SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation into the Fairness of the Acquisition of Franchise Group, Inc. by Freedom VCM, Inc.

To: All Persons or Entities who own Franchise Group, Inc. (“Franchise Group” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FRG) common stock

You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced an investigation into the fairness of the acquisition of Franchise Group by Freedom VCM, Inc. (“Freedom”). On May 11, 2023, the Company announced that it had entered into an agreement and plan of merger (the “Merger”) with Freedom, a consortium that includes Franchise Group’s CEO Brian Kahn, B. Riley Financial, and Irradiant Partners. As a result of the Merger, Franchise Group stockholders are anticipated to receive only $30.00 per share in cash in exchange for each share of Franchise Group.

To learn more about the action and your rights, go to:

https://zlk.com/mna2/franchise-group-merger-information-request-form

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The Franchise Group Merger investigation concerns whether the executives, directors, and controlling stockholders of Franchise Group have harmed stockholders by causing the Company to agree to the Merger, and whether all material facts have been properly disclosed to stockholders.

