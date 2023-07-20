Genelux Corporation Strengthens Senior Management and Clinical Team with Promotions and New Hires

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genelux Corporation (NASDAQ: GNLX), a late clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, today announced two key management promotions, as well as the addition of two new members to its leadership team. Joseph Cappello, Ph.D., who previously served as the Company’s Vice President of Pharmaceutical Development, has been promoted to Chief Technical Officer. Tony Yu, Ph.D., formerly the Company’s Vice President of Clinical Trial Operations, has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Clinical Development. Ralph Smalling, MS has joined the Company as Head of Regulatory and Caroline Jewett has joined the Company as Head of Quality.



Dr. Cappello has served as Vice President of Pharmaceutical Development since November 2012 and General Manager of Manufacturing Facility since September 2018. Dr. Cappello has over 30 years of experience in pharmaceutical and medical device development, research and development, good manufacturing practice, clinical study design and management and academic research.

Dr. Yu has served as the Vice President of Clinical Trial Operations since January 2010, and was the first employee of Genelux in 2002. Dr. Yu has published more than 40 research articles in peer-reviewed journals and holds more than 20 granted U.S. patents. Additionally, Dr. Yu is a member of the American Society of Clinical Oncology.

Mr. Smalling, with expertise in all aspects of regulatory development, has over 40 years of experience in the biopharmaceutical industry. Previously, he served at Amgen Inc. (“Amgen”) in positions of increasing responsibility where he held the title of Vice President of Regulatory Affairs and International Safety. Under his leadership, Amgen obtained numerous marketing authorizations (including for blockbusters EPOGEN® and NEUPOGEN®), supplemental approvals and orphan drug designations in the United States, European Union, Canada and Australia.

Ms. Jewett is a quality professional with over 35 years of experience in the biopharmaceutical industry. From 1987 to 2014, Ms. Jewett held positions of increasing responsibility at Amgen, including Site Head for Clinical Quality, Executive Director for Corporate Quality and Plant Manager for both commercial and clinical manufacturing facilities. She also served as the Inflammation Therapeutic Area Head for Operations at Amgen.

“Joe and Tony's promotions are truly well-deserved, a testament to the invaluable contributions they have individually made to the success of Genelux over our long history” said Thomas Zindrick, President, Chairman and CEO of Genelux. “We are also delighted to welcome Ralph and Caroline as new additions to the Genelux Team. They are longstanding consultants to our company, with a wealth of industry experience in successful product approval and life cycle management. I look forward to them continuing to make significant contributions as we strive to create an exceptional team. With our Phase 3 OnPrime trial underway and the possibility of a potential biologics license application, we are dedicated to positioning ourselves with accomplished leaders in key roles, ensuring a path of impactful success.”

About Genelux Corporation

Genelux is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a pipeline of next-generation oncolytic immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. The Company's most advanced product candidate, Olvi-Vec (olvimulogene nanivacirepvec), is a proprietary, modified strain of the vaccinia virus (VACV), a stable DNA virus with a large engineering capacity. Olvi-Vec currently is being evaluated in OnPrime/GOG-3076, a multi-center, randomized, open-label Phase 3 registrational trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of Olvi-Vec in patients with platinum-resistant/refractory ovarian cancer. The core of Genelux' discovery and development efforts revolves around the company's proprietary CHOICE™ platform from which the Company has developed an extensive library of isolated and engineered oncolytic vaccinia virus immunotherapeutic product candidates, including Olvi-Vec. For more information, please visit www.genelux.com and follow us on Twitter @Genelux_Corp and on LinkedIn.

