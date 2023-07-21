Road Transportation and Construction Industries Propel Mid-Lift Axle Market to Reach US$ 4.8 Billion by 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In 2023, the Mid-Lift Axle Market is expected to be worth US$ 2,818.0 million. The market is expected to reach US$ 4,813.6 million by 2033, expanding at a 5.5% CAGR throughout the forecast period. The Mid-Lift Axle industry is driven by several factors, including rising urbanization which is resulting in an increment of recreational activities, and increasing road transportation and construction businesses.



Mid-Lift Axles are a necessary part of coupling equipment and are primarily employed to attach an object such as a trolley, trailer, or storage compartment. The need for Mid-Lift Axles is mainly being driven by the expansion of the construction, transportation, and logistics sectors. The increased demand for these gadgets is also being fueled by the growing popularity of recreational sports, fishing, and boating which need an attachment to vehicles for transport.

Mid-Lift Axles Market Restraint:

The Mid-Lift Axle industry faces several obstacles, including high initial costs and a need for more suitable alternatives. The high initial cost of the product is mainly due to the expensive and extensive testing process the product has to go through. Several destructive and nondestructive testing methods are used to ensure product quality and verify the standards before certifying it. This makes it difficult for a manufacturer to provide a wide portfolio with different load-bearing capacities for a consumer.

Despite these hurdles, the market offers plenty of growth opportunities for the key manufacturer as well as local players. The mid-lift Axle market has plenty of opportunities due to the rapid transformation of the automobile sector from ICE vehicles to EVs for commercial as well as public transport purposes. The market is also getting more opportunities with the rising popularity of recreational activities and off-road vehicles.

Technological development of the product is driven by advancements in material sciences which improve the robustness of the product along with increasing the load-bearing capacity and reduction in its weight.

Key Takeaways from the Mid-Lift Axle Market:

The Mid-Lift Axle industry in the United States is predicted to reach US$ 2,327.5 million by 2033, increasing at a 6.0% CAGR.

The Mid-Lift Axle industry in Japan is estimated to reach a market share of US$ 1,221.7 million, expanding at a CAGR of 5.4% by 2033.

During the forecast period, the Mid-Lift Axle industry in Germany is expected to reach a market share of US$ 747.0 million, securing a 5.6% CAGR.

The Mid-Lift Axle industry in South Korea is predicted to reach US$ 559.4 million by 2033, increasing at a 5.2% CAGR.

China's Mid-Lift Axle industry is predicted to achieve a market share of US$ 423.0 million, rising at a 5.8% CAGR during the forecast period.

With a CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2033, the mechanical mid-lift Axle segment is expected to dominate the Mid-Lift Axle industry.

With a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2033, the transportation and logistics industry is expected to dominate the Mid-Lift Axle industry.



Top Companies and Competitive Landscape of the Mid-Lift Axle Market

The Mid-Lift Axle industry has a highly competitive landscape, with many global and local players trying for bigger market share.

Fox Racing Shox King Shocks WP Suspension Tokico Bilstein KYB Monroe Hagglunds Rancho Duro Line Race Tech Fabtech Heidts Quality Control Suspension Performance Products Inc.



Key manufacturers primarily invest in research for product development and innovation. A significant amount of the investment share is also given to the improvement of different testing techniques which could be employed to check the product quality and certify the load-bearing capacity.

Strategic partnerships between market participants allow players to increase their product portfolio to meet the customized requirement of consumers. Medium-sized industries manufacturing the product may also strategize the product development with the help of research at educational institutes such as universities, colleges, and research firms.

The main expansion strategy adopted by key manufacturers is the acquisition of local players which allows the key manufacturer to improve their global footprint and it also gives easy access to the local distributor and supplier network. On the other hand, it allows local players to expand their product portfolio with international recognition.

Segmentation Analysis of the Mid-Lift Axle Market

By System Type:

Mechanical Mid-Lift Axle

Air Suspension Mid-Lift Axle

By Capacity:

Light Duty Mid-Lift Axle

Medium Duty Mid-Lift Axle

Heavy Duty Mid-Lift Axle



By Vehicle Type:

LCV

HCV

Off Road Vehicles



By Industry Application:

Recreational

Agriculture

Construction

Transportation and Logistics

Others



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

The Middle East & Africa



About the Automotive Division at Future Market Insights

The automotive team at Future Market Insights offers expert analysis, time-efficient research, and strategic recommendations to provide authentic insights and accurate results to help clients worldwide. With over 100+ reports and one billion+ data points, the team has analyzed the industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team briefly analyzes key trends, including competitive landscape, profit margin, and research development efforts.

