MyRadar Awarded Phase I STTR contract By The Office of Naval Research (ONR) to Develop Advanced Weather and Environmental Data Visualization

ORLANDO, Fla., July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MyRadar, a leading provider of weather and environmental data visualization solutions, is excited to announce that its Phase I Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) proposal has been accepted by the United States Navy’s Office of Naval Research.



MyRadar's team of scientists and experts in the field, partnering with the Space Sciences and Engineering Center at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, will develop an algorithmic tool that will provide more accurate forecasts for cloud representations through a 24-hour forecast lead-time. The result of the project will not only provide longer and better forecasts of cloud cover but also potentially improve prediction of other atmospheric characteristics.

Dr. David Ryglicki, MyRadar’s principal investigator and award-winning meteorologist and data scientist with a background at the National Hurricane Center and the US Naval Research Laboratory, leads the project to bridge the gap between cloud analysis by satellite and forecasts from numerical modeling. The project will employ data fusion and artificial intelligence techniques to develop a novel nowcasting capability for the Navy. “I'm very excited to have an opportunity to apply the expertise in applying AI/ML and data fusion MyRadar has successfully delivered through our app to my decade-plus knowledge of the interests relevant to the US Navy,” says Dr. Ryglicki.

The research provides an opportunity to explore and build new models that could deliver improved prediction of cloud cover and atmospheric characteristics not only for the Navy, but also for commercial industries such as aviation and maritime transport. "With our proven expertise in delivering AI-based forecasting technology through the MyRadar app," says Andy Green, MyRadar CEO, "the team and I are excited about the potential to extend this research into developing new capabilities that could benefit our current and future users." As part of MyRadar’s robust AI-based forecasting technology, we anticipate that this research will find wide application in industries such as agriculture, renewable energy, and disaster management, helping them to make data-driven decisions and reduce weather-related risks. As another example, better near-term cloud cover forecasts would offer significant value to the aviation industry, especially in growing applications like air taxis and autonomous aviation.

About MyRadar: MyRadar is a popular weather and environmental information app, and is available for iOS, Android, Windows, Android TV, and soon Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Android Automotive. In the app store since 2008, the app has been downloaded over 45 million times, and has been keeping the world informed of severe weather, tropical storms, earthquakes, wildfires and more for over 10 years. ACME AtronOmatic, LLC, the makers of MyRadar, has development offices in Portland, Oregon, and Orlando, Florida. For more information visit: http://myradar.com

Contact:

Michelle Kafka

M: +13212986915

Email: michelle@kafkamediagroup.com