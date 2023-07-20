Clearfield Sets Fiscal Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call for Thursday, August 3, 2023

MINNEAPOLIS, July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLFD), the specialist in fiber management for communications providers, will hold a conference call on Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (4:00 p.m. Central time) to discuss its financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call and will be available on the Investor Relations section of the company’s website along with an earnings presentation to accompany management’s prepared remarks.

Date: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (4:00 p.m. Central time)

U.S. dial-in: 1-844-826-3033

International dial-in: 1-412-317-5185

The conference call will be webcast live and available for replay here.

An audio replay of the call will be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through August 17, 2023.

U.S. replay dial-in: 1-844-512-2921

International replay dial-in: 1-412-317-6671

Replay ID: 10180026

About Clearfield, Inc.

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLFD) designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection, and delivery products for communications networks. Our “fiber to anywhere” platform serves the unique requirements of leading incumbent local exchange carriers (traditional carriers), competitive local exchange carriers (alternative carriers), and MSO/cable TV companies, while also catering to the broadband needs of the utility/municipality, enterprise, data center, and military markets. Headquartered in

Minneapolis, MN, Clearfield deploys more than a million fiber ports each year. For more information, visit www.SeeClearfield.com .

Investor Relations Contact: Greg McNiff

The Blueshirt Group

773-485-7191

clearfield@blueshirtgroup.com

