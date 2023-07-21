Ardbeg Wolfburn Lochlea Amongst Top Single Malt Scotch Brands Launched by Still Spirits UK 2023

Singapore, July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whisky lovers need to know about Still Spirit – an online and brick-and-mortar spirits store boasting the best selections of single malt scotch whisky. Still Spirit is the sister company to Whisky Hammer – the highly coveted whisky auction house known for offering some of the rarest whiskies on the planet. Still Spirit delivers to numerous countries worldwide, making it easier than ever to get great whisky for a great price. For more information visit https://www.stillspirit.co.uk/browse/single-malt/whisky/

The single malt whisky selections offered by Still Spirit can appeal to whisky lovers of all types. Some bottles range from as low as $35, while others are priced as high as $8,129. The biggest names available are Glenfiddich, Macallan, Glenmorangie, Ardbeg and Dalmore. Each of these brands are unique for their flavour, region, history, and overall craftsmanship. The store has a vast array of whiskies to choose from, and buyers can easily search for their perfect bottle by region, brand, or budget.

Still Spirit also offers an online dram bar where enthusiasts can choose to purchase tasting drams from over 100 whiskies in the store. These drams are sized at 25 ML, and prices start as low as $3.91 per dram. This makes tasting some truly amazing whiskies very affordable. Drams are also great for people seeking to curate their own whisky tastings in the comfort of their homes. They make fun and affordable gifts too.

While buyers can shop online at Still Spirit, the company recently unveiled its in-person tasting room at its Udny, Ellon location in Scotland. Here, customers will find a beautifully lavish bar area overlooking miles and miles of verdant Udny hills. A rich atmosphere that’s inviting and lush, the Still Spirit tasting room is impressive to everyone who visits. The attentive staff ensures everyone receives the highest level of service and gets a high quality experience they’ll remember for years to come.

At the tasting room, Still Spirit hosts a number of tasting events throughout the year, where distilleries have the opportunity to debut new spirits and share more about their products. These events offer whisky fans the opportunity to get a taste of the whisky, while also meeting the incredible people behind the brand. The tasting room can be booked for private or corporate events and special occasions like anniversaries, birthdays or weddings. Whisky lovers who want to experience the best of the best can also book exclusive access to their whisky bar. This allows enthusiasts to book their own private party and try the rarest whiskies that are available for purchase.

The team at Still Spirit couldn’t be more proud of its whisky selection. Founders Craig and Daniel Milne share a lifelong passion for whisky, and have spent the last decade building the greatest whisky auction house in the world. This auction house, Whisky Hammer, is a sister concern of Still Spirit.

“Whisky is a way of life,” says Daniel. “When you’ve grown up like Craig and I in the heart of Scotland surrounded by the world’s most famous distilleries, whisky is woven into the fabric of your life.”

Although Still Spirit is known for its amazing whisky selections, other spirits are available for purchase, too. These include distinguished spirits brands specialising in rum, vodka, champagne, tequila, and gin. While whisky is their first love, the owners of Still Spirit have come to appreciate a range of spirits, and serve clients who also want to dabble in the world’s best liquor.

Still Spirit is open Monday-Saturday from 10am-5pm. Visitors can browse and shop with a knowledgeable associate for guidance on whisky and other spirits. Whisky fans outside the UK can still get bottles shipped directly to their door by ordering online. Still Spirit currently ships to over 70 countries worldwide, including the United States. However, American buyers should visit the Sill Spirit website to ensure the company can ship to their particular state.

To learn more, visit the website at https://www.stillspirit.co.uk/

