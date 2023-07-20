CNB Financial Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

CLEARFIELD, Pa., July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CNB Financial Corporation (“CNB” or the “Corporation”) (NASDAQ: CCNE), the parent company of CNB Bank, today announced its earnings for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, and disclosed quarterly growth in total deposits, loans, and assets.



Executive Summary

Net income available to common shareholders ("earnings") was $12.8 million, or $0.61 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to earnings of $15.4 million, or $0.73 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2023. The Corporation’s prior year earnings for the three months ended June 30, 2022 were $14.4 million, or $0.85 per diluted share. The decrease in diluted earnings per share comparing the quarter ended June 30, 2023 to the quarter ended March 31, 2023 was primarily due to an increase in the Corporation's interest-bearing deposit costs as CNB raised targeted rates to sustain its core deposit base in legacy markets and to grow its funding base in expansion markets given the competitive deposit market as a result of continued Federal Open Market Committee ("Fed") rate increases. The decrease in diluted earnings per share comparing the quarter ended June 30, 2023 to the quarter ended June 30, 2022 was primarily due to the year-over-year increase in deposit costs, as well as the dilutive effect of the Corporation's common stock offering completed in September 2022, resulting in the issuance of 4,257,446 shares of common stock at $23.50 per share and net proceeds of $94.1 million after deducting the underwriting discount and customary offering expenses.



Earnings were $28.2 million, or $1.33 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to earnings of $28.5 million, or $1.69 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2022. As previously noted, the decrease in diluted earnings per share comparing the six months ended June 30, 2023 to the six months ended June 30, 2022 was primarily due to both the rise in deposit costs year over year and to the dilutive effect of the Corporation's common stock offering.



At June 30, 2023, total deposits were $4.9 billion, reflecting an increase of $178.9 million, or 3.8% (15.1% annualized), from March 31, 2023. The increase in deposit balances was primarily the result of continued growth in the Corporation’s treasury management customer base and resulting increases in municipal and institutional/corporate deposits, including new wealth and asset management deposit relationships resulting from CNB’s participation in deposit insurance sharing programs. In addition, the total number of deposit households increased by approximately 0.1% (0.5% annualized) from March 31, 2023. Additional deposit and liquidity profile details were as follows:

At June 30, 2023, the total estimated uninsured deposits for CNB Bank were approximately $1.5 billion, or approximately 30.4% of total CNB Bank deposits; however, when excluding $99.0 million of affiliate company deposits and $448.7 million of pledged-investment collateralized deposits, the adjusted amount and percentage of total estimated uninsured deposits was approximately $984.4 million, or approximately 19.6% of total CNB Bank deposits as of June 30, 2023.

At March 31, 2023, the total estimated uninsured deposits for CNB Bank were approximately $1.6 billion, or approximately 33.3% of total CNB Bank deposits. When excluding affiliate company deposits of $101.1 million and pledged-investment collateralized deposits of $462.2 million, the adjusted amount and percentage of total estimated uninsured deposits was approximately $1.1 billion, or approximately 21.7% of total CNB Bank deposits as of March 31, 2023.

At June 30, 2023, the average deposit balance per account for CNB Bank was approximately $33 thousand. In addition to Treasury Management customers, CNB Bank continues to increase small business and retail customer household deposits including those added from the second quarter launch of the Impressia Bank division, as well as those U.S. Service member and Veteran families enrolling in CNB Bank’s “At Ease” account.

At June 30, 2023, the Corporation had $62.6 million of cash equivalents held in CNB Bank’s interest-bearing deposit account at the Federal Reserve. These excess funds, when combined with (i) available borrowing capacity of approximately $2.3 billion from the Federal Home Bank of Pittsburgh ("FHLB") and Federal Reserve, and (ii) available unused commitments from brokered deposit sources, and other third-party funding channels, including previously established lines of credit from correspondent banks, the total on-hand and contingent liquidity sources for the Corporation represented 2.4 times the estimated amount of adjusted uninsured deposit balances as discussed above.



At June 30, 2023, the Corporation had no short-term borrowings from the FHLB, compared to borrowings of $102.1 million at March 31, 2023. The decrease in these more costly wholesale short-term borrowings resulted primarily from (i) a $18.6 million reduction in investment balances as a result of the proceeds of investment principal payments being used to reduce borrowings, (ii) excess funds from the second quarter growth in deposits outpacing the growth in loan balances for the same period, and (iii) a portion of the Corporation’s excess cash at the Federal Reserve being used to reduce borrowings.

As of June 30, 2023, the Corporation did not have any borrowings from either the Federal Reserve’s Discount Window or Bank Term Funding Program ("BTFP"). CNB has added the BTFP as a potential contingent liquidity source, but the Corporation has not borrowed from the BTFP to date, due to the stability and growth in CNB's deposit funding base.



At June 30, 2023, the Corporation's net unrealized losses on available-for-sale and held-to-maturity securities totaled approximately $94.8 million, or 17.3% of total shareholders' equity, compared to $84.9 million, or 15.5% of total shareholders' equity at March 31, 2023. The change in unrealized losses was primarily due to higher interest rates along much of the yield curve relative to Corporation’s scheduled maturities. Importantly, all regulatory capital ratios for the Corporation would exceed regulatory “well-capitalized” levels as of both June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023 if the net unrealized losses at the respective dates were fully recognized. Additionally, the Corporation maintains $98.3 million of liquid funds at its holding company, which is in excess of the $94.8 million in the unrealized losses on investments, as an immediately available source of contingent capital to be down-streamed to CNB Bank if necessary.



At June 30, 2023, loans totaled $4.3 billion, excluding the balances of (i) syndicated loans, and (ii) any remaining balances on Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans, net of PPP-related fees (such loans being referred to as the "PPP-related loans"). This adjusted total of $4.3 billion in loans represented an increase of $166.1 million, or 4.0% (16.0% annualized), from the same adjusted total loans measured as of March 31, 2023. Loan growth was experienced primarily in the Corporation's recent expansion markets of Cleveland, Roanoke, and Buffalo combined with growth in the portfolio related to CNB Bank’s Private Banking division.

At June 30, 2023, the Corporation's balance sheet reflected a decrease in syndicated lending balances of $2.5 million compared to March 31, 2023. The syndicated loan portfolio totaled $145.6 million, or 3.3% of total loans, excluding PPP-related loans, at June 30, 2023, compared to $148.1 million, or 3.4% of total loans, excluding PPP-related loans, at March 31, 2023.



Total nonperforming assets were approximately $24.1 million, or 0.43% of total assets, as of June 30, 2023, compared to $23.7 million, or 0.42% of total assets, as of March 31, 2023, and $20.7 million, or 0.39% of total assets, as of June 30, 2022. For the three months ended June 30, 2023, net loan charge-offs were $789 thousand, or 0.07% (annualized) of average total loans and loans held for sale, compared to $686 thousand, or 0.07% (annualized) of average total loans and loans held for sale, during the three months ended March 31, 2023, and $479 thousand, or 0.05% (annualized) of average total loans and loans held for sale, during the three months ended June 30, 2022.



Pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR"), a non-GAAP measure, was $19.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $21.7 million and $21.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022, respectively.1 The decrease in PPNR for the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2023 was driven primarily by an increase in deposit interest expense and certain non-interest expenses. PPNR was $41.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $42.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022.1 The decrease in PPNR for the six months ended June 30, 2023 compared to the six months ended June 30, 2022, was primarily driven by growth in technology expenses due to investments in applications aimed at enhancing both customer relationship management and customer experience applications, as well as expanding service delivery channels. In addition, the Corporation had a year-over-year decrease in non-interest income as a result of lower pass-through income from small business investment companies ("SBICs").The impact of these variances were partially offset by the year-over-year growth in loans and expansion of the Corporation's net interest margin.



1 This release contains references to certain financial measures that are not defined under U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). Management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide a greater understanding of ongoing operations, enhance comparability of results of operations with prior periods and show the effects of significant gains and charges in the periods presented. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures is provided in the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section.

Michael D. Peduzzi, President and CEO of both the Corporation and CNB Bank, commented, “The success of several of our critical strategies, including deepening our loan and deposit relationships with well-established commercial and wealth management customers, and expanding our core deposit base, while funding previous loan commitments to creditworthy customers in our newer markets, was overshadowed by the significant rise in deposit costs in response to the numerous Fed rate increases over the past year. The rise in deposit costs has been more substantial than typical in the first six months of 2023 as a result of significant in-market competition from both smaller and regional institutions across our footprint. Still, we successfully achieved deposit growth and reduced higher-cost wholesale borrowings from the FHLB.

The second quarter also reflects certain costs associated with strategic long-term growth initiatives for the Corporation. We officially launched our women’s banking division, Impressia Bank, including the hiring of our Divisional President, Mary Kate Loftus, and relationship management personnel, and we are already seeing positive leads for new women-owned small business and deposit relationships in our Erie, Ohio, and Buffalo markets where we focused our initial Impressia Bank business development efforts. We also activated significant elements of our Customer Relationship Management system, which has been helpful for all of our divisions in connecting with both existing and prospective customers, contributing to our strong year-to-date growth in both loans and deposits. We successfully completed the implementation of our new-account-opening module that allows retail and small business customers to open and fund deposit relationships online, which will be especially useful for our digital platform strategies. And, we successfully opened our first two retail locations in the Greater Roanoke, Virginia market of our Ridge View Bank division, generating significant new customer deposit volume to complement and self-fund Ridge View’s favorable loan growth to date.

Our capital and liquidity resources remain strong, and we have maintained our disciplined credit origination and management activities, including close monitoring of commercial real estate and commercial and industrial relationships. Our asset quality remains sound and is supported by our adherence to concentration limits established and maintained, and stress testing risk management activities, to avoid undue adverse exposure to more economic-sensitive segments.

We believe that our strategic initiatives and expanded market presence will continue to expand our deposit base, as well as add to our fee-based relationships, including those in targeted growth markets in Ohio, New York, and Virginia. These efforts will continue to stabilize our non-interest bearing and lower-cost interest-bearing deposit base, and over time return our total deposit betas to more normalized levels, providing for a more cost-efficient funding of our loan portfolio to generate more favorable net interest income growth. Our spread business will be further complemented by expanding noninterest income from wealth management, treasury management, and merchant services activities through both new and deeper, existing fee-based services for our commercial and private banking customers."

Other Balance Sheet Highlights

Book value per common share was $23.42 at June 30, 2023, reflecting increases from $23.14 and $21.70 at March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022, respectively. Tangible book value per common share, a non-GAAP measure, was $21.32 as of June 30, 2023, also reflecting increases from $21.05 and $19.08 as of March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022, respectively.1 The changes in book value per common share and tangible book value per common share compared to March 31, 2023 were primarily due to a $9.1 million increase in retained earnings and the repurchase of 126,459 common shares at a weighted average price per share of $18.28, partially offset by a $3.9 million increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss primarily from the after-tax impact of temporary unrealized valuation changes in the Corporation’s available-for-sale investment portfolio.



Loan Portfolio Profile

As part of our lending policy and risk management activities, the Corporation tracks lending exposure by industry classification and type to determine potential risks associated with industry concentrations, and if any risk issues could lead to additional credit loss exposure. In the current post-pandemic economic environment, the Corporation has determined that office commercial real estate ("commercial office") inherently could pose a higher level of credit risk, even given the historical high credit quality applied to the deals when initially underwritten and funding or commitments made. The Corporation monitors numerous elements at both underwriting and through and beyond the funding period, including each project’s occupancy, updated appraisals and loan-to-value, absorption and cap rates, debt service coverage and covenant compliance, and developer/lessor financial strength both in the project and globally.



At June 30, 2023, the Corporation had the following key metrics related to its commercial office portfolio:

Commercial office loans outstanding consisted of 122 loans, totaling $118.1 million, or 2.6%, of total loans outstanding; Nonaccrual commercial office loans (three customer relationships) totaled $1.8 million, or 1.5% of total office loans outstanding; and The average outstanding balance per commercial office loan is $968 thousand. The Corporation had no commercial office loan relationships considered by the banking regulators to be a high volatility commercial real estate credit.



Performance Ratios

Annualized return on average equity was 10.07% for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to 12.60% and 14.55% for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022, respectively. Annualized return on average equity was 11.26% for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to 14.26% for the six months ended June 30, 2022.



Annualized return on average tangible common equity, a non-GAAP measure, was 11.40% for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to 14.58% and 17.81% for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022, respectively. 1 Annualized return on average tangible common equity, a non-GAAP measure, was 12.88% for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to 17.34% for the six months ended June 30, 2022. 1



Annualized return on average tangible common equity, a non-GAAP measure, was 12.88% for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to 17.34% for the six months ended June 30, 2022. While the previously discussed common equity capital raise completed in September 2022 significantly enhanced the Corporation’s capital position, it also impacted the performance ratios for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023 and the related comparison to June 30, 2022.



The Corporation's efficiency ratio was 64.78% for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to 61.04% and 59.89% for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022, respectively. The efficiency ratio on a fully tax-equivalent basis, a non-GAAP ratio, was 64.10% for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to 60.47% and 59.47% for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022, respectively.1 The increase for the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared to March 31, 2023 was primarily a result of the Corporation's targeted interest-bearing deposit rate increases and higher technology expenses. The Corporation's efficiency ratio was 62.91% for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to 60.44% for the six months ended June 30, 2022. The efficiency ratio on a fully tax-equivalent basis, a non-GAAP ratio, was 62.28% for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to 59.99% the six months ended June 30, 2022.1



Revenue

Total revenue (net interest income plus non-interest income) was $55.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $55.7 million and $54.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022, respectively.

Net interest income was $47.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $47.6 million and $46.3 million, for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022, respectively. When comparing the second quarter of 2023 to the first quarter 2023, the decrease of $379 thousand, or 0.8%, was due to an increase in the Corporation's interest expense as a result of targeted interest-bearing deposit rate increases to ensure both deposit relationship retention, and new deposit growth in recently entered expansion markets. When comparing the second quarter of 2023 to the second quarter of 2022, the increase in net interest income of $959 thousand, or 2.1%, was primarily a result of loan growth and the cumulative year-over-year benefits of the impact of rising interest rates resulting in greater income on variable-rate loans.

Net interest margin was 3.62%, 3.81% and 3.74% for the three months ended June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022, respectively. Net interest margin on a fully tax-equivalent basis, a non-GAAP measure, was 3.60%, 3.79% and 3.73%, for the three months ended June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022, respectively. 1

The yield on earning assets of 5.50% for the three months ended June 30, 2023 increased 21 basis points and 149 basis points from March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022, respectively, primarily as a result of loan growth and the net benefit of higher interest rates.

The cost of interest-bearing liabilities of 2.40% for the three months ended June 30, 2023 increased 46 basis points and 205 basis points from March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022, respectively, primarily as a result of the Corporation’s targeted interest-bearing deposit rate increases in response to the competitive environment from numerous Fed rate hikes over the past year, and deposit retention and growth initiatives.



Total revenue was $111.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $106.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

Net interest income was $94.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $88.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022. The increase of $6.0 million, or 6.7%, was due to loan growth and the benefits of the impact of rising interest rates resulting in greater income on variable-rate loans, partially offset by an increase in the Corporation's interest expense as a result of both (i) targeted interest-bearing deposit rate increases to ensure both deposit growth and retention, and (ii) a year-over-year increase in the average balance of short-term borrowings through the FHLB.

Net interest margin was 3.71% and 3.60% for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. Net interest margin on a fully tax-equivalent basis, a non-GAAP measure, was 3.69% and 3.61% for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. 1

The yield on earning assets of 5.40% for the six months ended June 30, 2023 increased 150 basis points from June 30, 2022, primarily as a result of loan growth and the net benefit of higher interest rates.

The cost of interest-bearing liabilities of 2.18% for the six months ended June 30, 2023 increased 182 basis points from June 30, 2022, primarily as a result of the Corporation’s targeted interest-bearing deposit rate increases and short-term borrowings through the FHLB.



Total non-interest income was $8.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared to $8.0 million and $8.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022, respectively. During the three months ended June 30, 2023, Wealth and Asset Management fees increased $100 thousand, or 5.5%, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2023. Other notable changes compared to the three months ended March 31, 2023 included seasonally higher “other” service charges and fees, partially offset by lower pass-through income received from SBICs. During the three months ended June 30, 2023, Wealth and Asset Management fees increased $114 thousand, or 6.3%, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2022. Other notable changes when comparing the second quarter of 2023 to the second quarter of 2022 included higher other service charges and fees and lower unrealized losses on equity securities, partially offset by lower bank owned life insurance income and lower mortgage banking income.



Total non-interest income was $16.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 compared to $17.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022. During the six months ended June 30, 2023, Wealth and Asset Management fees increased $148 thousand, or 4.1%, compared to the six months ended June 30, 2022, as the Corporation benefited from an increased number of wealth management relationships. Other notable favorable changes compared to the six months ended June 30, 2022 included higher other service charges and fees, lower unrealized losses on equity securities, and an increase in card processing and interchange income. These were offset by certain unfavorable variances including lower net realized gains on the sale of available-for-sale debt securities, lower bank owned life insurance income and lower other non-interest income driven by a decrease in gains on recoveries from acquired loans and lower pass-through income from SBICs.



Non-Interest Expense

For the three months ended June 30, 2023, total non-interest expense was $36.0 million, compared to $34.0 million and $32.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022, respectively. The increase of $2.0 million, or 5.9%, from the three months ended March 31, 2023, was primarily a result of timing of technology expenses related to investments in applications aimed at expanding customer relationship management capabilities, as well as enhancing both customer experience and expanding service delivery channels. We also realized an increase in other non-interest expenses from inflationary increases across several categories. The increase of $3.4 million, or 10.4%, from the three months ended June 30, 2022, was primarily a result of the above mentioned higher technology expenses and inflationary increases in other non-interest expenses.



For the six months ended June 30, 2023, total non-interest expense was $70.0 million, compared to $64.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022. The increase of $5.5 million, or 8.5%, from the six months ended June 30, 2022, was primarily a result of higher technology expenses, combined with higher card processing and interchange expenses. In addition, other non-interest expenses increased primarily due to business generation related expenses and consulting fees.



Income Taxes

Income tax expense for the three months ended June 30, 2023 was $3.3 million, representing a 19.4% effective tax rate, compared to $3.9 million, representing a 19.2% effective tax rate for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and $3.5 million, representing a 18.5% effective tax rate for the three months ended June 30, 2022. Income tax expense was $7.2 million, representing a 19.3% effective tax rate, compared to $7.0 million, representing a 18.5% effective tax rate for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.



Asset Quality

Total nonperforming assets were approximately $24.2 million, or 0.43% of total assets, as of June 30, 2023, compared to $23.7 million, or 0.42% of total assets, as of March 31, 2023, and $20.7 million, or 0.39% of total assets, as of June 30, 2022.



The allowance for credit losses measured as a percentage of total loans was 1.02% as of June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023, and 1.04% as of June 30, 2022. In addition, the allowance for credit losses as a percentage of nonaccrual loans was 215.06% as of June 30, 2023, compared to 209.54% and 213.90% as of March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022, respectively.



The provision for credit losses was $2.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $1.3 million and $2.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022, respectively. Included in the provision for credit losses for the three months ended June 30, 2023 was a $56 thousand expense related to the allowance for unfunded commitments compared to $59 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and zero for the three months ended June 30, 2022. The increase in the provision expense of $1.1 million for the second quarter of 2023 compared to the first quarter of 2023 was primarily a result of allocating reserves on the higher loan portfolio growth in the second quarter of 2023 compared to the first quarter of 2023, as the overall nonperforming loan profile remained relatively consistent quarter over quarter.



The provision for credit losses was $3.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $4.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022. Included in the provision for credit losses for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was $115 thousand expense related to the allowance for unfunded commitments compared to $586 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2022. The reduction in the provision expense of $853 thousand from the six months ended June 30, 2022 was primarily a result of the relatively lower loan portfolio growth in the first six months of 2023 compared to the first six months of 2022.



For the three months ended June 30, 2023, net loan charge-offs were $789 thousand, or 0.07% (annualized) of average total loans and loans held for sale, compared to $686 thousand, or 0.07% (annualized) of average total loans and loans held for sale, during the three months ended March 31, 2023, and $479 thousand, or 0.05% (annualized) of average total loans and loans held for sale, during the three months ended June 30, 2022.



For the six months ended June 30, 2023, net loan charge-offs were $1.5 million, or 0.07% (annualized) of average total loans and loans held for sale, compared to $1.0 million, or 0.05% (annualized) of average total loans and loans held for sale, during the six months ended June 30, 2022.



Capital

As of June 30, 2023, the Corporation’s total shareholders’ equity was $549.6 million, representing an increase of $3.2 million, or 0.6%, from March 31, 2023, primarily due to the increase in the Corporation's retained earnings (quarterly net income, partially offset by the common and preferred dividends paid in the quarter). This increase was partially offset by additional accumulated other comprehensive losses during the quarter resulting primarily from the after-tax impact of the temporary unrealized reduction in the value of the available-for-sale investment portfolio and the Corporation also increased treasury stock as a result of the repurchase of 126,459 common shares during the second quarter 2023.



Regulatory capital ratios for the Corporation continue to exceed regulatory “well-capitalized” levels as of June 30, 2023.



As of June 30, 2023, the Corporation’s ratio of common shareholders' equity to total assets was 8.68% compared to 8.75% at March 31, 2023. As of June 30, 2023, the Corporation’s ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets, a non-GAAP measure, was 7.97% compared to 8.02% at March 31, 2023. This decrease was the result of an increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss and an increase in treasury stock from repurchase activities, partially offset by the increase in retained earnings during the three months ended June 30, 2023.1



About CNB Financial Corporation

CNB Financial Corporation is a financial holding company with consolidated assets of approximately $5.7 billion. CNB Financial Corporation conducts business primarily through its principal subsidiary, CNB Bank. CNB Bank is a full-service bank engaging in a full range of banking activities and services, including trust and wealth management services, for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. CNB Bank operations include a private banking division, two loan production offices, one drive-up office, one mobile office and 50 full-service offices in Pennsylvania, Ohio, New York and Virginia. CNB Bank’s divisions include ERIEBANK, based in Erie, Pennsylvania, with offices in Northwest Pennsylvania and Northeast Ohio; FCBank, based in Worthington, Ohio, with offices in Central Ohio; BankOnBuffalo, based in Buffalo, New York, with offices in Western New York; Ridge View Bank, with offices in the Southwest Virginia region; and Impressia Bank which operates in CNB Bank’s primary market areas. CNB Bank is headquartered in Clearfield, Pennsylvania, with offices in Central and North Central Pennsylvania. Additional information about CNB Financial Corporation may be found at www.CNBBank.bank.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with respect to CNB’s financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, future performance and business. These forward-looking statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbor for “forward-looking statements” provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are those that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, estimates and intentions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties and are subject to change based on various factors (some of which are beyond CNB’s control). Forward-looking statements often include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “forecasts,” “intends,” “plans,” “targets,” “potentially,” “probably,” “projects,” “outlook” or similar expressions or future conditional verbs such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “would” and “could.” CNB’s actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements, which are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance. Such known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the statements, include, but are not limited to, (i) adverse changes or conditions in capital and financial markets, including actual or potential stresses in the banking industry; (ii) changes in interest rates; (iii) the duration and scope of a pandemic, including the lingering impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the local, national and global impact of a pandemic; (iv) changes in general business, industry or economic conditions or competition; (v) changes in any applicable law, rule, regulation, policy, guideline or practice governing or affecting financial holding companies and their subsidiaries or with respect to tax or accounting principles or otherwise; (vi) higher than expected costs or other difficulties related to integration of combined or merged businesses; (vii) the effects of business combinations and other acquisition transactions, including the inability to realize our loan and investment portfolios; (viii) changes in the quality or composition of our loan and investment portfolios; (ix) adequacy of loan loss reserves; (x) increased competition; (xi) loss of certain key officers; (xii) deposit attrition; (xiii) rapidly changing technology; (xiv) unanticipated regulatory or judicial proceedings and liabilities and other costs; (xv) changes in the cost of funds, demand for loan products or demand for financial services; and (xvi) other economic, competitive, governmental or technological factors affecting our operations, markets, products, services and prices. Such developments could have an adverse impact on CNB's financial position and results of operations. For more information about factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in the forward-looking statements, please refer to the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of and the forward-looking statement disclaimers in CNB’s annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The forward-looking statements are based upon management’s beliefs and assumptions and are made as of the date of this press release. Factors or events that could cause CNB’s actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for CNB to predict all of them. CNB undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements included in this press release or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those contained in such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by law. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this press release might not occur and you should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.



CNB FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA

Unaudited

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Income Statement Interest and fees on loans $ 66,899 $ 62,327 $ 44,666 $ 129,226 $ 85,816 Processing fees on PPP loans 2 1 559 3 1,796 Interest and dividends on securities and cash and cash equivalents 5,431 4,312 4,516 9,743 8,383 Interest expense (25,072 ) (19,001 ) (3,440 ) (44,073 ) (7,077 ) Net interest income 47,260 47,639 46,301 94,899 88,918 Provision for credit losses 2,405 1,290 2,905 3,695 4,548 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 44,855 46,349 43,396 91,204 84,370 Non-interest income Wealth and asset management fees 1,917 1,817 1,803 3,734 3,586 Service charges on deposit accounts 1,913 1,795 1,771 3,708 3,528 Other service charges and fees 1,085 631 784 1,716 1,439 Net realized gains on available-for-sale securities 30 22 0 52 651 Net realized and unrealized losses on equity securities (244 ) (286 ) (641 ) (530 ) (1,035 ) Mortgage banking 176 168 292 344 767 Bank owned life insurance 693 764 1,390 1,457 2,084 Card processing and interchange income 2,062 2,059 1,992 4,121 3,801 Other non-interest income 661 1,072 755 1,733 2,979 Total non-interest income 8,293 8,042 8,146 16,335 17,800 Non-interest expenses Salaries and benefits 17,059 17,045 16,771 34,104 33,759 Net occupancy expense of premises 3,628 3,566 3,335 7,194 6,565 Technology expense 5,187 4,258 4,024 9,445 7,396 Advertising expense 701 544 537 1,245 1,157 State and local taxes 1,030 1,050 1,037 2,080 2,085 Legal, professional, and examination fees 1,002 845 1,176 1,847 2,013 FDIC insurance premiums 1,001 873 710 1,874 1,433 Card processing and interchange expenses 1,572 1,490 1,256 3,062 2,285 Other non-interest expense 4,808 4,319 3,763 9,127 7,808 Total non-interest expenses 35,988 33,990 32,609 69,978 64,501 Income before income taxes 17,160 20,401 18,933 37,561 37,669 Income tax expense 3,333 3,912 3,495 7,245 6,986 Net income 13,827 16,489 15,438 30,316 30,683 Preferred stock dividends 1,075 1,075 1,075 2,150 2,150 Net income available to common shareholders $ 12,752 $ 15,414 $ 14,363 $ 28,166 $ 28,533 Ending shares outstanding 20,997,053 21,116,928 16,859,586 20,997,053 16,859,586 Average diluted common shares outstanding 20,956,575 21,077,531 16,815,124 21,019,178 16,829,535 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.61 $ 0.73 $ 0.85 $ 1.33 $ 1.69 Cash dividends per common share $ 0.175 $ 0.175 $ 0.175 $ 0.350 $ 0.350 Dividend payout ratio 29 % 24 % 21 % 26 % 21 %





CNB FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA

Unaudited

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Average Balances Total loans and loans held for sale $ 4,376,223 $ 4,257,033 $ 3,836,562 $ 4,317,023 $ 3,753,149 Investment securities 770,605 794,768 839,169 782,689 822,230 Total earning assets 5,238,471 5,068,689 4,967,597 5,154,147 4,974,964 Total assets 5,607,947 5,426,320 5,291,987 5,517,755 5,291,851 Noninterest-bearing deposits 793,686 837,734 839,009 813,382 822,007 Interest-bearing deposits 4,047,224 3,770,150 3,856,539 3,909,453 3,865,177 Shareholders' equity 550,490 530,806 425,450 543,039 433,753 Tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) (1) 448,497 428,813 323,490 441,046 331,780 Average Yields (annualized) Total loans and loans held for sale 6.15 % 5.96 % 4.75 % 6.06 % 4.74 % Investment securities 1.99 % 1.95 % 1.80 % 1.96 % 1.83 % Total earning assets 5.50 % 5.29 % 4.01 % 5.40 % 3.90 % Interest-bearing deposits 2.34 % 1.80 % 0.26 % 2.08 % 0.27 % Interest-bearing liabilities 2.40 % 1.94 % 0.35 % 2.18 % 0.36 % Performance Ratios (annualized) Return on average assets 0.99 % 1.23 % 1.17 % 1.11 % 1.17 % Return on average equity 10.07 % 12.60 % 14.55 % 11.26 % 14.26 % Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (1) 11.40 % 14.58 % 17.81 % 12.88 % 17.34 % Net interest margin, fully tax equivalent basis (non-GAAP) (1) 3.60 % 3.79 % 3.73 % 3.69 % 3.61 % Efficiency Ratio, fully tax equivalent basis (non-GAAP) (1) 64.10 % 60.47 % 59.47 % 62.28 % 59.99 % Net Loan Charge-Offs CNB Bank net loan charge-offs $ 379 $ 195 $ 161 $ 574 $ 319 Holiday Financial net loan charge-offs 410 491 318 901 688 Total Corporation net loan charge-offs $ 789 $ 686 $ 479 $ 1,475 $ 1,007 Annualized net loan charge-offs / average total loans and loans held for sale 0.07 % 0.07 % 0.05 % 0.07 % 0.05 %





CNB FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA

Unaudited

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)



June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022 Ending Balance Sheet Cash and due from banks $ 58,278 $ 51,206 $ 61,585 Interest-bearing deposits with Federal Reserve 62,644 132,696 217,776 Interest-bearing deposits with other financial institutions 4,241 4,691 4,793 Total cash and cash equivalents 125,163 188,593 284,154 Debt securities available-for-sale, at fair value 353,136 368,607 404,407 Debt securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 394,238 402,300 413,310 Equity securities 9,266 9,416 9,539 Loans held for sale 1,654 448 843 Loans receivable PPP loans, net of deferred processing fees 67 144 2,287 Syndicated loans 145,627 148,085 153,154 Loans 4,319,140 4,153,068 3,754,312 Total loans receivable 4,464,834 4,301,297 3,909,753 Less: allowance for credit losses (45,541 ) (43,981 ) (40,543 ) Net loans receivable 4,419,293 4,257,316 3,869,210 Goodwill and other intangibles 43,874 43,874 43,749 Core deposit intangible 320 342 410 Other assets 316,656 312,438 273,693 Total Assets $ 5,663,600 $ 5,583,334 $ 5,299,315 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 808,074 $ 810,623 $ 851,172 Interest-bearing demand deposits 861,871 958,756 1,147,376 Savings 2,708,386 2,442,903 2,398,995 Certificates of deposit 554,744 541,847 304,277 Total deposits 4,933,075 4,754,129 4,701,820 Short-term borrowings 0 102,083 0 Subordinated debentures 20,620 20,620 20,620 Subordinated notes, net of issuance costs 84,115 84,040 83,812 Other liabilities 76,156 76,035 69,475 Total liabilities 5,113,966 5,036,907 4,875,727 Common stock 0 0 0 Preferred stock 57,785 57,785 57,785 Additional paid in capital 219,723 219,561 126,986 Retained earnings 327,707 318,629 283,204 Treasury stock (4,996 ) (2,867 ) (3,026 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (50,585 ) (46,681 ) (41,361 ) Total shareholders' equity 549,634 546,427 423,588 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 5,663,600 $ 5,583,334 $ 5,299,315 Book value per common share $ 23.42 $ 23.14 $ 21.70 Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) (1) $ 21.32 $ 21.05 $ 19.08





CNB FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA

Unaudited

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)



June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022 Capital Ratios Tangible common equity / tangible assets (non-GAAP) (1) 7.97 % 8.02 % 6.12 % Tier 1 leverage ratio (2) 10.44 % 10.66 % 8.53 % Common equity tier 1 ratio (2) 11.20 % 11.35 % 9.30 % Tier 1 risk-based ratio (2) 12.93 % 13.13 % 11.25 % Total risk-based ratio (2) 15.73 % 15.97 % 14.23 % Asset Quality Detail Nonaccrual loans $ 21,176 $ 20,989 $ 18,954 Loans 90+ days past due and accruing 1,373 1,075 1,060 Total nonperforming loans 22,549 22,064 20,014 Other real estate owned 1,575 1,600 686 Total nonperforming assets $ 24,124 $ 23,664 $ 20,700 Asset Quality Ratios Nonperforming assets / Total loans + OREO 0.54 % 0.55 % 0.53 % Nonperforming assets / Total assets 0.43 % 0.42 % 0.39 % Ratio of allowance for credit losses on loans to nonaccrual loans 215.06 % 209.54 % 213.90 % Allowance for credit losses / Total loans 1.02 % 1.02 % 1.04 % Consolidated Financial Data Notes: (1) Management uses non-GAAP financial information in its analysis of the Corporation’s performance. Management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide a greater understanding of ongoing operations, enhance comparability of results of operations with prior periods and show the effects of significant gains and charges in the periods presented. The Corporation’s management believes that investors may use these non-GAAP measures to analyze the Corporation’s financial performance without the impact of unusual items or events that may obscure trends in the Corporation’s underlying performance. This non-GAAP data should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and is not a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results. Limitations associated with non-GAAP financial measures include the risks that persons might disagree as to the appropriateness of items included in these measures and that different companies might calculate these measures differently. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures is provided below (dollars in thousands, except per share data). (2) Capital ratios as of June 30, 2023 are estimated pending final regulatory filings.





CNB FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA

Unaudited

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)



Average Balances, Income and Interest Rates on a Taxable Equivalent Basis Three Months Ended, June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022 Average

Balance Annual

Rate Interest

Inc./Exp. Average

Balance Annual

Rate Interest

Inc./Exp. Average

Balance Annual

Rate Interest

Inc./Exp. ASSETS: Securities: Taxable (1) (4) $ 730,224 1.89 % $ 3,700 $ 748,171 1.90 % $ 3,766 $ 793,598 1.75 % $ 3,623 Tax-exempt (1) (2) (4) 30,274 2.59 % 209 33,390 2.67 % 234 37,719 2.87 % 284 Equity securities (1) (2) 10,107 7.22 % 182 13,207 2.86 % 93 7,852 1.89 % 37 Total securities (4) 770,605 1.99 % 4,091 794,768 1.95 % 4,093 839,169 1.80 % 3,944 Loans receivable: Commercial (2) (3) 1,512,107 6.46 % 24,342 1,508,584 6.29 % 23,388 1,424,078 4.66 % 16,558 Mortgage and loans held for sale (2) (3) 2,735,693 5.73 % 39,089 2,627,728 5.51 % 35,731 2,301,999 4.55 % 26,096 Consumer (3) 128,423 11.46 % 3,670 120,721 11.55 % 3,434 110,485 10.23 % 2,819 Total loans receivable (3) 4,376,223 6.15 % 67,101 4,257,033 5.96 % 62,553 3,836,562 4.75 % 45,473 Interest-bearing deposits with the Federal Reserve and other financial institutions 91,643 6.05 % 1,383 16,888 6.34 % 264 291,866 0.87 % 630 Total earning assets 5,238,471 5.50 % $ 72,575 5,068,689 5.29 % $ 66,910 4,967,597 4.01 % $ 50,047 Noninterest-bearing assets: Cash and due from banks 55,632 52,323 49,307 Premises and equipment 108,296 102,821 88,472 Other assets 250,019 245,914 225,358 Allowance for credit losses (44,471 ) (43,427 ) (38,747 ) Total non interest-bearing assets 369,476 357,631 324,390 TOTAL ASSETS $ 5,607,947 $ 5,426,320 $ 5,291,987 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Demand—interest-bearing $ 888,804 0.62 % $ 1,383 $ 936,147 0.48 % $ 1,101 $ 1,105,651 0.17 % $ 480 Savings 2,608,232 2.82 % 18,326 2,343,188 2.21 % 12,740 2,426,518 0.17 % 1,048 Time 550,188 2.82 % 3,869 490,815 2.36 % 2,858 324,370 1.19 % 959 Total interest-bearing deposits 4,047,224 2.34 % 23,578 3,770,150 1.80 % 16,699 3,856,539 0.26 % 2,487 Short-term borrowings 33,920 5.21 % 441 102,318 4.99 % 1,259 0 0.00 % 0 Finance lease liabilities 350 4.58 % 4 372 4.36 % 4 437 4.59 % 5 Subordinated notes and debentures 104,698 4.02 % 1,049 104,622 4.03 % 1,039 104,394 3.64 % 948 Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,186,192 2.40 % $ 25,072 3,977,462 1.94 % $ 19,001 3,961,370 0.35 % $ 3,440 Demand—noninterest-bearing 793,686 837,734 839,009 Other liabilities 77,579 80,318 66,158 Total Liabilities 5,057,457 4,895,514 4,866,537 Shareholders’ equity 550,490 530,806 425,450 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 5,607,947 $ 5,426,320 $ 5,291,987 Interest income/Earning assets 5.50 % $ 72,575 5.29 % $ 66,910 4.01 % $ 50,047 Interest expense/Interest-bearing liabilities 2.40 % 25,072 1.94 % 19,001 0.35 % 3,440 Net interest spread 3.10 % $ 47,503 3.35 % $ 47,909 3.66 % $ 46,607 Interest income/Earning assets 5.50 % 72,575 5.29 % 66,910 4.01 % 50,047 Interest expense/Earning assets 1.90 % 25,072 1.50 % 19,001 0.28 % 3,440 Net interest margin (fully tax-equivalent) 3.60 % $ 47,503 3.79 % $ 47,909 3.73 % $ 46,607

(1) Includes unamortized discounts and premiums.

(2) Average yields are stated on a fully taxable equivalent basis (calculated using statutory rates of 21%) resulting from tax-free municipal securities in the investment portfolio and tax-free municipal loans in the commercial loan portfolio. The taxable equivalent adjustment to net interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022 was $243 thousand, $270 thousand and $306 thousand, respectively.

(3) Average loans receivable outstanding includes the average balance outstanding of all nonaccrual loans. Loans receivable consist of the average of total loans receivable less average unearned income. In addition, loans receivable interest income consists of loans receivable fees, including PPP deferred processing fees.

(4) Average balance is computed using the fair value of AFS securities and amortized cost of HTM securities. Average yield has been computed using amortized cost average balance for AFS and HTM securities. The adjustment to the average balance for securities in the calculation of average yield for the three months ended June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022 was $(55.9) million, $(58.7) million and $(37.5) million, respectively.





CNB FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA

Unaudited

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)



Average Balances, Income and Interest Rates on a Taxable Equivalent Basis Six Months Ended, June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Average

Balance Annual

Rate Interest

Inc./Exp. Average

Balance Annual

Rate Interest

Inc./Exp. ASSETS: Securities: Taxable (1) (4) $ 739,201 1.90 % $ 7,466 $ 776,683 1.77 % $ 7,024 Tax-exempt (1) (2) (4) 31,824 2.63 % 443 37,653 2.94 % 559 Equity securities (1) (2) 11,664 4.75 % 275 7,894 2.02 % 79 Total securities (4) 782,689 1.96 % 8,184 822,230 1.83 % 7,662 Loans receivable: Commercial (2) (3) 1,510,355 6.37 % 47,730 1,390,790 4.68 % 32,254 Mortgage and loans held for sale (2) (3) 2,682,009 5.63 % 74,821 2,253,517 4.51 % 50,388 Consumer (3) 124,659 11.49 % 7,104 108,842 10.19 % 5,498 Total loans receivable (3) 4,317,023 6.06 % 129,655 3,753,149 4.74 % 88,140 Interest-bearing deposits with the Federal Reserve and other financial institutions 54,435 6.10 % 1,647 399,585 0.43 % 843 Total earning assets 5,154,147 5.40 % $ 139,486 4,974,964 3.90 % $ 96,645 Noninterest-bearing assets: Cash and due from banks 53,981 49,612 Premises and equipment 105,574 86,112 Other assets 248,010 219,560 Allowance for credit losses (43,957 ) (38,397 ) Total non interest-bearing assets 363,608 316,887 TOTAL ASSETS $ 5,517,755 $ 5,291,851 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Demand—interest-bearing $ 912,345 0.55 % $ 2,484 $ 1,076,240 0.17 % $ 918 Savings 2,476,442 2.53 % 31,066 2,447,111 0.18 % 2,163 Time 520,666 2.61 % 6,727 341,826 1.25 % 2,112 Total interest-bearing deposits 3,909,453 2.08 % 40,277 3,865,177 0.27 % 5,193 Short-term borrowings 67,930 5.05 % 1,700 0 0.00 % 0 Finance lease liabilities 361 4.47 % 8 448 4.50 % 10 Subordinated notes and debentures 104,660 4.02 % 2,088 104,356 3.62 % 1,874 Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,082,404 2.18 % $ 44,073 3,969,981 0.36 % $ 7,077 Demand—noninterest-bearing 813,382 822,007 Other liabilities 78,930 66,110 Total Liabilities 4,974,716 4,858,098 Shareholders’ equity 543,039 433,753 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 5,517,755 $ 5,291,851 Interest income/Earning assets 5.40 % $ 139,486 3.90 % $ 96,645 Interest expense/Interest-bearing liabilities 2.18 % 44,073 0.36 % 7,077 Net interest spread 3.22 % $ 95,413 3.54 % $ 89,568 Interest income/Earning assets 5.40 % 139,486 3.90 % 96,645 Interest expense/Earning assets 1.71 % 44,073 0.29 % 7,077 Net interest margin (fully tax-equivalent) 3.69 % $ 95,413 3.61 % $ 89,568

(1) Includes unamortized discounts and premiums.

(2) Average yields are stated on a fully taxable equivalent basis (calculated using statutory rates of 21%) resulting from tax-free municipal securities in the investment portfolio and tax-free municipal loans in the commercial loan portfolio. The taxable equivalent adjustment to net interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 was $514 thousand and $650 thousand, respectively.

(3) Average loans receivable outstanding includes the average balance outstanding of all nonaccrual loans. Loans receivable consist of the average of total loans receivable less average unearned income. In addition, loans receivable interest income consists of loans receivable fees, including PPP deferred processing fees.

(4) Average balance is computed using the fair value of AFS securities and amortized cost of HTM securities. Average yield has been computed using amortized cost average balance for AFS and HTM securities. The adjustment to the average balance for securities in the calculation of average yield for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2022 was $(57.3) million and $(24.1) million, respectively.





CNB FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA

Unaudited

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)



Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures



June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022 Calculation of tangible book value per common share and tangible common equity / tangible assets (non-GAAP): Shareholders' equity $ 549,634 $ 546,427 $ 423,588 Less: preferred equity 57,785 57,785 57,785 Common shareholders' equity 491,849 488,642 365,803 Less: goodwill and other intangibles 43,874 43,874 43,749 Less: core deposit intangible 320 342 410 Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 447,655 $ 444,426 $ 321,644 Total assets $ 5,663,600 $ 5,583,334 $ 5,299,315 Less: goodwill and other intangibles 43,874 43,874 43,749 Less: core deposit intangible 320 342 410 Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 5,619,406 $ 5,539,118 $ 5,255,156

Ending shares outstanding 20,997,053 21,116,928 16,859,586 Book value per common share (GAAP) $ 23.42 $ 23.14 $ 21.70 Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) $ 21.32 $ 21.05 $ 19.08 Common shareholders' equity / Total assets (GAAP) 8.68 % 8.75 % 6.90 % Tangible common equity / Tangible assets (non-GAAP) 7.97 % 8.02 % 6.12 %





CNB FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA

Unaudited

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)



Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures



Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Calculation of net interest margin: Interest income $ 72,332 $ 66,640 $ 49,741 $ 138,972 $ 95,995 Interest expense 25,072 19,001 3,440 44,073 7,077 Net interest income $ 47,260 $ 47,639 $ 46,301 $ 94,899 $ 88,918 Average total earning assets $ 5,238,471 $ 5,068,689 $ 4,967,597 $ 5,154,147 $ 4,974,964 Net interest margin (GAAP) (annualized) 3.62 % 3.81 % 3.74 % 3.71 % 3.60 % Calculation of net interest margin (fully tax equivalent basis) (non-GAAP): Interest income $ 72,332 $ 66,640 $ 49,741 $ 138,972 $ 95,995 Tax equivalent adjustment (non-GAAP) 243 270 306 514 650 Adjusted interest income (fully tax equivalent basis) (non-GAAP) 72,575 66,910 50,047 139,486 96,645 Interest expense 25,072 19,001 3,440 44,073 7,077 Net interest income (fully tax equivalent basis) (non-GAAP) $ 47,503 $ 47,909 $ 46,607 $ 95,413 $ 89,568 Average total earning assets $ 5,238,471 $ 5,068,689 $ 4,967,597 $ 5,154,147 $ 4,974,964 Less: average mark to market adjustment on investments (non-GAAP) (55,940 ) (58,664 ) (37,519 ) (57,294 ) (24,101 ) Adjusted average total earning assets, net of mark to market (non-GAAP) $ 5,294,411 $ 5,127,353 $ 5,005,116 $ 5,211,441 $ 4,999,065 Net interest margin, fully tax equivalent basis (non-GAAP) (annualized) 3.60 % 3.79 % 3.73 % 3.69 % 3.61 %





CNB FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA

Unaudited

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)



Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures



Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Calculation of PPNR (non-GAAP): (1) Net interest income $ 47,260 $ 47,639 $ 46,301 $ 94,899 $ 88,918 Add: Non-interest income 8,293 8,042 8,146 16,335 17,800 Less: Non-interest expense 35,988 33,990 32,609 69,978 64,501 PPNR (non-GAAP) $ 19,565 $ 21,691 $ 21,838 $ 41,256 $ 42,217 (1) Management believes that this is an important metric as it illustrates the underlying performance of the Corporation, it enables investors and others to assess the Corporation's ability to generate capital to cover credit losses through the credit cycle and provides consistent reporting with a key metric used by bank regulatory agencies.





Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Calculation of efficiency ratio: Non-interest expense $ 35,988 $ 33,990 $ 32,609 $ 69,978 $ 64,501 Non-interest income $ 8,293 $ 8,042 $ 8,146 $ 16,335 $ 17,800 Net interest income 47,260 47,639 46,301 94,899 88,918 Total revenue $ 55,553 $ 55,681 $ 54,447 $ 111,234 $ 106,718 Efficiency ratio 64.78 % 61.04 % 59.89 % 62.91 % 60.44 % Calculation of efficiency ratio (fully tax equivalent basis) (non-GAAP): Non-interest expense $ 35,988 $ 33,990 $ 32,609 $ 69,978 $ 64,501 Less: core deposit intangible amortization 23 23 25 45 50 Adjusted non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $ 35,965 $ 33,967 $ 32,584 $ 69,933 $ 64,451 Non-interest income $ 8,293 $ 8,042 $ 8,146 $ 16,335 $ 17,800 Net interest income $ 47,260 $ 47,639 $ 46,301 $ 94,899 $ 88,918 Less: tax exempt investment and loan income, net of TEFRA (non-GAAP) 1,349 1,318 1,208 2,667 2,535 Add: tax exempt investment and loan income (fully tax equivalent basis) (non-GAAP) 1,906 1,806 1,549 3,713 3,252 Adjusted net interest income (fully tax equivalent basis) (non-GAAP) 47,817 48,127 46,642 95,945 89,635 Adjusted net revenue (fully tax equivalent basis) (non-GAAP) $ 56,110 $ 56,169 $ 54,788 $ 112,280 $ 107,435 Efficiency ratio (fully tax equivalent basis) (non-GAAP) 64.10 % 60.47 % 59.47 % 62.28 % 59.99 %





CNB FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA

Unaudited

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)



Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures



Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Calculation of return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP): Net income $ 13,827 $ 16,489 $ 15,438 $ 30,316 $ 30,683 Less: preferred stock dividends 1,075 1,075 1,075 2,150 2,150 Net income available to common shareholders $ 12,752 $ 15,414 $ 14,363 $ 28,166 $ 28,533 Average shareholders' equity $ 550,490 $ 530,806 $ 425,450 $ 543,039 $ 433,753 Less: average goodwill & intangibles 44,208 44,208 44,175 44,208 44,188 Less: average preferred equity 57,785 57,785 57,785 57,785 57,785 Tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 448,497 $ 428,813 $ 323,490 $ 441,046 $ 331,780 Return on average equity (GAAP) (annualized) 10.07 % 12.60 % 14.55 % 11.26 % 14.26 % Return on average common equity (GAAP) (annualized) 9.29 % 11.78 % 13.54 % 10.46 % 13.27 % Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (annualized) 11.40 % 14.58 % 17.81 % 12.88 % 17.34 %



