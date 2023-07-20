Global E-Commerce Fulfillment Market Size is Anticipated to Acquire USD 230.68 Billion by 2030 With a CAGR of 13.12%

NEW YORK, United States, July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “E-Commerce Fulfillment Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecast, 2023 - 2030” in its research database. According to the latest research study, the global E-Commerce Fulfillment Market size was worth at around USD 97.33 billion in 2022. The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 13.12% and is anticipated to reach over USD 230.68 billion by 2030.

E-Commerce Fulfillment Market Overview:

Fulfillment services centers are ideal for e-commerce merchants who do not possess a robust capability of warehousing and investing in additional efforts in shipping and other charges. These services enable outsourcing of warehousing, storage, shipping, bundling, and various similar value-added services including urgent delivery services as well as easy return management, empowering e-commerce companies to focus on their primary operations. In-house management of fulfillment services by the e-commerce merchants is also easily feasible and consequently it is a rising trend amongst the merchants.

Even during the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for optimization solutions across e-commerce companies is likely to stay afloat, thanks to the growing focus toward improving labor efficiency at the same time lowering the inbound as well as outbound freight costs.

As per the analysis, the E-Commerce Fulfillment market share is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 13.12% between 2023 and 2030.

between 2023 and 2030. The E-Commerce Fulfillment market size was worth around USD 97.33 billion in 2022 and is estimated to hit approximately USD 230.68 billion by 2030 . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

and is estimated to hit approximately . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate. The global e-commerce fulfilment services market is supported by the growth of e-commerce platforms and online buyers, especially in emerging regions.

Based on application, the Consumer electronics segment predicted to show maximum market share during the forecast timeframe.

On the basis of region, the “Asia Pacific” Will Likely Overtake the Global Market.

Global E-commerce Fulfillment Services Market: Growth Drivers

The expansion of the e-commerce platforms and the resulting hike in the number of online buyers, specifically in the emerging markets, is one of the vital factors supporting the global e-commerce fulfillment services market growth. Proliferation of the trend of online shopping is driving the growth of the market to a higher level.

The consumers are turning from in-store shopping toward various online platforms. This, alongside the adoption of latest technologies including machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) is fueling the growth of the global e-commerce fulfillment services market.

E-Commerce Fulfillment Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and the imposition of stringent lockdown restrictions across significant marketplaces of the world has encouraged the customers to use e-commerce channels in order to maintain social distancing. As the overwhelming demand for essentials and other goods has been spiraling across e-commerce websites amid the pandemic, e-commerce & retail companies have been striving to keep up with their production capacities without incurring extra costs. This has stimulated a higher necessity for these services, ensuring the growth of the global e-commerce fulfillment services market.

Competitive Players

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global E-Commerce Fulfillment Market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness.

Some of the main players in the global E-Commerce Fulfillment market include;

Amazon.com Inc.

Etsy Inc.

Flipkart.com Inc.

eBay Inc.

e-fulfillment Service Inc.

FedEx Fulfillment

Red Stag Fulfillment

Xpert Fulfillment

Shipfusion Inc.

ShipBob Inc.

ShipMonk

Rakuten Super Logistics (RSL)

Sprocket Express

United Parcel Service of America

FedEx Corp.

Ingram Micro Inc.

E-Commerce Fulfillment Market: Segmentation

The global e-commerce fulfillment services market has been categorized into various market segments including application, service type, end-users, and region. Based on application, the service market is segregated into consumer electronics, beauty & personal care, healthcare, automotive, books & stationery, home & kitchen applications, clothing & footwear, sports & leisure, and other such categories of products. Consumer electronics segment might surface as a major segment of the market through the forecast timeframe, triggered by the expanding consumer demand and their growing disposable incomes.

On the basis of service type, the global e-commerce fulfillment services market is segmented into storing & warehousing fulfillment services, shipping fulfillment services, bundling fulfillment services, amongst other services. The shipping services are gaining considerable traction in the recent times, thanks to the advancement of the transport & logistics industry.

On the basis of end-users, the global e-commerce fulfillment services market is segmented into large, medium-sized, & small enterprises, value-added resellers, investors, investment bankers, key consulting companies & advisors, venture capitalists, and third-party knowledge providers.

Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific is poised for maximum growth through the forecast years, on account of the boom in the e-commerce industry across the region. Moreover, various countries in this region including Japan, China, and South Korea rank amongst the 10 leading exporters of a variety of merchandise, marking a notable rise in e-commerce sales. The expanding spending capacity of the Asian population, rising population rates, wide-scale acceptance of mobile e-commerce platforms such as mobile e-commerce apps & e-commerce websites, and higher acceptance of technology is paving the way for considerable expansion opportunities. As the awareness pertaining to the advantages of these services has been spreading, the emerging economies are slated to accrue a substantial sum in terms of revenue.

North America is anticipated to be a prominent share contributor and is certain to have a magnificent CAGR owing to the existence of several key industry participants in the region. The availability of a developed transport infrastructure has been supporting a robust expansion of the logistics and transport industry in North American countries such as Canada and the U.S. The superior connectivity, presence of leading brands, and growing investments are responsible for the development of the North American market for fulfillment services.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for E-Commerce Fulfillment industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the E-Commerce Fulfillment Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the E-Commerce Fulfillment Industry?

What segments does the E-Commerce Fulfillment Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the E-Commerce Fulfillment Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Report Details Market Size in 2022 USD 97.33 Billion Market Forecast in 2030 USD 230.68 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 13.12% Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023- 2030 Key Companies Covered Amazon.com Inc., Etsy Inc., Flipkart.com Inc., eBay Inc., e-fulfillment Service Inc., FedEx Fulfillment, Red Stag Fulfillment, Xpert Fulfillment, Shipfusion Inc., ShipBob Inc., ShipMonk, Rakuten Super Logistics (RSL), Sprocket Express, United Parcel Service of America, FedEx Corp., and Ingram Micro Inc. Segments Covered By Application, By Service Type, By End-Users, and By Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.





The global E-Commerce Fulfillment market is segmented as follows:

By Application

Consumer electronics

Beauty & personal care

Healthcare, automotive

Books & stationery

Home & kitchen applications

Clothing & footwear

Sports & leisure

And other

By Service Type

Storing & warehousing fulfillment services

Shipping fulfillment services

Bundling fulfillment services

Amongst other services

By End-Users Type

Large, medium-sized, & small enterprises

Value-added resellers

Investors

Investment bankers

Key consulting companies & advisors

Venture capitalists

Third-party knowledge providers

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Key Offerings:

Full in-depth analysis of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Segmentation details of the market

Former, on-going, and projected market analysis in terms of volume and value

Assessment of niche industry developments

Market share analysis

Key strategies of major players

Emerging segments and regional markets

Testimonials to companies in order to fortify their foothold in the market

