Global Hydrogen Energy Selected by Port of Brownsville as Private Development Partner in $15 Million Federal Funding Application

WEST PALM BEACH, FL & NEW YORK, NY, July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Port of Brownsville, Texas, the largest land-owning public port authority in the United States, last month submitted an application seeking $15 million in funding under the U.S. Department of Transportation’s (“DOT”) Charging and Fueling Infrastructure Discretionary Grant Program (“CFI”). Global Hydrogen Energy LLC (“Global Hydrogen”) was selected as the Port’s private hydrogen project development partner. Grant award decisions are expected later this summer.

If selected by DOT for this competitive grant, the Port and Global Hydrogen will work with a team of experienced local partners to construct hydrogen infrastructure, capable of generating and dispensing tons of hydrogen per day, which will be made available to the Port’s tenants, to commercial businesses and to the public. The low-carbon hydrogen produced by this project has the potential to reduce net carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions of the Port and end users of the hydrogen by up to several thousand tons per year through its use as an energy carrier for fleets of fuel-cell electric heavy duty vehicles, such as long-haul trucks, transit buses, locomotive rail and refuse collection trucks, which are transitioning to zero emission powertrains.

The DOT’s competitive CFI program, created by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, passed in 2021, provides $2.5 billion over five years to deploy alternative fueling infrastructure, such as hydrogen infrastructure, in publicly accessible locations near population centers.

The Port of Brownsville, officially known as the Brownsville Navigation District (the “BND”), holds the distinction of being both the largest land-owning public port authority in the United States and the nation’s only deep-water seaport located on the U.S.-Mexico border. The BND is also a significant truck and rail destination, as the nation’s 11th and 12th most-trafficked port when measured by truck and commercial rail border crossings, respectively. In 2021, the BND processed approximately 8.9 million short tons of domestic and foreign cargo.

“Global Hydrogen is pleased to have been selected as the Brownsville Navigation District’s private hydrogen development partner and we look forward to continuing to work with the Port’s Commissioners and executive leadership. If the BND is selected for this grant, we believe establishing hydrogen infrastructure in Brownsville will provide significant opportunities for the public and other key constituents as we seek to accelerate towards a zero emission transportation future,” said William B. Nance, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Global Hydrogen.

Global Hydrogen, which seeks to be a leader in the sustainable energy transition as a next-generation industrial gas supplier, previously announced on May 15, 2023 that it had entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Dune Acquisition Corporation (Nasdaq: DUNEU, DUNE, DUNEW) (“Dune”), a special purpose acquisition company, which would result in Global Hydrogen becoming a publicly listed company. The combined company will be called Global Gas Corporation upon the closing of the business combination and its common stock is expected to be listed on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the new ticker symbol “HGAS”.

About Global Hydrogen

Headquartered in New York and founded in 2023, Global Hydrogen seeks to be a leader in the sustainable energy transition as a next-generation industrial gas supplier. Global Hydrogen is a 100% minority-owned business that targets both privately and publicly-funded hydrogen development and carbon recovery projects, including projects supported by local, county, state, and national-level governments. Global Hydrogen primarily targets renewable waste as feedstock to generate the industrial gases it sells, and seeks arrangements with owners of wastewater treatment plants, food waste processing facilities, agricultural farms, and landfills as well as producers and distributors of renewable natural gas. For additional information, visit globalhydrogen.co.

About Dune Acquisition Corporation

Dune Acquisition Corporation was founded by its Chief Executive Officer, Carter Glatt, to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

