Mark E. Miller Joins Nanophase Board of Directors

ROMEOVILLE, Ill., July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nanophase Technologies Corporation (OTCQB: NANX), a leader in minerals-based and scientifically-driven health care solutions across beauty and life science categories — with innovations that protect skin from environmental aggressors and aid in medical diagnostics — is pleased to announce the appointment of Mark E. Miller to its Board of Directors.



Miller, a veteran of many of the industries and markets served by Nanophase, and its wholly owned subsidiary Solésence LLC, brings 36 years of leadership and commercial experience in specialty materials and chemicals in the Personal Care, Pharma, CASE, and Metals markets. Miller was most recently the President & COO of Nagase Specialty Materials NA LLC (Itasca, IL) before departing in April 2023.

“I’m pleased to join the Nanophase Board and contribute to the governance of this uniquely positioned organization in its current growth trajectory in the beauty and advanced materials segments,” stated Miller.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mark to our board,” said Jess Jankowski, President and CEO of Nanophase and Solésence. “He has been a great working partner, both on the customer and vendor side, over many years. His addition to our board of directors will help to round out the governance and strategic guidance available to management as we continue to focus on expanding our presence in skin health markets.”

Miller’s appointment as an independent director is effective as of July 19, 2023.

About Nanophase Technologies

Nanophase Technologies Corporation (OTCQB: NANX), www.nanophase.com, is a leading innovator in minerals-based and scientifically driven healthcare solutions across beauty and life science categories, as well as other legacy advanced materials applications. Leveraging a platform of integrated, patented and proprietary technologies, the Company creates products with unique performance, enhancing consumers' health and well-being. We deliver commercial quantity and quality engineered materials both as ingredients and as part of fully formulated products in a variety of formats.

About Solésence Beauty Science

Solésence, www.solesence.com, a wholly owned subsidiary of Nanophase Technologies, is changing the face of skin health with patented, mineral-based technology that is embraced by leading performance-driven and clean beauty brands alike. Our patented products for brands transform the way mineral actives look, feel and function — enabling textures never-before-seen in the mineral space and inclusivity never-before-seen in the sun care space. Solésence’s innovative formulations offer best-in-class UV protection, unparalleled free radical prevention to protect against pollution, and enhanced antioxidant performance.