major players in the general chemical products market are focused on the development of new products. For example, Locus Performance IngredientsTM, a biochemistry and fermentation company based in the United States, will debut FermaTM in August 2020. The product contains a pure sophorolipid biosurfactant family (INCI: Glycolipids) that provides safer and more sustainable component solutions with 5-25 times greater performance, allowing for lower consumption rates and a 37% reduction in carbon footprint. By providing access to highly adaptable ingredients that are 100% bio-based and GMO-free, the FermaTM line supports personal care formulators in overcoming regulatory difficulties, financial restraints, and customer concerns.

The global general chemical product market is segmented by type into except basic chemicals, resins, synthetic rubber, other types; by product type into organic, inorganic; by application into household, commercial

General Chemical Product Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the general chemical product market size, general chemical product market segments, general chemical product market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and market shares.

The Business Research Company has published over 5,000+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

