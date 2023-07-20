Diet Soft Drinks Market Size to Reach $7.9 Billion by 2032: The Brainy Insights

Newark, July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 4.8 billion in 2022 Diet soft drinks market will reach USD 7.9 billion by 2032. An increase in demand for diet soft drinks as a result of shifting consumer preferences and a desire for healthier living is one of the major factors projected to fuel the market development. Soft drink producers are also focusing on and investing in the development of diet soft drink variations with healthy components, such as decreased sugars, in order to compete in the market and offer a wider spectrum of consumers throughout the world. This is yet another crucial element that will probably encourage the increase of the target market.



Key Insight of the Diet Soft Drinks Market



Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR of 6.3% over the projection period.



Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period. Rapid economic development in the Asia-Pacific region has led to urbanization and a rising middle class. Convenient, on-the-go drinks are growing in demand as disposable incomes rise and urban lifestyles expand. Diet soft drinks appeal to time-constrained urban customers looking for healthier substitutes to normal soft drinks due to their reduced calorie options. Consumer health consciousness is on the rise in the Asia Pacific area, as it is in other parts of the world. Consumers are actively looking for low-calorie and zero-calorie options due to rising worries about diabetes, overweight, and other health problems linked to excessive sugar intake. This has increased the region's demand for diet soft drinks.



In the diet soft drinks market, the zero-calorie segment is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 6.1% over the projection period.



The zero-calorie segment is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 6.1% over the projection period. A growing consumer awareness of the wellness hazards linked to consuming too much sugar has contributed to the enormous expansion of the zero-calorie market in recent years. The market for zero-calorie beverages is anticipated to increase as more people look for healthier options. Due to their lack of calories, zero-calorie beverages are frequently promoted as healthier alternatives to traditional soft drinks. They appeal to people who want to consume fewer calories and sugar overall while still enjoying the flavor of their favourite fizzy beverages.



In the diet soft drinks, the online segment is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 6.3% over the projection period.



The online segment is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 6.3% over the projection period. Customers have the ease of purchasing diet soft drinks from the ease of their homes or while traveling via online platforms. A huge selection of possibilities is available for shoppers, who can also compare costs and have the goods delivered right to their homes. This element of convenience has boosted the appeal of buying diet soft drinks online. A wide range of diet soft drink brands, flavors, and varieties are available on online marketplaces. Customers get access to a wider variety of alternatives that might not be as easily accessible in physical stores. As a result, they may learn about new goods and experiment with brands and flavors that appeal to them.



Report Scope and Segmentation -



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2032 Forecast CAGR 5.2% 2032 Value Projection USD 7.9 Billion Market Size in 2023 USD 4.8 Billion Historical Data 2019-2021 No. of Pages 170 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered Type, Distribution Channel Regions Covered The regions analyzed for the market are Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, North America, and Middle East & Africa. Furthermore, the regions are further analyzed at the country level. Diet Soft Drinks Market Growth Drivers The market for low-calorie or sugar-free substitutes has increased as people are becoming more aware of the health risks linked to excessive sugar consumption

Market Dynamics



Driver



Diet soft drinks may be a good option for those with diabetes or for those who need to control their blood sugar levels. With little effect on blood glucose levels, these beverages are often sweetened with artificial or natural sweeteners. Diet soft drinks let people with diabetes enjoy a sweet beverage without the added sugars that might harm their ability to regulate their blood sugar.



Opportunity



Diet soft drink producers now have a chance to connect with customers directly due to the rising popularity of e-commerce and DTC channels. Manufacturers may develop direct ties with customers and offer a seamless shopping experience by setting up online platforms, utilizing social media, and using digital marketing. Better client involvement, feedback, and the possibility of customized products are all made possible by this.



Some of the major players operating in the diet soft drinks market are:



• Unilever

• Cott Corporation

• Polar Beverages

• The Coca-Cola Company

• PepsiCo, Inc.

• Keurig Dr. Pepper, Inc.

• Nestlé



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Type



• Low-Calorie

• Zero-Calorie



By Distribution Channel



• Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

• Convenience Stores

• Specialty Stores

• Online

• Others



About the report:



