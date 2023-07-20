Swvl Obtains Extension for Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F and Receives Approval to Transfer to The Nasdaq Capital Market

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swvl Holdings Corp (“Swvl” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SWVL), a global provider of transformative tech-enabled mass transit solutions confirms that Nasdaq has accepted the Company’s plan to regain compliance in connection with the delayed filing of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022. Nasdaq has granted the Company an exception, enabling it to regain compliance with the listing rules by filing its 2022 20-F by October 30, 2023.



In addition, Swvl announced today that it received approval from the Nasdaq Stock Market of the Company’s request to transfer its listing to the Nasdaq Capital Market from the Nasdaq Global Market. Trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market commenced effective with the open of business on July 19, 2023, under Swvl’s current ticker symbols, “SWVL” and “SWVLW.” The Nasdaq Capital Market operates in substantially the same manner as The Nasdaq Global Market, including a requirement that companies listed on The Nasdaq Capital Market maintain certain financial requirements and corporate governance standards in order to maintain continued listing.

Swvl is a global provider of transformative tech-enabled mass transit solutions, offering intercity, intracity, B2B and B2G transportation. The Company’s platform provides complimentary semi-private alternatives to public transportation for individuals who cannot access or afford private options. Every day, Swvl’s parallel mass transit systems are empowering individuals to go where they want, when they want – making mobility safer, more efficient, accessible, and environmentally friendly. Customers can book their rides on an easy-to-use proprietary app with varied payment options and access to high-quality private buses and vans. For additional information about Swvl, please visit www.swvl.com .

