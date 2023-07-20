Results of Annual General Meeting

| Source: Octopus AIM VCT PLC Octopus AIM VCT PLC

London, UNITED KINGDOM

Octopus AIM VCT plc

Results of Annual General Meeting

Octopus AIM VCT plc announces the results of its Annual General Meeting held on 20 July 2023.

All Resolutions were carried on a show of hands. Details of proxy votes submitted in respect of the resolutions are detailed below.

ResolutionVotes
For		Percentage of votes cast Chair’s DiscretionPercentage of votes castVotes AgainstPercentage of votes castVotes Withheld
13,396,01192.58266,9137.285,2270.1413,392
23,410,52192.95251,6516.866,9040.1912,467
33,065,53087.36266,9137.60176,7925.04172,308
43,063,69987.85266,9137.65156,8084.50194,123
53,163,00089.06266,9137.52121,5623.42130,068
63,146,44089.52279,0757.9489,3942.54166,634
73,189,42789.70266,9137.5199,3702.79125,833
83,199,65289.13266,9137.43123,3263.4491,652
93,295,50891.04266,9137.3757,5811.5938,481
103,356,83692.36262,1017.2115,6050.4347,001
113,295,55290.77262,1017.2273,0642.0150,826
123,342,54992.14262,4807.2322,7150.6353,799
133,320,73391.54251,6516.9355,3601.5353,799
143,348,35591.37251,6516.8764,4201.7617,117
153,308,97191.14253,8437.0067,6941.8651,035
163,398,15592.59253,8426.9118,1860.5011,360

Based on an Issued Share Capital of Ordinary Shares of 178,022,947‬ as at 20 July 2023, 2.06% of the shares in issue lodged valid proxies in relation to this meeting.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, a copy of the resolutions passed, other than ordinary business, will be submitted to the UK Listing Authority and will shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism document viewing facility at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

For further information please contact:

Rachel Peat
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800C5JHJUQLAFP619