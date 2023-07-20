TestEquity Now Offers Advanced Thermal Solutions

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas, July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TestEquity, the largest distributor of electronic test and measurement solutions and production supplies, announced that it will now offer Advanced Thermal Solutions (ATS) products.



ATS manufactures a complete line of Thermal Test Instruments, including:

Pressure, Temperature and Velocity Measuring Instruments

Temperature and Velocity Measurement Sensors

Research Quality Wind Tunnels, (open and closed loop)

Airflow and Heat Flux Controllers

Liquid Crystal Thermography Systems



“Many types of electronics can have their performance affected by heat. Excess heat can lead to performance errors and shorter equipment life,” said Scott Cave, Director of Product Management at TestEquity. “This new distribution agreement with ATS gives our customers access to thermal test instruments specifically designed for the electronics industry. These research-quality, state-of-the-art instruments are ideal for characterizing components, systems, and solutions for nearly any application.”

“TestEquity has a wealth of experience supporting the industries that use our products, including aerospace, defense, automotive, telecommunications, medical, and consumer electronics,” said Bob Montini, Sr. Director of Global Distribution at Advanced Thermal Solutions. “We’re excited about the reach and exposure that TestEquity’s focused team will provide, putting our instruments in front of our target customers.”

About TestEquity

TestEquity, including Jensen Tools and Techni-Tool, is the electronics industry’s largest authorized distributor of test and measurement solutions and production supplies. Including the design of a full line of the industry’s highest-quality environmental test chambers, TestEquity offers the most test solutions, tools, toolkits and supplies to help design and manufacture electronics supporting the aerospace, defense, automotive, electronics, education, and medical industries. Serving electronic design and test engineers as well as maintenance technicians, industrial manufacturing assembly, and the telecommunication repair community, the distributor features products from over 1,000 manufacturer brands. For more information, visit www.testequity.com.

About Advanced Thermal Solutions

Advanced Thermal Solutions, Inc. (ATS), headquartered in Norwood, MA, was founded in 1989 as a design-services company. After more than 30 years in this market, ATS has evolved into a company that designs and manufactures industry leading thermal management solutions for the electronics market. ATS’ products are designed to provide the market with enabling cooling solutions, in air, liquid, and refrigeration. ATS’ patented and standard products include heat sinks, liquid cold plates, heat pipes, vapor chambers, refrigeration systems, liquid cooling systems, air filtration, and a unique class of research quality thermal testing instruments. All of ATS’ products are supported by three state-of-the-art laboratories, manufacturing facilities and highly trained engineering staff, providing design and product development services to the market. ATS has engineering and software development offices in the U.S. and India. They have a manufacturing center in the U.S., strategic partnerships with global manufacturers and a global distribution center in China. ATS’ unique and patented products are sold through a strong network of tier-one international distributors. Customer support for ATS’ products is provided by a global team of sales representatives.

Contact:

Lacey Nichols

Marketing Director

Lacey.Nichols@TestEquity.com