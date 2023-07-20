HBO Max “Big Brunch” Contestant, Chef Roman Wilcox, continues campaign to save community diner

El Paso, TX, July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Friends of Chef Roman Wilcox, co-founder of One Grub Community Diner, have taken to social media to send words of support for the GofundMe campaign that was launched to assist in finding a new home for the beloved 100% community focused plant-based diner which features a Pay-It-Forward meal program.

In 2022, Chef Wilcox participated in the HBO Max cooking show, “The Big Brunch,” where he wowed judges with his ability to create versatile vegan dishes that proudly embraced the spirit of his hometown, taking him all the way to the show’s semifinals. Now, some of the friends he made along the way are asking their fans and followers to donate to the cause of saving One Grub Community Diner.

Supporters who have posted videos of support on social media include “The Big Brunch” host, creator and executive producer Dan Levy; Seth Tibbot, the inventor and founder of Tofurkey; award-winning restaurateur, author and “Big Brunch” judge Will Guidara; chef and “The Big Brunch” judge Sohla El-Waylly; fellow-“Big Brunch” contestants Catie Randazzo, J. Chong, Kip Poole and Antwon Brinson.

Watch support videos via Instagram at: https://www.instagram.com/onegrubcommunity/ and https://www.instagram.com/plantyforthepeople/

El Paso artist Patrick Gabaldon is graciously designing a new limited-edition t-shirt design with all sales going towards One Grub Community Diner’s campaign to relocate. Be on the lookout for the t-shirt sale launch via One Grub Community Diner’s social media on Facebook and Instagram.

In addition, One Grub Community Diner’s yoga pop-ups continue on Sunday, June 30 at 9:45 and 10:45 a.m. before brunch service. A $10 minimum donation is suggested. Get your morning stretch and stick around for an amazing vegan brunch!

So far, the fundraiser has reached over $40,000 in donations by more than 700 donors. The campaign’s goal of reaching $150,000 will assist in securing a new space to house One Grub Community Diner and its nonprofit, Planty for the People, so that they may continue in their efforts to provide fresh healthy food to the community, including its Pay-It-Forward program, food access initiatives, garden and educational programs.

One Grub Community Diner is thankful for all the donations, videos of support from El Paso community members, and local vendors such as Modern Kneads Apothecary, The Green Ingredient and Madre Nostra Kombucha for donating products whose sale goes directly towards its GoFundMe campaign.

Together, we can support One Grub Community Diner, provide access to plant-based foods, and empower the local community to embrace a healthier and more compassionate lifestyle.

