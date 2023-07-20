Masimo Corporation: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses



The Portnoy Law Firm advises Masimo Corporation ("Masimo") (NASDAQ: MASI) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities violations and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

On July 17, 2023, Masimo, a company, released its preliminary revenue results for the second quarter of 2023. They projected their revenue to be between $453 million and $457 million, which is significantly lower than the estimated $540.87 million. The decrease in revenue was attributed to various factors, including delays in large orders, declining sales of single-patient use sensors, reduced customer conversions, and a decrease in demand for their products from hospitals.

As a consequence of this announcement, Masimo’s stock price experienced a sharp decline from $147.16 per share on July 17, 2023, to $117.73 per share on July 18, 2023. The stock fell by $29.43 per share in response to the lower-than-expected revenue forecast.

