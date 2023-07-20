Consensus Cloud Solutions: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses



On February 22, 2023, Consensus Cloud Solution (the company) made an announcement stating that due to unintentional errors in their financial statements, the Audit Committee of the board of directors decided to restate their unaudited financials for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2022. These errors were primarily related to two issues:

SoHo Error: The company had an accounting practice inherited from a spin transaction in its SoHo business, which resulted in an incorrect grossing up of revenue by $1.9 million and $5.3 million for the three and nine-month periods ending on September 30, 2022, respectively. This was accompanied by an offset to bad debt expense.

Deferred Revenue Error: The timing of revenue recognition was incorrect, leading to an overstatement of revenue by $2.2 million and $2.5 million for the three and nine-month periods ending on September 30, 2022, respectively. These amounts should have been classified as deferred revenue.

As a result of this announcement, investors reacted negatively, and Consensus Cloud Solution's shares experienced a significant decline of over 21% on February 22, 2023. The restatement of financials and the acknowledgment of these errors raised concerns among investors, leading to the sharp drop in the company's stock price.

