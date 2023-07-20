New York, USA, July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Systems Global Market is Projected to Boost at a CAGR of ~5% by 2028 | DelveInsight

The global negative pressure wound therapy systems market is anticipated to surge owing to the factors such as the increasing prevalence of chronic wounds linked with various chronic conditions such as diabetes, ulcers, and obesity, as well as the growing prevalence of active wounds such as burns and surgical wounds. Additionally, an aging population, increased knowledge of effective wound care treatment, increased financing for wound care research, and technical developments in wound care product offerings are propelling the negative pressure wound therapy systems market.

DelveInsight’s Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Systems Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading negative pressure wound therapy systems companies’ market shares, challenges, negative pressure wound therapy systems market drivers, barriers, trends, and key market negative pressure wound therapy systems companies in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Systems Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global negative pressure wound therapy systems market during the forecast period.

Notable negative pressure wound therapy systems companies such as Medtronic, Nihon Kohden Corporation, NuVasive, Inc., Natus Medical Incorporated, Inomed Medizintechnik GmbH, NerveVision, Axon Systems, Sentio LLC, Nervomatrix, Nerve Stim SPA, Bovie Medical Corporation, Neurovision Medical Products, Magstim Company Limited, Neurosign Surgical, Checkpoint Surgical, Inc., EMS Handels Gesellschaft mbH, ORIMtec GmbH, Xavant Technology (Pty) Ltd., NeuroWave Systems Inc., Scopis GmbH, and several others, are currently operating in the negative pressure wound therapy systems market.

In May 2023, Smith+Nephew, the global medical technology firm, announced that Vizient, Inc., the nation's biggest member-driven healthcare performance improvement company, has awarded its PICO Single Use Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Systems an Innovative Technology contract.

In April 2023, InfuSystem Holdings, Inc., a leading national healthcare service provider that facilitates outpatient care for durable medical equipment manufacturers and healthcare providers, announced a national distribution agreement for its negative pressure wound therapy systems and supplies with Genadyne Biotechnologies Inc.

In October 2022, Applied Tissue Technologies LLC received US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance for a negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT) device that eliminates foam as a potential hindrance to complete wound healing.

Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Systems Overview

Negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT) systems, also known as vacuum-assisted closure (VAC) or vacuum therapy, are advanced medical devices used in the management and treatment of complex wounds. These systems utilize negative pressure or suction to promote wound healing by removing excess fluid, reducing edema, and enhancing blood flow to the wound area. NPWT has proven to be highly effective in a wide range of wound types, including chronic, acute, traumatic, and surgical wounds.

The basic components of a negative pressure wound therapy system include a wound dressing, a tubing system, and a vacuum pump. The wound dressing consists of a foam or gauze material that is placed directly on the wound bed, creating a seal to ensure airtight contact. The tubing system connects the wound dressing to the vacuum pump, which generates controlled negative pressure within the wound.





Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Systems Market Insights

North America is predicted to account for the highest proportion of the global negative pressure wound therapy systems market among all regions. This dominance can be due mostly to the increased prevalence of chronic diseases that result in chronic, surgical, and traumatic wounds, the rising frequency of burn injuries, the growth in expenditure on surgical and chronic wounds, and technological developments in this field.

The United States is estimated to account for the highest proportion of the negative pressure wound therapy systems market in North America. This is due to an increase in wound diseases in the country as well as an increase in the senior population. According to the United States Census Bureau 2019, 3% of the population over the age of 65 in the United States has open wounds. The elderly population in the United States is expected to exceed 77 million by 2060, implying that chronic wounds will be a more persistent concern in this group.

Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Systems Market Dynamics

Negative pressure wound therapy systems market expansion is being driven by the increased incidence of chronic and acute wounds associated with various diseases. Another factor boosting the growth of the negative pressure wound therapy systems market is the growing elderly population. However, factors such as the expensive cost of these devices and the continual risk of infection associated with reusable negative pressure wound therapy systems may limit the negative pressure wound therapy systems market growth.

In addition to the aforementioned factors, the negative pressure wound therapy systems market experienced temporary hurdles as a result of the imposition of lockdown limitations as necessary steps to contain the COVID-19 spread. One of the most significant steps taken during this period was the suspension of numerous elective procedures and outpatient visits, which reduced market demand for negative pressure wound therapy systems because a large number of surgeries across various medical specialties were suspended during the initial lockdown period, thereby limiting negative pressure wound therapy systems market growth for a short time.

Nonetheless, the negative pressure wound therapy systems market is in a period of recovery, with the resumption of activities across various domains, including healthcare services, as a result of the approval and administration of numerous COVID-19 vaccines globally, presenting a positive future outlook for the negative pressure wound therapy systems market during the forecast period.

Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2020–2028 Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Systems Market CAGR ~5% Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Systems Market Size by 2028 USD 4.50 Billion Key Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Systems Companies Medtronic, Nihon Kohden Corporation, NuVasive, Inc., Natus Medical Incorporated, Inomed Medizintechnik GmbH, NerveVision, Axon Systems, Sentio LLC, Nervomatrix, Nerve Stim SPA, Bovie Medical Corporation, Neurovision Medical Products, Magstim Company Limited, Neurosign Surgical, Checkpoint Surgical, Inc., EMS Handels Gesellschaft mbH, ORIMtec GmbH, Xavant Technology (Pty) Ltd., NeuroWave Systems Inc., Scopis GmbH, among others

Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Systems Market Assessment

Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Systems Market Segmentation Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Systems Market Segmentation By Product Type: Conventional NPWT Devices, Single-Use NPWT Devices Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Systems Market Segmentation By Wound Type: Pressure Ulcers, Diabetic Ulcers, Venous Ulcers, Others Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Systems Market Segmentation By End User: Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, and Others Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Systems Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Key Factors Analysis 5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Systems Market 7 Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Systems Market Layout 8 Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 9 Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Systems Market Company and Product Profiles 10 Project Approach 11 About DelveInsight

