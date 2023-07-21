Click, Shop, Savor: Smartphone Screen Protector Market Set to Soar Past USD 85 Billion by 2030

Westford, USA, July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Smartphone Screen Protector market , increasing adoption of tempered glass screen protectors due to their superior durability and scratch resistance, the rise of edge-to-edge and full-coverage screen protectors to provide comprehensive protection for modern smartphone displays, the incorporation of advanced technologies such as self-healing materials to repair minor scratches automatically, the growing popularity of anti-blue light screen protectors to reduce eye strain from prolonged smartphone usage, the introduction of privacy screen protectors that limit the viewing angles to protect sensitive information, the integration of antimicrobial properties to inhibit the growth of bacteria and germs on the screen surface, are the trends that aid in the market's growth.

A smartphone screen protector is a thin film that is placed over the screen of a smartphone to protect it from scratches, cracks, and other damage. Screen protectors are typically made of tempered glass or plastic, and they can be clear or have a matte finish. They are a relatively inexpensive way to protect your smartphone's screen, and they are easy to apply.

Prominent Players in Smartphone Screen Protector Market

Anker

Belkin

Olixar

Spigen

Tech Armor

Ringke

AmFilm

iCarez

ESR

UniqueMe

Moko

Nillkin

PanzerGlass

IQ Shield

ArmorSuit

Whitestone Dome

Zagg

Glassom

Elago

Rhinoshield

Tempered Glass Screen Protectors Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Tempered glass screen protectors dominated the global online market as they have exceptional durability and scratch resistance. It can effectively shield the smartphone's display from everyday wear and tear, including scratches, scuffs, and minor impacts.

Individual Consumer is the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, the individual consumer is the leading segment due to the increasing number of smartphone users continuing to grow globally, and so does the potential customer base for screen protectors. In addition, unlike enterprises or retailers, individual consumers purchase screen protectors to safeguard their personal smartphones. With the increasing dependence on smartphones for communication, work, entertainment, and other activities, individuals are more inclined to invest in screen protectors to protect their valuable devices.

Asia-Pacific (APAC) is the leading Market Due to the Technological Advancements

Region-wise, Asia-Pacific (APAC) is one of the largest growing markets with a huge emphasis on technological advancements. With a large population and increasing smartphone adoption, the region represents a massive consumer base for screen protectors. Additionally, the growing middle class in countries like China and India has contributed to increased spending on smartphone accessories, including screen protectors. Moreover, the presence of numerous online retail platforms in APAC makes it easier for consumers to access and purchase screen protectors.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Smartphone Screen Protector market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavors to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Smartphone Screen Protector.

Key Developments in Smartphone Screen Protector Market

In January 2023, Zagg announced that it would acquire InvisibleShield, a leading provider of screen protectors and other smartphone accessories. The acquisition will give Zagg a stronger foothold in the global smartphone screen protector market.

In May 2023, Tech Armor announced that it would acquire amFilm, a leading provider of tempered glass screen protectors. The acquisition will give Tech Armor a stronger position in the global tempered glass screen protector market.

