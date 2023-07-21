Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Report 2023-2030: Analysis by Application, Process by Equipment, Region and Segment Forecasts

Dublin, July 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Water And Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global water and wastewater treatment equipment market is expected to achieve a significant milestone, reaching a market value of USD 90.02 billion by 2030. The market is projected to grow at a remarkable CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period from 2023 to 2030. The escalating demand for clean and safe water in both developed and emerging economies, coupled with concerns over water pollution and scarcity, are driving the market's expansion.

Water and wastewater treatment equipment play a crucial role in addressing the challenges posed by increasing population growth, urbanization, and rapid industrialization. The need for clean water for various applications such as drinking, agriculture, and industrial processes is fueling the demand for effective water and wastewater treatment solutions.

One of the notable trends in the market is the rise in demand for decentralized wastewater treatment systems. These systems offer several advantages, including low operating costs, high treatment efficiency, and easy maintenance. Many companies are focusing on developing innovative decentralized wastewater treatment systems that can be seamlessly installed in residential and commercial buildings.

Governments worldwide are implementing stringent environmental regulations to protect natural resources and ensure public health, further boosting the demand for water and wastewater treatment equipment. These regulations are propelling companies to adopt strategic initiatives such as mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and new product launches to gain a competitive edge in the market.

As the market continues to evolve, major players are stepping up their efforts to cater to the growing demand. For instance, Ceco Environmental, a prominent provider of air pollution control solutions, recently acquired Compass Water Solutions, a leading water and wastewater treatment equipment provider. This strategic move will enable Ceco Environmental to integrate Compass Water Solutions' critical engineered solutions with its industrial water capabilities, expanding its offerings in the market.

The Asia Pacific region currently holds the largest revenue share of the global market, accounting for 34.7% in 2022, and is projected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The region's strong consumer base and rising demand for water and wastewater treatment equipment contribute to its leadership position.

In terms of application, the municipal segment dominated the market in 2022, accounting for 66.1% of the revenue share. The increasing initiatives by governments, strict environmental regulations, and growing awareness about water treatment are driving the growth of the municipal segment over the forecast period.

Regarding the process by equipment, the tertiary treatment segment led the market with a revenue share of 44.0% in 2022. The rising demand for tertiary wastewater treatment, driven by environmental protection, water scarcity, and the need for clean water, is expected to continue as a major global concern.

The water and wastewater treatment equipment market report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market dynamics, key market drivers, challenges, and opportunities for growth. It also includes detailed market segmentation based on application, process by equipment, and region. The report offers valuable insights into the competitive landscape, with company categorization, financial overviews, product benchmarking, and market positioning.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 90 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $63.45 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $90.02 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.5% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Water & Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.2 Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3 Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1 Raw material outlook

3.3.2 Manufacturing & technology trends

3.4 Technology Overview

3.5 Regulatory Framework

3.6 Market Dynamics

3.6.1 Market driver analysis

3.6.1.1 Growing demand for clean water

3.6.1.2 Growing demand for energy fuels

3.6.1.3 Stringent regulations by governments for wastewater emission

3.6.2 Market restraint analysis

3.6.2.1 High operational cost

3.6.3 Market challenge analysis

3.6.4 Market opportunities analysis

3.7 Economic Mega Trend Analysis

3.8 Industry Analysis Tools

Chapter 4 Water & Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Water & Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market: Application Outlook

4.2 Water & Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market: Application Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

4.3 Water & Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Estimates & Forecasts, By Application, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

Chapter 5 Water & Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market: Process By Equipment Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Water & Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market: Process By Equipment Outlook

5.2 Water & Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market: Process By Equipment Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

5.3 Water & Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Estimates & Forecasts, By Process By Equipment, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

Chapter 6 Water & Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market: Region Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 Water & Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market: Regional Outlook

6.2 North America

6.3 Europe

6.4 Asia Pacific

6.5 Central & South America

6.6 Middle East & Africa

Chapter 7 Water & Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Competitive Landscape

7.1 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

7.2 Company Categorization

7.3 Participant's Overview

7.4 Financial Overview

7.5 Product Benchmarking

7.6 Company Market Positioning

7.7 Company Market Share Analysis, 2022

7.8 Company Heat Map Analysis

7.9 Strategy Mapping





