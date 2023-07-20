The Marquie Group to Expand Distribution of Whim Products to Public Square





Whim® is an emerging beauty brand dedicated to high quality, safe, and efficacious beauty enhancing products

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - The Marquie Group (OTC: TMGI), a pioneering advocate of wellness and responsible beauty, is elated to announce that its signature Whim® beauty products will now be available on Public Square, a renowned value-based selling platform.

Whim® is an emerging beauty brand dedicated to high quality, safe, and efficacious beauty enhancing products. Whim® was born out of passion and necessity due to a lack of industry standards and regulations for the beauty industry.

Distinguished for its uncompromising commitment to the health and well-being of its customers, Whim® originates from the keen vision of its founder, Jacquie Angell, a resilient cancer survivor, currently in her third battle with the disease. Hyper-aware of the direct effects products have on daily health, she recognized the alarming gap in industry standards and regulations in the U.S. beauty market. Jacquie stated, "We realized the urgency to bridge this gap when we saw ingredients banned in various countries still being used in the U.S. Some of these are toxic, cancer-causing, hormone-disrupting, and profoundly harmful.”

Whim's philosophy isn't just about beauty; it's a potent blend of Nature, Nutrition, and Science. Whim® skincare products utilize multi-actives with multi-benefits to protect and correct against the signs of environmental skin damage and aging. According to Jacquie, “Our products aren’t formulated based on age but on the varying needs of the skin. Because ‘Age is Not a Skin Type®’”, a phrase Jacquie trademarked to describe the driving force behind Whim®.

Product integrity sits at the heart of Whim®. Their line of beauty products is strictly formulated devoid of "No Nasties," such as parabens, phthalates, sulfates, artificial colors, or dyes. Echoing their commitment to a kinder world, the products are cruelty-free, gluten-free, and vegan-friendly. Not to mention, their nutrition range boasts of being non-GMO, sugar-free, fat-free, and carb-free, without any artificial colors or flavors.

This remarkable fusion of unique ingredients rooted in nutrition, fortified with antioxidant vitamins, amino acids, peptides, and plant-based botanicals, both from land and sea, speaks volumes of the brand's dedication.

Whim® ensures the highest product standards by adhering to FDA-mandated Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP). Each product undergoes rigorous testing to guarantee purity, potency, safety, and optimal results. In a bold testament to their confidence in their range, they offer a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Proudly crafted in the USA and exclusively sold within the country, Whim's venture onto Public Square marks an exciting new chapter in making high-quality, safe, and efficacious beauty products more accessible to conscientious consumers.

About The Marquie Group, Inc.

The Marquie Group, Inc. is a sales and marketing company with several products under exclusive licensing agreement, and an equity stakeholder in Simply Whim, a health and beauty product development company with several products in the marketplace sold under the Whim® brand. The full line of Whim products can be found simplywhim.com. The company also sells a multitude of products using radio commercials delivered by its wholly owned subsidiary, Music of Your Life®, a nationwide syndicated radio network. Music of Your Life® is heard around the country on terrestrial radio stations, and around the world over the Internet at musicofyourlife.com. Music of Your Life® is the nation’s longest running syndicated music radio service.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements regarding future circumstances. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements. Actual results, events, and performance may differ. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as to the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. The inclusion of any statement in this release does not constitute an admission by the Company or any other person that the events or circumstances described in such statements are material.

Investor and Media Inquiries

Marc Angell, CEO

800-351-3021