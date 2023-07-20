TPI Composites, Inc. Appoints Neil Jones as Chief Quality Officer

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TPI Composites, Inc., (TPI) (Nasdaq: TPIC) announced today that it has hired Neil Jones as its Chief Quality Officer, effective August 1, 2023. In this newly-created position, Neil will oversee all quality processes, systems and controls relating to TPI’s wind business and will report directly to TPI’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Bill Siwek.



Neil brings over 25 years of experience in quality and engineering positions in the wind and automotive industry. Neil spent more than 13 years with Vestas Wind Systems in a variety of quality leadership roles, with the last five years as Senior Vice President - Quality, Health, Safety and Environment. Before joining Vestas, Neil spent over twenty years in the automotive industry, including engineering and quality leadership roles with TRW Automotive and a senior quality leadership role with Eaton Automotive.

Neil holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical, Electrical and Fluid Dynamics Engineering from the University of Bath, Bath England.

Bill Siwek, TPI’s President and CEO commented, “We are thrilled to have Neil join TPI. I am confident that Neil will bring fresh insights, innovative ideas, and an unwavering dedication to quality excellence and help enhance the quality culture at TPI.”

About TPI Composites, Inc.

TPI Composites, Inc. is a global company focused on innovative and sustainable solutions to decarbonize and electrify the world. TPI delivers high-quality, cost-effective composite solutions through long-term relationships with leading OEMs in the wind and automotive markets. TPI is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona and operates factories in the U.S., Mexico, Türkiye and India. TPI operates additional engineering development centers in Denmark and Germany and global service training centers in the U.S. and Spain.