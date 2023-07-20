Soundwave Revolution: The Surging Demand for Ultrasonic Cleaning Market Likely to Surpass US$ 3.2 Billion by 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to FMI, the Ultrasonic Cleaning Market will be worth US$ 3.2 billion by 2033. According to market forecasts, the market will grow at a CAGR of 5.3%. Ultrasonic Cleaning is more cost-effective than traditional cleaning methods due to its lower labour and chemical requirements. It is easier to clean more effectively by increasing power output, reducing the need for re-cleaning or manual scrubbing.



Ultrasonic Cleaning services are becoming increasingly popular. Along with the sale of Ultrasonic Cleaning equipment, Ultrasonic Cleaning services are becoming more popular. There is a growing trend among businesses to outsource their cleaning needs to specialized service providers equipped with advanced ultrasonic cleaning technology.

A growing need for precision cleaning is evident in industries such as electronics and medical devices. The need for precision cleaning is necessary to make sure that products are reliable and safe to use. Higher-power ultrasonic cleaners can deliver the precision cleaning required in these sectors, resulting in a greater adoption rate. Since Ultrasonic Cleaning reduces chemical use and water conservation, Ultrasonic Cleaning is considered environmentally friendly. Ultrasonic Cleaning with higher power output will likely grow in demand as sustainability becomes a key focus for many industries.

With a variety of cleaning requirements across industries, manufacturers can develop customized solutions for Ultrasonic Cleaning. Depending on the industry, tailored solutions might include creating equipment for specific applications or incorporating Ultrasonic Cleaning technology into existing processes. Due to the trend of miniaturizing electronic components, precision cleaning was becoming increasingly necessary for small and intricate components. Small parts such as microelectronics and printed circuit boards (PCBs) can be cleaned with ultrasonic systems.

Key Takeaways from the Ultrasonic Cleaning Market Research Study:

The ultrasonic cleaning market witnessed a 6.1% CAGR between 2018 and 2022.

Ultrasonic cleaning in the United States is projected to generate US$ 1 billion in revenue by 2033.

The food and beverage industry is expected to grow by 5.1% CAGR by 2033.

According to a 2033 projection, ultrasonic cleaning will generate 40.2% of ultrasonic cleaning services in North America.

By 2033, ultrasonic cleaning will generate US$ 148.6 million in the United Kingdom.

Between 2023 and 2033, the ultrasonic cleaning market in Japan is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 4.7%.

The 1000-2000 W power output market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% by 2033.



Top 12 Companies in the Ultrasonic Cleaning Market and Their Marketing Strategies:

Ultrasonic Cleaning is a highly competitive market. Many prominent companies are investing heavily to improve their manufacturing capabilities. Several companies are developing Ultrasonic Cleaning technology, including:

Branson Ultrasonic Corporation Cleaning Technologies Group Telsonic AG Group Omegasonics Kemet International Limited Morantz Ultrasonics Mettler Electronics Corp. SharperTek Blue Wave Ultrasonics Crest Ultrasonics Corporation GuangDong GT Ultrasonic Co. Ltd TierraTech

Ultrasonic Cleaning Market Segmentation:

By Product:

Benchtop

Standalone

Multistage-2

Multistage-4

By Power Output:

Up to 250 W

250-500 W

500-1000 W

1000-2000 W

2000-5000 W

5000-10000 W

More than 10000 W



By Capacity:

Up to 5L

10-50 L

50-100 L

100-150 L

150-200L

200-250 L

250-300 L

More than 300 L

By Vertical:

Medical & Healthcare

Automobile

Aerospace

Optics

Metal & Machinery

Electrical & Electronics

Food & Beverage

Jewelry & Gems

Pharmaceuticals

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa



