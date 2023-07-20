Alico, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results on Thursday, August 3, 2023

FORT MYERS, Fla., July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alico, Inc. (“Alico” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ALCO) today announced that the Company will release financial results for the third quarter ended June 30, 2023, on Thursday, August 3, before the markets open.



The Company will host a conference call to discuss its financial results on August 3, 2023, at 8:30 am Eastern Time. Interested parties may join the conference call by dialing 1-888-886-7786 in the United States and 1-416-764-8658 from outside of the United States. The participant identification to join the conference call is 95409966. Guests may dial-in on the numbers above and be answered by an operator, or click the Call me™ link for instant telephone access to the event:

Call me™: https://emportal.ink/3NGx51R

The Call me™ link will be made active 15 minutes prior to scheduled start time.

A telephone replay will be available on August 3, 2023, approximately three hours after the call concludes, and will be available through Thursday, August 17, 2023. Listeners in the United States may dial 1-844-512-2921 and international listeners may dial 1-412-317-6671. The passcode for the playback is 95409966.

About Alico

Alico, Inc. primarily operates two divisions: Alico Citrus, one of the nation’s largest citrus producers, and Alico Land Management and Other Operations, which include environmental services, land leasing and related support operations. Learn more about Alico (Nasdaq: “ALCO”) at www.alicoinc.com.

Investor Contact:

Investor Relations

239-226-2060

InvestorRelations@alicoinc.com

Perry Del Vecchio

Chief Financial Officer

(239) 226-2000

pdelvecchio@alicoinc.com