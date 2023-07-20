[Latest] Global Precision Medicine Market Size/Share Worth USD 189.64 Billion by 2030 at a 11.5% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

Austin, TX, USA, July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Precision Medicine Market Size, Trends and Insights By Technology (Big data analytics, Bioinformatics, Gene sequencing, Companion diagnostics, Others), By Application (Immunology, Respiratory, Oncology, Central nervous system, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand for global Precision Medicine Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 78.58 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 89.16 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 189.64 Billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 11.5% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.”

Market Overview:

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases among people which requires better and advanced medicines has boosted the demand for precision medicine to a great extent. The life expectancy of the people has been increased due to the modern medicines which have been introduced by the key market players, this gives rise to a number of chronic diseases among the people which require precision medicine with a view to bringing about a cure in a shorter period of time. The extensive research and development which has been carried out by the key market players with a view to introducing advanced medicines into the market have boosted the need for precision medicine.

Market dynamics

Drivers

The increasing demand for modern medicine due to the growing number of cases suffering from chronic diseases has propelled the demand for precision medicine. The use of precision medicine has been observed with a view to judge and evaluate the condition of a patient well in advance which will facilitate cure as soon as the disease develops. Rapid advancements which have been observed in the healthcare sector have proved to be the driving factors for the advancement of the precision medicine market during the forecast period.

Restraints

The increasing cost of the various services and facilities provided by the healthcare sector due to the use of modern medicines and technologies has proved to be a great obstacle to the advancement of the physician medicine market. A shortage of disposable income in the hands of the people as a result of inflation has also hindered the growth of the market to a great extent. These reasons have emerged as the restraining factors for the precision medicine market as far as the future period is concerned.

Opportunities

The active support of the government and insurance companies in the form of reimbursement facilities has helped people to opt for precision medicine and modern technologies to treat various chronic diseases. The increasing life expectancy of people all over the world has boosted the demand for modern technologies and advanced medicines with a view to maintaining the health of the people. Rising awareness regarding the healthcare sector has also proved as a great opportunity for the precision medicine market and is expected to provide a significant return during the forecast period.

Challenges

The use of modern medicine and advanced technologies has given rise to a number of side effects that the patients have to deal with, this proves as a challenge for the advancement of the market. The strict rules and regulations which have been laid by the government regarding the use of modern medicines and technologies have proved to be a challenging point for the advancement of the precision medicine market.

Report highlights

On the basis of technology, the segment of drug discovery has shown tremendous growth due to the increasing demand for advanced medicines in the market. Key market players are conducting research and development programs with a view to introducing new medicines into the market which will bring about cures in the patients in a shorter duration of time.

The deficiency of the drugs is evaluated with the help of pharmacogenomics which helps to boost the market for precision medicine. Bioinformatics forms the next largest segment under this category which proves to be a major development in this sector. On the basis of application, the Department of Oncology has proved to be the fastest growing market due to the increasing number of cancer patients all over the world. The faulty lifestyle practices due to rapid modernization and organization have given rise to a huge number of cancer cases globally.

The other segments which have been considered under this category are the CNS and immunology which have become a matter of concern with the increasing number of chronic diseases. Precision medicine helps in evaluating the condition of the patients well in advance and carries out a suitable treatment with a view to bringing about a cure. The lesser number of side effects which are produced with the help of precision medicine has made it the first choice among people with a view to treating various chronic diseases. On the basis of geography, the region of North America has shown tremendous growth due to the high number of individuals suffering from chronic diseases who require precision medicine with a view to being treated successfully. The existence of key market players in this region has also boosted the demand for precision medicine in the market.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Precision Medicine market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Precision Medicine market forward?

What are the Precision Medicine Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Precision Medicine Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Precision Medicine market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2030

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional snapshots

The geographical sector of North America has proved to be the largest market for precision medicine due to the huge geriatric population residing in this region which suffers from a number of chronic diseases and requires modern medicine with a view to be treated in a shorter period of time. The developed status of this region has increased the disposable income available in the hands of the masses which makes it possible for them to opt for advanced medical facilities which have also been supported by the government in the form of reimbursement facilities through the health insurance companies.

The region of Europe proves to be the other larger sector for the precision medicine market due to the advanced healthcare facilities which are granted by the government with a view to provide better facilities to the people and protect them from diseases. The region of Asia Pacific which is a developing sector is making use of advanced health care facilities with a view to increasing the life expectancy of the people with a view to boosting the fundamental status of the country. The Middle Eastern region has also shown considerable growth in the size of the market owing to the rapid advancements which have been observed in the healthcare sector.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2021 USD $78.58 billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 189.64 billion CAGR Growth Rate 11.5% CAGR (2022-2030) Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Prominent Players Novartis, Qiagen, Biocrates Life Sciences, Tepnel Pharma Services, Quest Diagnostics, Menarini Silicon Biosystems, Pfizer, Intomics, NanoString Technologies, Eagle Genomics, Roche, Teva Pharmaceutical, and Others Key Segment By Technology, Application and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Browse the full "Precision Medicine Market Size, Trends and Insights By Technology (Big data analytics, Bioinformatics, Gene sequencing, Companion diagnostics, Others), By Application (Immunology, Respiratory, Oncology, Central nervous system, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032" Report

Key Market Players

Novartis

Qiagen

Biocrates Life Sciences

Tepnel Pharma Services

Quest Diagnostics

Menarini Silicon Biosystems

Pfizer

Intomics

NanoString Technologies

Eagle Genomics

Roche

Teva Pharmaceutical

Recent Developments

In May 2018 – Approval was granted to the Advanced diagnostic laboratory procedure by the Foundation Medicine regarding Foundation One CDx which is put into use in the case of solid tumours.

Segments covered in the report on the precision medicine market

By Technology

Bioinformatics

Big Data Analytics

Drug Discovery

Gene Sequencing

Companion Diagnostics

Others

By Application

CNS

Immunology

Oncology

Respiratory

Others

By End-Use

Diagnostic Companies

Pharmaceutical Companies

Healthcare IT companies

Others

By Sequencing Technology

Sequencing by Synthesis

Ion Semiconductor Sequencing

Sequencing by Ligation

Pyrosequencing

Single Molecule Real Time Sequencing

Chain Termination Sequencing

Nanopore Sequencing

By Product

Consumables

Instruments

Services

By Route of Administration

Oral

Injectable

By Drugs

Alectinib

Osimertinib

Mepolizumab

Aripiprazole Lauroxil

Others

On the basis of Geography

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

