Waxy Maize Starch Market Revenue to Cross US$ 6.49 Bn, Globally, by 2032 to Grow at a CAGR of 5.8% | Exclusive Report by Transparency Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global waxy maize starch market was valued at US$ 3.68 Bn in 2022. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period & it is anticipated to reach US$ 6.49 Bn by the end of 2032.



All waxy starches, including derived from maize, consisting of a large percentage of amylopectin with no or little amylose arewidely usedas a base for modified starches. Surge in popularity of modified starches in the manufacture of processed food is expected to create significant business opportunities in the market. Starch manufacturers are focusing on increasing the functional and health benefits of waxy maize starches by employing advanced physical, chemical, and enzymatic treatments for their processing.

Request Sample Report on Waxy Maize Starch Market Analysis 2032. TMR - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=84866

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 3.68 Bn Estimated Value US$ 6.49 Bn Growth Rate - CAGR 5.8% Forecast Period 2022–2032 No. of Pages 328 Pages Market Segmentation Type, Nature, End Use Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America Companies Covered AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG, Cargill, Incorporated, Daesang Corp, Ingredion, Manildra Group, Roquette Frères, Samyang Corporation, Sanwa Starch Co., Ltd., and Tate & Lyle





Competition Landscape

A few large-scale players account for majority stake in the global waxy maize starch market. Leading players are focusing on acquisition strategy to increase market share. Most prominent companies operating in the market are investing significantly in R&D activities in order to extend their product lines.

AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG, Cargill, Incorporated, Daesang Corp, Ingredion, Manildra Group, Roquette Frères, Samyang Corporation, Sanwa Starch Co., Ltd., and Tate & Lyle

Increase in demand for waxy maize starches among detergent manufacturers is anticipated to offer lucrative business opportunities to companies in the market. Rise in adoption of waxy maize starches in the inks industry presents significant growth opportunities for market players.

Key Findings of Study

Increase in Usage of Conventional Waxy Maize Starch as Functional Ingredient in Food Industry

In terms of nature, the conventional segment accounted for 74.7% market share in 2022. The segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. Rise in utilization of waxy maize starches in stabilizing, texturing, and thickening processes in the food & beverage industry is anticipated to bolster market size. For instance, waxy maize starches are extensively used as a thickener for soups.

Companies Focusing on Novel Functional Food Ingredients

Advancements in processing of waxy maize starches are expected to broaden market outlook. Rise in research activities on uncovering new insights on the chain structure and large amplitude oscillatory shear (LAOS) rheological properties of starches is expected to augment market size. Companies are tapping into the rise in demand for high amylopectin starches in industries such as pharmaceuticals and textile industries.

Procure Complete Report (328 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=84866<ype=S

Key Growth Drivers of Waxy Maize Starch Market

Rise in usage of starches in food and industrial applications is a key factor driving demand for waxy maize starches. Increase in preference for modified starches over unmodified starches is a key trend favoring market growth.

Increase in utilization of functional food ingredients is anticipated to drive the waxy maize starch market. Dietary starches such as waxy maize starch are widely used as a source of dietary fiber.

Significant demand for convenience food products in developing and developed countries is expected to augment market size.



Regional Landscape

North America accounted for leading market share in 2022. The market in the region is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. Rise in development of starches with unique properties is expected to bolster market value in the region.

Europe held significant market share in 2022. Considerable demand for ready-to-eat (RTE) fresh foods is expected to fuel market development. Companies in the market are focusing on non-food applications of waxy maize starch in order to increase market share. The market in Middle East & Africa is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2022 to 2032.

Segmentation

The global waxy maize starch market is segmented based on

Type

Native

Modified

Nature

Organic

Conventional

End-use

Food Industry Bakery & Confectionery Soups, Sauces, and Dressings Dairy Products and Frozen Desserts Infant Nutrition Other Processed Foods

Foodservice

Non-food Applications

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa



Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=84866

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com