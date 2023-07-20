Danaher Corporation: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses; September 15, 2023 deadline.

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses



​LOS ANGELES, July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Danaher Corporation (“Danaher” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DHR) investors that a lawsuit filed on behalf of investors that purchased Danaher securities between April 21, 2022, and April 24, 2023, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”).

On April 25, 2023, Danaher issued a press release announcing its financial results for the first quarter of 2023. The report indicated that revenues had decreased by 7.0% year-over-year to $7.2 billion, with a 4.0% non-GAAP core revenue decrease due to the impact of lower COVID-19 revenue. The company also projected that non-GAAP base business core revenue growth would be up mid-single digits year-over-year for the second quarter and full year 2023, down from an earlier projection of high-single-digit growth. This announcement seemed to contradict Danaher's previous assurances that non-COVID-19-related businesses' revenues would compensate for the negative results related to COVID-19.

Following the release of this news, Danaher's stock price fell significantly by 8.79%, closing at $231.99 per share on April 25, 2023.

