Dassault Aviation: Availability of the 2023 first half-year Financial Report

English French

Availability of the 2023 first half-year Financial Report

as of 30 June 2023

Dassault Aviation 2023 first half-year Financial Report (Rapport Financier Semestriel) as of 30 June 2023 is available to the public and has been filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers).

This financial report can be found on the company’s website at www.dassault-aviation.com, in the “Finance / Regulated information / Regulated information 2023” and “Finance / Publications / 2023 Publications” sections.

ABOUT DASSAULT AVIATION:

With over 10,000 military and civil aircraft (including 2,500 Falcons) delivered in more than 90 countries over the last century, Dassault Aviation has built up expertise recognized worldwide in the design, development, sale and support of all types of aircraft, ranging from the Rafale fighter, to the high-end Falcon family of business jets, military drones and space systems. In 2022, Dassault Aviation reported revenues of €6.9 billion. The company has 12,770 employees. dassault-aviation.com

CONTACTS:

Corporate Communication

Stéphane Fort - Tel. +33 (0)1 47 11 86 90 - stephane.fort@dassault-aviation.com

Mathieu Durand - Tel. +33 (0)1 47 11 85 88 - mathieu.durand@dassault-aviation.com

Investor Relations

Nicolas Blandin - Tel. +33 (0)1 47 11 40 27 - nicolas.blandin@dassault-aviation.com

Attachment