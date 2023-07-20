Fixably Partners with Capital Growth Partners to Speed Up US Expansion

HELSINKI, Finland, July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fixably , the global after-sales software provider, is partnering with business advisory firm Capital Growth Partners (CGP) as they expand in the US.



CGP was founded in 2014 and focuses on the secondary device market, the telecom industry, cable & wireless technology and related software.

Bob Lafon, President of Capital Growth Partners announced the partnership earlier this month. “We are truly excited to partner with such an innovative group. These are forward-thinking entrepreneurs that have developed a solution based on real world experience. Assisting them in their US/North American market launch is an honor, and we look forward to a successful partnership.”

Lafon is a wireless industry veteran of 40 years, including management roles with regional, national, and international carriers, building and operating over 100 retail wireless stores. He serves on several advisory boards within the wireless industry as well.

Tony Andrews, Chief Strategy Officer, CGP added: “We really appreciate the opportunity to work with Joel (Mansnerus, CEO, Fixably) and his team.”

“We have two core requirements in any engagement that we look for. Firstly the solution must be disruptive, dynamically solving industry issues. Secondly, the founding team should have a real passion for delivering for the customer.

“Joel and his team excel in both. We look forward to helping Flixably grow its presence in North America significantly.”

Tony has 30+ years in executive operations leadership, the last 20 years spent in the wireless industry.

Fixably had earlier this month announced $10 million in funding and the launch of Fixably Refurb software, aimed at helping recommerce businesses boost profitability.

The funding round included global investors 468 Capital, Cusp Capital, icebreaker.vc, and Business Finland.

The partnership follows recent major additions to Fixably’s executive management team. Annukka Matilainen took over as the Chief Operating officer, while Okko Vainiomaki joined Fixably as Vice President of Sales, and Harry Forsman was appointed Vice President of Recommerce.

Fixably has been supporting aftersales businesses since 2015, especially Apple Authorized Service Providers . Fixably Repair , the company's first SaaS product, is a workflow management solution that enables repair service providers.

The solution is used in 35+ countries across North America, Europe, and Australia.

Fixably Refurb expands the company’s ability to serve the broader aftersales market, including the existing service capacity of the Fixably Repair network in over 35 countries.

Media Contact:

Sam Abraham

sam.abraham@fixably.com

+358 404895879

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b341f999-0d62-48ad-a5ac-1ddd577601d3