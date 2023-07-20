Is AirAsia the Savior of Chain Games? Heynext Joins Forces with AirAsia to Shake Things Up!

Apia, Samoa, July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On July 19, 2023, Heynext, a game developer, ventured into the realm of blockchain gaming and successfully secured a $30 million investment. Prominent institutions such as AirAsia participated in this funding round to support the development of a futuristic sci-fi blockchain game. This game revolves around interplanetary conflicts within the vast universe, showcasing grandiose battles that depict the convergence of diverse life systems. By doing so, Heynext aims to create an immersive virtual world that stimulates critical thinking and brings about positive influence on players.

Following its rebranding as "Capital A" in 2002, AirAsia embarked on diversifying its business beyond aviation. An official from the company expressed their conviction, stating, "We hold a strong belief that Heynext is Southeast Asia's largest game developer, and their venture into the blockchain gaming industry is set to ignite a revolution. We are fully aware of the unparalleled and captivating experiences that Heynext is prepared to offer players. This game will pioneer the entry into the metaverse ecosystem, marking an extraordinary milestone in the gaming landscape."

Ever since the inception of the metaverse concept, individuals have been drawn towards this interconnected and immersive virtual realm. Recognizing the need for a solid foundation in the form of a digital economic system, the evolution process has necessitated the emergence of a token economy built upon blockchain technology. As the digital world converges with the real economy, blockchain technology has begun to explore diverse fields for practical implementation.

The gaming industry stands as one of the most rapidly growing sectors today, driven by technological advancements that serve as a pivotal force behind its expansion. However, the growth and potential of the entire gaming industry has been hindered by the absence of robust hardware infrastructure required to support certain games. To address this limitation, industry professionals swiftly recognized that replacing the conventional centralized hardware platform with a decentralized ecosystem could effectively overcome these challenges.

The fusion of blockchain and games appears to be an enticing "two-way rush". Consequently, numerous gaming companies swiftly entered this domain, seeking avenues to incorporate blockchain technology into their games. Amber Group, a prominent provider of encrypted financial services in the industry, foresees the blockchain as one of the most promising technologies capable of revolutionizing the global gaming market.

Undoubtedly, blockchain games have witnessed a tumultuous history of development. With funding reaching hundreds of millions of dollars and monthly turnovers exceeding 200 million dollars, they have become the most talked-about and sought-after trend in the industry. Even in 2021, the transaction volume associated with non-fungible tokens (NFTs) soared to an impressive 26.9 billion US dollars, resulting in a remarkable surge of daily active users (DAU). For instance, "Axie Infinity" surpassed the milestone of 2 million DAU, attaining a phenomenon-level popularity.

Nevertheless, this prosperous scene was short-lived, and few games made significant progress. Instead, many fell into the trap of endless Ponzi schemes. In the past year, blockchain games have experienced a sharp decline, with investment volumes plummeting. Numerous major game companies have faced ups and downs during this game revolution, leading to widespread controversy. The sluggishness of the market has raised significant doubts: Does the gaming industry truly require blockchain technology?

In reality, the market itself has provided an answer to this question. Amidst the current sluggishness of the blockchain game market, Heynext's contrarian approach has garnered applause. It is important to acknowledge that everything has both advantages and disadvantages, and a complete dismissal would be an oversimplification. To examine blockchain technology objectively, it is crucial to not only recognize its challenges but also acknowledge its positive impact in the gaming industry:

1.Secure Transactions

Blockchain technology eliminates the need for intermediaries, reducing costs and enabling virtual assets such as in-game tokens to be seamlessly converted into digital assets for circulation, enhancing transaction convenience. Additionally, blockchain provides a more secure and transparent approach to game development, ensuring transaction information remains immutable. This reduces instances of disputes and cheating within games while guaranteeing fairness in transactions.

2.Copyright Management

Blockchain technology's data storage method enables decentralized storage of copyright information, making it accessible and viewable to anyone. This enhances transparency in copyright information and serves as a deterrent against monopolies. Furthermore, the immutability of data stored on the blockchain ensures the authenticity and validity of copyright information, mitigating issues such as infringement and piracy. This instills a higher level of trust among game developers and players, fostering a more secure environment for creativity and innovation.

3.Asset Preservation

By storing game assets on the blockchain, a management system ensures the security and control over these assets. The structured data system of the blockchain allows for recording the source and relevant information of assets, facilitating traceability to determine ownership and transfer. Various verification methods further safeguard against counterfeiting or forgery of digital assets, enhancing their anti-counterfeiting capabilities. This approach effectively guarantees the integrity and authenticity of data, ensuring the preservation of game assets in a reliable manner.

AirAsia's significant investment in Heynext appears to infuse fresh energy and vitality into the market. Currently, industry professionals maintain a positive outlook on blockchain games, while players have long been eagerly awaiting their arrival. It is important to acknowledge that experiencing a temporary decline at the initial stage of blockchain game development is a normal phenomenon. In such times, it is crucial to foster confidence and provide support. We eagerly anticipate the swift implementation of blockchain technology in the gaming industry.

