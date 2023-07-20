AVITA Medical to Announce Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

VALENCIA, Calif., July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCEL, ASX: AVH), a regenerative medicine company leading the development and commercialization of first-in-class devices and autologous cellular therapies for skin restoration, announced today that it will report its second quarter 2023 financial results after the close of the U.S. financial markets on Thursday, August 10, 2023. AVITA Medical will host a conference call and webcast that day at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time to discuss its financial results and recent business highlights.



To access the live call via telephone, please register in advance using the link here. Upon registering, each participant will receive an email confirmation with dial-in numbers and a unique personal PIN that can be used to join the call.

The live webcast of the call may be accessed by visiting the Investor Relations section of the AVITA Medical website at https://ir.avitamedical.com/events-and-presentations. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call.

ABOUT AVITA MEDICAL, INC.

AVITA Medical® is a regenerative medicine company leading the development and commercialization of devices and autologous cellular therapies for skin restoration. The RECELL® System technology platform, approved by the FDA for the treatment of thermal burn wounds and full-thickness skin defects and for repigmentation of stable depigmented vitiligo lesions, harnesses the regenerative properties of a patient’s own skin to create Spray-On Skin™ cells. Delivered at the point-of-care, RECELL enables improved clinical outcomes. RECELL is the catalyst of a new treatment paradigm and AVITA Medical is leveraging its proven and differentiated capabilities to develop first-in-class cellular therapies for multiple indications.

In international markets, our products are approved under the RECELL System brand to promote skin healing in a wide range of applications including burns, soft tissue repair, vitiligo, and aesthetics. The RECELL System is TGA-registered in Australia, received CE-mark approval in Europe and has PMDA approval in Japan.

To learn more, visit www.avitamedical.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION: