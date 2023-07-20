MASI INVESTOR ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Officers of Masimo Corporation

NEW YORK, July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky notifies investors that it has commenced an investigation of Masimo Corporation ("Masimo") (NASDAQ: MASI) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.



On July 17, 2023, Masimo issued a press release announcing its preliminary revenue results for the second quarter of 2023. Masimo advised that it anticipates revenue of between $453 million and $457 million for the quarter, significantly less than the $540.87 million consensus estimate. Masimo attributed the lower-than-expected revenue to a drop in healthcare revenue caused by delays in large orders, falling single-patient use sensor sales, lower customer conversions and decreasing demand for its products from hospitals.

On this news, Masimo's stock price fell sharply $29.43 per share, from $147.16 on July 17, 2023 to $117.73 on July 18, 2023. To obtain additional information, go to:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/masimo-lawsuit-submission-form?wire=3

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

