Natural Food Colors Market Size to Hit USD 4.1 Billion by 2032 | With a 8.6% CAGR

Newark, July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that USD 1.8 billion in 2022 Natural food colors Market will reach USD 4.1 billion by 2032. In the upcoming years, market growth for natural food colors is anticipated to continue. The market for natural food colors is being driven by the trend toward environmentally friendly products as well as the rise in consumer health consciousness. Additionally, the food industry's emphasis on innovative product development and the creation of fresh uses for natural colorants offer chances for market expansion.



Key Insight of the Natural Food Colors Market



Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR of 9.4% over the projection period.



Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 9.4% over the forecast period. A significant and expanding population, including a growing middle class, could be found throughout the Asia Pacific region. Consumers are increasingly likely to spend money on premium, all-natural food, and beverage items when disposable income rises. Given that customers are increasingly looking for healthier choices, this promotes a good market climate for natural food colors. The variety of cultures and cuisines in the area offers a wide range of possibilities for natural food colors. Natural colorings from items like saffrons, butterfly pea flowers, and pandan leaves are frequently used in traditional Asian recipes. In order to serve both domestic and foreign markets, manufacturers may take advantage of these conventional components and combine them into a wider variety of food and beverage applications.



In the natural food colors market, the beverages segment is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 9.6% over the projection period.



The beverages segment is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 9.6% over the projection period. In the beverage business, natural colors offer chances for innovation and product distinction. Natural colorants allow manufacturers to create distinctive and eye-catching color combinations, resulting in aesthetically appealing items that stand out on the market. Companies may distinguish their beverages, grab customers' attention, and improve brand perception by utilizing colors that are natural.



In the natural food colors market, the curcumin segment is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 8.3% over the projection period.



The curcumin segment is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 8.3% over the projection period. Antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties of curcumin are recognized to provide potential health advantages. It has drawn interest because of its potential contribution to promoting general health and wellness. Curcumin is a natural food color that enhances the brilliant yellow colors of food and beverage items while also perhaps providing functional advantages, making it appealing to consumers who are health conscious.



Report Scope and Segmentation -



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2032 Forecast CAGR 8.6% 2032 Value Projection USD 4.1 Billion Market Size in 2023 USD 1.8 Billion Historical Data 2019-2021 No. of Pages 236 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered Application, Product Regions Covered The regions analyzed for the market are Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, North America, and Middle East & Africa. Furthermore, the regions are further analyzed at the country level. Natural Food Colors Market Growth Drivers Customers are paying closer focus to the components in the food and drinks they consume

Market Dynamics



Driver



Natural food colors now offer better quality, stability, and adaptability because of improvements in extraction technology. Innovative extraction methods, including as free of solvent extraction process, extraction with a supercritical fluid, and fermentation, have made it possible to produce natural colorants of higher quality with enhanced performance properties, extending the range of food and beverage items that can utilize them.



Opportunity



The market for functional food and beverages is expanding significantly as people look for items that offer additional health advantages beyond just nutrition. Natural colors can be blended with other useful components, like vitamins or superfoods, to provide products that are both visually appealing and beneficial to health. Opportunities for product diversity and satisfying customer demand for nutritious foods and drinks are presented by the mixing of natural colors with beneficial additives.



Some of the major players operating in the natural food colors market are:



• Chr. Hansen Holding AS

• Givaudan (Naturex)

• Koninklijke DSM NV,

• Sensient Technologies

• Symrise AG

• Naturex

• Roha Dye Chem Pvt. Ltd



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Application



• Bakery & Confectionery

• Beverages

• Dairy & Frozen Products

• Meat Products

• Oil & Fat

• Fruits & vegetables

• Food



By Product



• Copper Chlorophyllin

• Carmine

• Anthocyanin

• Curcumin

• Carotenoids



About the report:



