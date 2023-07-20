Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX) Sued by Shareholders: STX Investors Should Contact Robbins LLP for Information About Their Rights

SAN DIEGO, July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins LLP reminds investors that a shareholder filed a class action on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ: STX) securities between September 15, 2020 and October 25, 2022. Seagate is a leading global supplier of data storage products, including hard disk drives (“HDDs”).

What is this Case About: Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX) Violated the U.S. Export Administration Regulations

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants failed to disclose to investors: (a) the nature and magnitude of Seagate’s HDD sales to Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., including that Seagate experienced a significant acceleration in sales to Huawei immediately after the U.S. Department of Commerce Bureau of Industry and Security ("BIS") rules went into effect and Seagate’s competitors stopped selling to Huawei; and (b) that the underlying details of Seagate’s HDD manufacturing process, including the use of covered U.S. software and technology in “essential ‘production’” processes, rendered its sales to Huawei in violation of the BIS export rules. In addition, Seagate was in blatant violation of the BIS export rules, which resulted in an ongoing investigation by the U.S. Department of Commerce and exposed the Company to hundreds of millions of dollars in fines and penalties. On news of these violations, Seagate's stock price fell significantly, harming investors.

