CORRECTION: Energy Efficiency Programs Implemented and Administered by APTIM Earn Eight Creative Awards

Baton Rouge, La., July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the press release erroneously shared on July 15, the awarded programs were referenced as “APTIM-administered.” For each of these three programs, APTIM serves as an implementer, third-party administrator, or administrator. The corrected release follows:

Three energy efficiency programs implemented and administered by APTIM received a total of eight honors from the Hermes Creative Awards, celebrating the impact and creativity of efforts used to foster energy conservation across the country. APTIM, an environmental solutions company, develops the programs’ award-winning marketing and advertising campaigns to engage utilities, residents, industries, and government entities in Louisiana and Wisconsin.

One of APTIM’s awarded entries, FOCUS ON ENERGY® (Focus), received a Gold Hermes for its Building a Net Zero Ready Home series. The 16 feature episodes follow a newly engaged couple working with Focus on Energy Certified New Home Advisors and a building performance consultant to design their energy-independent home. Focus also received an honorable mention for the transformation of their website.

“Our marketing and communications team realized how valuable it would be to produce this series showing exactly what it takes to build one of the most energy-efficient homes possible,” said APTIM Director Lisa Stefanik. “The video series convinced another couple in the Greater Madison Area to build their own net-zero-ready home with a Focus on Energy Trade Ally Builder.”

Another program, Entergy Solutions Louisiana, earned two Gold honors for their innovative Agriculture Solutions and Commercial & Industrial campaigns, as well as an honorable mention for the design and development of an energy efficiency-branded card game. The Energy Smart Entergy New Orleans program also received two Gold honors for its Step Down Bonus and Lagniappe Fund campaigns, plus recognition for a trade ally recruitment video.

“From the start, Entergy’s energy efficiency programs have prioritized diversity, broad participation among underserved markets, and workforce development,” said APTIM Vice President of Energy Solutions Brenda Hopewell. “Through our team’s unique marketing efforts and campaign development, we have exceeded these priorities while enhancing program participation and increasing kilowatt-hours savings.”

These awards recognize APTIM’s excellence in energy efficiency through effective community engagement on a global scale. Hermes Creative Awards is sponsored by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals. The organization assesses submissions from over 200 content categories, including creative electronic media, social media, interactive media, and audio campaigns. This year, over 6,500 entries were submitted by applicants throughout the U.S., Canada, and dozens of other countries around the world. The full list of Platinum and Gold winners can be found here.

About APTIM

APTIM is a leading professional solutions firm with headquarters in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. We specialize in environmental services, resilience, sustainability, and energy solutions, as well as technical and data solutions, program management, and critical infrastructure. Our dedicated teammates apply their experience and expertise to provide integrated services and solutions for government agencies, commercial and industrial clients, and energy customers. APTIM commits to accelerating the transition toward a clean and efficient energy economy, building a sustainable future for our communities and natural world, and creating a more inclusive and equitable environment that celebrates the diversity of our people. Learn more at APTIM.com, and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

About Energy Smart

Energy Smart is the comprehensive energy efficiency program developed by the New Orleans City Council and administered by Entergy New Orleans. The program provides financial incentives for making energy efficiency upgrades that decrease unnecessary usage and help businesses save money. The program launched in 2010 and is open to all Entergy New Orleans residential and business customers. Since the program began, Energy Smart has paid more than $43 million in incentives to more than 113,000 participants, saving customers nearly 354.8 million kWh. For more information about Energy Smart, visit energysmartnola.com or call 504 229 6868.

About Entergy Solutions

Entergy Solutions offers programs for Entergy Louisiana customers to save energy and money by reducing the up-front cost of a variety of energy efficiency upgrades. The program partners with participating trade allies and retailers, who will help customers find new ways to save. For more information and how to participate, please visit the Entergy Solutions website or call 844 829 1300 to speak to an energy advisor.

About Focus on Energy