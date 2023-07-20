Ensurge Micropower ASA - Mandatory Notice of Trade for Primary Insiders

Reference is made to the private placement announced by Ensurge Micropower ASA ("Ensurge" or the "Company") on 15 June 2023 and the approval of Tranche 2, as resolved by the Extraordinary General Meeting held on 11 July 2023 (“EGM”).

Lars P. Eikeland, the Company’s Interim Chief Executive Officer and Interim Chief Financial Officer, has acquired shares in Ensurge by taking over the subscription and payment obligation of an investor in Tranche 2.

As a result of the above Lars P. Eikeland subscribed for and was allocated 5,077,861 ordinary shares on 20 July 2023, each share having a subscription price of NOK 0.10. The shares will be issued upon registration of the share capital increase in the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises.

Please see the enclosed form for further details about the transaction.

Contact

Terje Rogne, Chair

Phone: +47 472 02 200

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment