Low Emissivity Film Increases Energy Savings for Commercial & Residential Use; Global Market to Reach US$ 536.6 Million by 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, DEL, July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Low Emissivity Film is often referred to as Low E-film. The lower the e-values, the better suited a film is for energy savings. The "e-value" of all solar control films is 84%. On the other hand, Low-E films, which work best for energy efficiency aid to prevent heat gain in the summer, making them essential for year-round savings. Low-emissivity (Low-E) film is a long-term, energy-efficient option that can greatly lower your schools, high-rise office buildings, commercial properties or retail store's annual energy bills.



The Low Emissivity Film Market is expected to reach US$ 335.8 Million in 2023, with further growth anticipated to exceed US$ 536.6 Million by 2033, registering a steady CAGR of 4.8% throughout the forecast period.

Low Emissivity Film is one of the most cost-effective techniques for decreasing a building's energy usage, with sustainability and energy efficiency at the forefront of residential and commercial property globally. Glazing accounts for 87% of heat input and 49% of heat loss in a building's envelope.

Low-E film reduces summer cooling demand by blocking direct solar heat. It insulates to reduce summer and winter energy consumption while also improving occupant comfort. According to U.S. General Services Administration 34% of commercial building HVAC, energy is lost to windows.

Key Takeaways from the Low Emissivity Film Market:

The low-emissivity film industry in the United States is predicted to reach US$ 48.2 million by 2033, increasing at a 3.0% CAGR.

The low-emissivity film industry in China is estimated to reach a market share of US$ 34.9 million, expanding at a CAGR of 4.1% by 2033.

With a CAGR of 4.4% from 2022 to 2033, the solar control low E-Film segment is expected to dominate the low emissivity film industry.

With a CAGR of 3.8% from 2022 to 2033, the automotive glass segment is expected to dominate the low-emissivity film industry.

Competitive Landscape of Top Companies in the Low Emissivity Film Industry:

Eastman Performance Films, LLC. Guardian Bastille Madico, Inc. TintFX All American Window Tinting, Inc. Tenco Construction Company 3M Campbell Window Film Epic Solar Control Manchester Window Film Company Epner Technology, Inc. Shandong Senhong Glass Co., Ltd

Segmentation Analysis of the Low Emissivity Film Market:

By Film Type:

Passive Low E-Film

Solar Control Low E-Film

Spectrally Selective Low E-Film

Conductive Low E-Film

By Application:

Windows

Automotive Glass

Display Panels



By End Use:

Food

Automotive

Building & Construction

Electrical & Electronics

Installing Low-E Film for Windows Spurring the Market Growth

Low-E window film, also known as sun control window film, is a thin plastic covering that is put to the interior of a window to increase comfort, privacy, safety, and security. Low-E film also saves energy by filtering up to 99% of UV rays that would otherwise enter the home. Low emissivity films are intended to improve the efficiency of window glass. These films significantly reduce the heat emitted by the sun's energy as it passes through the glass. It also keeps the inside temperature stable by keeping the heat inside the building rather than allowing it to escape through the windows. Low-E technology is used in most new dual-pane windows, although Low-E window film can be used to retrofit existing glass to enhance energy efficiency. Low-E films are used to reduce the amount of infrared light (or heat) that can pass through a window, thus improving its insulating capabilities. Radiant energy loss is the most common cause of heat transfer through all windows.

